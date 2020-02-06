December 2019 Blotter
December 3
Marshal Deputy handled a larceny report.
December 6
Male subject was arrested at the 100 Block of Ash Street for possession of a controlled substance
December 11
A report of an aggravated battery was filed with the Marshals officce.
A report of falsely obtaining was filed.
December 12
A report of a missing juvenile was issued and the juvenile was located.
December 22
A report of a female trespassing at the Steer Stop and later was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.