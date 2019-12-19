Socorro Police Department
October 14
• An officer was dispatched to Walmart on a shoplifting report. The male suspect was found in the restroom with a bottle of Jim Beam. He was transported to the Police Department where charges were filed.
October 15
An officer was called to a home in the 600 block of Park Street for a female leaving the home after throwing trash in the neighbor’s yard. The officer was advised by the victim the suspect was upset and left the home and was hiding nearby in the bushes. The officer located the suspect hiding in the bushes. The officer advised her to stand up and return home. She refused. After several attempts to stand her up the officer grabbed her by the arm and tried standing her up. The suspect then picked up a six-inch sized rock and threw the rock at the victim who was nearby. Officers were escorting her to the police car when the suspect began kicking an officer in the leg. The suspect was placed in a patrol car and taken to the Police Department for processing. She was processed and booked into SCDC.
• A complainant stated that when she arrived at her house in the 1000 block of Spring Street there were several dogs on her property and she had to honk her horn to get the dogs to leave. She did not know who the dogs belonged to and wanted a report on the incident.
• An officer was called to a home for subjects trespassing on the property. The officer met with the subjects who said they were there to winterize the home for the realty company. The company was contacted and informed the officer there was no one allowed at the home. The two subjects were advised to leave the property and did.
October 16
• An officer was flagged down in the 700 block of Granada where a man and woman were arguing, and was advised by the reporting party that she wanted the male who was arguing with her friend to be removed from the residence. The officer met with the male who told officer "to get the [expletive deleted] off of his property," and bumped the officer with his shoulder. The officer instructed him to turn around and place his hands behind his back. The suspect refused and told the officer "[expletive deleted] no, you’re not going to arrest me." The officer removed his department issued Taser and ordered him to place his hands behind his back. The suspect still did not comply and officer grabbed his arm and handcuffed him and placed him into a patrol vehicle. The officer met with the female victim who said the suspect had been drinking and was arguing with girlfriend. He started making gestures as if things were going to get physical, so when she saw the police she flagged them down. The suspect was released from custody pending charges.
• A man at McDonald’s reported a confrontation at the restaurant. The victim said the male suspect became upset and began arguing with him when he was asked to leave the restaurant. The victim said he was able to get the suspect outside where the suspect pulled out a knife and began walking towards him. The victim used his broom to keep the suspect away and told the suspect the police had been called. The suspect left the scene. The victim said he did not want charges filed and asked that the suspect be Trespassed from the property. The officer has not located the suspect.
• A woman in the 300 block of Fisher reported that someone got into her vehicle and took her vehicle’s paperwork and insurance information. She said the vehicle was not locked but did not know of any possible suspects who could have done this. There are no suspects at this time.
• A woman reported that she lost her wallet in the Walmart parking lot. The victim advised the wallet contained her driver’s license, Social Security Card, bank card and other cards as well as $45 in cash. After checking the security camera video, the officer observed a male picking up an object near the victim's car. The officer met with the male who claimed he dropped his keys and was picking them up. The item that was picked up could not be identified.
October 17
• A woman in the 1200 block of El Camino Real said when she arrived home she found the screen on the window was bent, as if someone had tried to enter the home. The officer was shown the screen that was bent. No items were taken, and she requested the incident be documented.
• An officer was called to a residence in the 1100 block of Chaparral for an argument. The officer met with the victim who said the suspect was upset after he confronted the suspect over a syringe being found. During the argument the suspect began throwing items around the home and in the direction of the victim. The victim asserted he was not afraid of suspect, who had left the scene after the argument. The officer was not able to locate the suspect. Charges were filed.
• A woman in the 300 block of High School Road called police after hearing a noise outside in the early morning hours. Upon checking outside the victim noticed the wires for a trailer hook up were torn and the rear plastic bumper was torn. The officer looked at the bumper and identified what appeared to be teeth bite marks from an animal. The victim said she suspected the neighbor’s dog of doing the damage but did not see the damage occur. She requested more animal control patrols in the area, and the incident was documented.
• A complainant reported a telephone scam. She said she received a call from a loan company and being told she had been approved for a loan. The victim provided her DOB, Social Security number and bank account number. She later believed the call was a scam and canceled her bank account and filed a report on the incident. The officer called the phone number the suspect used. The number was now disconnected.
• A woman in the 900 block of California reported that someone had damaged her vehicle by making deep scratches on the driver’s side door. She said the scratches were possibly caused by an ex-boyfriend. Estimated cost to repair was $1,000. The officer was also shown a large hand print on the hood of the car. Fingerprints were lifted. The officer obtained four fingerprints cards with possible prints. The cards were sent to the lab.
October 18
• A vehicle was pulled over on NW Frontage Road for a lane violation, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver. The driver failed standard field sobriety tests and she was arrested. At the police department she provided two breath samples with the results being .14 and .14. The suspect was processed and later booked into the SCDC.
• A woman in the 1000 block of Park Street reported being harassed by a man with whom she had broken up. He was calling and texting her and she wanted an order of protection. She added that a few weeks prior the suspect had her over to his residence due to a sick family member. When she arrived he took her phone and would not let her leave. The victim said she did not want charges filed for that incident, and was only seeking a protection order. The officer called the suspect and advised him that the victim did not want any more contact with him. No charges were filed at this time. The victim was advised on how to go about obtaining a protection order.
• An officer was called to the scene of an argument between a male and female in the 300 block of Manzanares. The officer met with both parties and was advised the female was upset. The officer was able to calm down the female and meet with the male. The female agreed to meet with a counselor, and she was taken to Socorro Mental Health but the clinic was closed. The female was taken home, but she later called back and said she was wanting to harm herself. She was taken to Socorro General Hospital.
• A caller in the 400 block of Manzanares reported a forgery. He said the suspect took checks from him and cashed the checks for money. The caller said he did not give permission for the suspect to use the checks. The officer was provided with copies of the checks that were made out to the suspect. The suspect has not been contacted at this time.
October 19
• A victim on Duggins Lane reported a theft, where a wallet and checkbook were missing from her vehicle. The victim listed the contents of the wallet and said a female had come by the home asking for money and she believed the female may have taken the wallet and check book. Officers later located a possible suspect, who was in possession of the victim's checks and ID. She was Mirandized and admitted to entering the garage and taking the listed items from the vehicle.
• A female victim told police she parked her vehicle at a gas station in the 1100 block of California Street and left for about 30 minutes. When she returned, she was told by a male that her car was keyed by a female. The victim checked the vehicle and did see scratches on both sides of the car, which was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair. The officer checked the security camera video from the gas station but her car was not in the camera’s view.
• Officers were called to the underpass behind Clark Field for unresponsive male. The male was located under the bridge and there was no heartbeat present. An ambulance was called. OMI arrived and photographed the scene. The victim was removed from the scene and taken to the funeral home, later to be transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator. The family arrived and notified of the passing of the victim.
• A woman on Bernard Street called police to report a theft. She told the officer she lent her phone and bank card to the suspect to pick up prescriptions and grocery items, but she never returned with the items and has not been back to return the card and phone. The officer checked several homes and did not find the suspect. Then, the victim's younger daughter told the officer the suspect did use the bank card to make several purchases and ATM withdrawals. The officer was notified by a male who saw the suspect at an apartment complex. The officer was able to locate her and recover the card, cellphone and victim's prescriptions. The suspect was released pending charges. The items were returned to the victim who advised since money was taken out she wanted to file charges on suspect. The officer is waiting on bank documents to obtain video of the transactions.
A man in the 300 block of Grant reported that an unknown suspect broke the lock on a soda dispensing machine and took about $25. Damage to the lock is estimated to cost $100 to repair. The victim does not have any suspects at this time.
• An officer was called to the scene of a wreck on Manzanares. The officer obtained the driver's information and found she had a suspended/revoked driver’s license. The suspect was arrested and booked SCDC.
• Officers were called to California Street for a male being highly intoxicated and causing a traffic hazard. The suspect who was highly intoxicated and unable to care for himself was taken to the Police Department. His family was called to pick him up but no one was available. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail and defecated on himself while there. The suspect was taken to the SCDC and while he was being changed to inmate clothes, he took off a sock that was covered in feces and threw the sock at a jail guard, striking the guard in the leg. The officer booked the suspect and charged him with battery on the jail staff.
October 20
Officers were called to a fight on Sean Street, and witnessed the suspect a hitting vehicle. The officers attempted to talk with the suspect, but he refused to obey commands and was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. The two victims said he was trying to fight with them and struck one in the process. The suspect continued to yell as officers were talking with others, and he was arrested and searched. The officer found he had in his possession a glass vial with white powder that later tested positive for cocaine. The suspect was also holding marijuana. He was processed and booked into SCDC.
• An officer completed a check of a license plate on a vehicle at the northeast overpass on California. The return showed the plate was on the wrong vehicle. The officer completed a traffic stop and found the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The vehicle return showed the registration was expired and the license plate was not correct. The officer cited the suspect into court.
• An officer following up on a hit and run spotted the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. An NCIC check showed the suspect had two valid warrants. He was arrested and booked into SCDC. The officer obtained the information for the crash report. The owner of the vehicle took possession of the car.
October 22
• A man contacted the police about a problem he was having with a local hotel. He explained he had arrived in Socorro and stayed in a room at the Super 8. When the victim woke he noted his room was not up to standards to be rented. The caller advised he spoke with the mayor of Socorro and was advised to file a police report. The caller said he was also charged for two days instead of one. The officer advised the caller to notify the corporate office and file a complaint, as this was a civil issue.
Socorro County Sheriff’s blotter
October 29
• An officer took a report by phone about a burglary that occurred while the victim was camping. He stated that he and his wife were out hunting in the Ladrone mountains area and set up camp with their pop-up camper. They left the camp site and upon returning saw that items were missing. A few other campers around the area stated they saw a white pickup with a blue 55-gallon water drum in the back driving around. One witness stated that a Hispanic male and female were inside the vehicle around the time the incident occurred. Stolen included a .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle, his wife’s purse, driver’s license, military ID, USAA debit card, credit cards, assorted foods, camping equipment, clothing, two wildlife game cameras and two duffle bags. A black wood splitting axe was found on the table that did not belong to them.
November 1
• An officer was dispatched at 9 a.m. in reference to a man wanting to make a report at the Sheriff’s office. The victim said his vehicle was broken into at his residence in the 900 block of Paisano Drive. He had parked in his driveway and when he went to leave the next day noticed his glove box had been opened and his camera, binoculars, two flashlights and gloves were gone. He said he hadn’t remembered to lock his vehicle. He also did not have serial numbers for the stolen items. No suspects at this time.
November 5
• An officer was called at 6:44 p.m. to a residence on Macias Road in Veguita where a man wanted to turn himself in for an arrest warrant. He was handcuffed and transported to the Socorro County Detention Center.
• Officers were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. to a residence on Campos Drive in Veguita in reference to a threat being made. The victim said that the male suspect had gone to his residence asking for some property back; an auger and some tools the victim had borrowed. The victim, however, had lent the tools and auger to another friend, but that he could get them back. At that point the offender began threatening him, telling him that he was going to blow his head off. He then backed his vehicle toward the victim, who had to jump out of the way. The officers then went to see the offender, who said that the victim had broken the padlock on his gate and stolen the auger and tools. He admitted to going to the victim’s house but that he never made any threats and that he just wanted his tools and auger back. The victim admitted that he took the tools and auger from the other man’s property while he was in jail.
November 6
An officer arrested a female suspect at Magistrate Court who showed up for her hearing while under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin. She tested positive for both and was incarcerated.