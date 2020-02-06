Graphic Magdalena Marshal

December 2019 Blotter

December 3

Marshal Deputy handled a larceny report.

December 6

Male subject was arrested at the 100 Block of Ash Street for possession of a controlled substance

December 11

A report of an aggravated battery was filed with the Marshals officce.

A report of falsely obtaining was filed.

December 12

A report of a missing juvenile was issued and the juvenile was located.

December 22

A report of a female trespassing at the Steer Stop and later was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.