Socorro General Hospital has prepared extensively to handle a potential surge of patients due to COVID-19.
“Our commitment to the community is to use every resource possible to meet the care needs of our friends, families and neighbors,” said Veronica Pound, hospital chief executive at Socorro General Hospital. “We also want to remind our community to practice social distancing and effective hand hygiene so that we can all stay as healthy as possible.”
Planning for additional patients
- At Socorro General Hospital and throughout the Presbyterian system, we are flexing some clinical positions to expand our critical care workforce. In addition, we have plans in place to repurpose procedure recovery areas and operating suites. We also have outdoor triage tents available if they become necessary.
- Beyond those measures, in an even more emergent situation, we can work with other health systems to further expand ICU capacity through shared staffing and resources. We are working daily with other system leaders and the New Mexico Department of Health to coordinate.
- It is important to note that the vast majority of patients with COVID-19 do not require ICU-level of care. In about 80 percent of cases, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can recover at home and do not require hospitalizations. Only a small proportion of those requiring hospitalization will end up needing intensive care.
Screening and testing
- Socorro General Hospital does not have a drive-through testing site, but we are able to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing, which are then sent to TriCore Laboratories. Patients must be screened before being tested. To have symptoms screened for a COVID-19 test, community members can visit https://pres.today/covid for a free video visit or online visit or contact the state Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-600-3453.
- If you have been screened and require testing, please visit your regular healthcare provider. If you are a patient at Socorro Medical Group Clinic, call the clinic at 575-838-4690 and you will be met outside for triage. Specimens can be collected from 2:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. every day. If you have symptoms and need emergency care, please call the Emergency Department at 575-835-8370 before arriving.
Visitor policy
- To protect our patients and workforce, we are not allowing visitors at this time. More details are available here.