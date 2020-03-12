Items taken from Marshal Michael Zamora's blotter.
February 3
A report of possession of marijuana at the Magdalena Schools.
February 5
Report of a dog running at large on Pine and 8th Street citation was issued.
February 6
A larceny was reported to the Magdalena Marshals office.
February 7
Report of intoxicated juveniles at Magdalena Schools special event.
February 9
Report of a Breaking and Entering under investigation.
February 12
Report of a neglected animal at 2nd and Kelly streets. Animal under veterinarian care now.
Report of an unwanted intoxicated subject at 3rd and Ash streets.
February 13
The Marshal handled a domestic in the 100 block o f 10th Street. A female subject was arrested.
February 18
Disorderly subjects reported in the front parking lot of the high school.
February 28
Private property accident at the rodeo grounds report taken.
Unwanted subject at the High Country was ordered off the premises.