The new owners of the High Country Restaurant and Motel in Magdalena have finally been able to provide dine-in service following the governor’s latest COVID-19 order.
And that makes Brian and Kiersten Hardee more than pleased. The kitchen has come alive and the tables are widely spaced.
The couple moved to the Magdalena area in February from the deep south.
“We lived in Conway, South Carolina,” Kiersten said. “It’s right near Myrtle Beach, the big tourist town.”
She said last year they purchased some acreage near the Bear Mountains north of Magdalena.
When Kiersten left Conway in early February to attend a brother’s funeral in Taos, she decided to check out the property here.
“We bought our property sight unseen,” she said. “I said, ‘well, I’m going to Magdalena.’ We did and never left. I wanted a place that is quiet and small. Magdalena fits.”
The decision to take over the High Country was not in their immediate plans.
“We started talking about it, how the restaurant wasn’t running, and I liked the motel,” Kiersten said. “So, we decide to jump aboard and buy the whole thing.”
Both have experience in the restaurant business and cooking food, going back to their youth.
“My family owned a very fancy restaurant in Connecticut called Cobb’s Mill Inn. It was in my family for probably 40 years,” Kiersten said. “I think I started working around the kitchen when I was nine years-old. I liked to do it.”
Brian, on the other hand, had been cooking for big restaurants in Myrtle Beach. At the High Country, he does all the cooking.
“I started working in the kitchen when I was younger. It was my first career path,” Brian said. “Mostly American cuisine, some Italian.”
He said his top priority is to make everything fresh each day, and the kitchen has been remodeled to handle the new menu.
“We wake up in the morning we make handmake our burger patties,” Brian said. “For our Southwestern Burger we put the spices and green chile right in the patty. It’s our most popular burger.”
The meatloaf is handmade every morning, also from a personal recipe.
“Brian makes them from his own recipes, from the spaghetti sauce to the barbecue sauce to the cream sauces,” Kiersten said.
The couple believes that using only fresh ingredients and cooking everything in the kitchen is the key to a restaurant’s reputation.
“If someone orders the chicken and broccoli, it’s made to order. It’s not pre-cooked,” Kiersten said. “He cooks the chicken right then and he also makes the pasta fresh.”
Besides running the restaurant and motel, Kiersten’s passion since childhood is horses.
“I’ve been riding horses since the age of two,” she said. “When I was younger, I owned them and showed them on the circuit. And then when I got older, I started raising foundation horses.”
As a former 4-Her, she grew up raising animals, “and I did a lot of barrel racing and reining.”
She said her daughter followed in her footsteps.
“We’d show cattle, goats, horses,” Kiersten said. “It’s a great way to stay out of trouble. My daughter never got in trouble … she was so busy with her animals.”
True to form, the Hardees brought two of their horses from South Carolina to their ranch.
“We brought out our paint stallion. He’s one of the two,” Kiersten said. “I would like to have more time to ride, but right now we’ve so busy at the restaurant and motel.”
As for the motel, “Our goal is to revamp and remodel every room.”
“We want to bring life back to it,” she said. “We’re trying to promote the area to get people back into Magdalena.”
The hours of the restaurant are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Sunday it’s open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays.
The High Country Restaurant and Motel is at 301 First Street (Highway 60), one block from the Cibola National Forest Magdalena Ranger Station.