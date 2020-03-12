The following items were taken from the blotter at the Sheriff's office
October 31
• A detective was contacted by the Socorro County Detention Center in reference to three females in possession of narcotics. One narcotic was found hidden in a food container, and a full-body scan revealed a foreign object in the lower abdomen area of another female, which turned out to be heroin.
December 27
• An officer met with a male at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s office. The man said someone had broken into the county mechanic yard and had gone through several vehicles. He said when he arrived at work this morning, he noticed several vehicles had the doors opened. He walked around the yard and noticed a hole in the fence and a socket wrench on the ground near the hole, which may have been the entry into the yard. He said he was not aware at the present moment of anything being taken. A security camera video was viewed, but officers were unable to identify the suspect. No suspects at the time of the report.
• An officer was dispatched at 2:12 a.m. to a residence on Bear Springs Road in a subdivision off of Highway 169 to conduct a welfare check on a female who may have taken some pills and wrote a letter about wanting to harm herself or kill herself. The deputy spoke with the homeowners, who said their daughter brought her girlfriend to visit for the holidays. Her father stated that his daughter’s friend acted very erratic to him, cursing at him the entire time she was staying at his house. He also stated that someone found a note in the room she was staying in that said she wanted to kill herself. He also stated that she took a lot of pills. The daughter’s friend was woken up and told the deputy that she was stressed out because she was away from home and was not enjoying her time at the house. She stated that she just wanted to get some rest so she and the daughter could make it back to California in the morning. She said that she did write the note about killing herself but didn’t think anyone would find it. She stated that she did not want to hurt anyone or herself. She said she only took her recommended dose of prescribed medication. The deputy advised her to get some rest and stop fighting with the parents of her friend. The deputy was contacted later by the parents and was told the daughter wants a restraining order against the friend, and they needed the police report.
December 31
• An officer was dispatched to a residence off County Road 408 in Polvadera, about dogs killing livestock. A female told the deputy two of her goats were killed. She said a dark brown dog and a white dog were in the area of her goats and were seen running away. She said a neighbor owned two dogs matching the description of those dogs. The deputy met with the neighbor and asked to see his dogs. The neighbor said he had already heard about the goats being attacked, and came home to see if they were his dogs. The deputy checked the dogs in the neighbor's yard and found no sign of blood or evidence that they were involved. The dogs were routinely around other livestock and not aggressive at all. The owner of the goats was told the area would be patrolled throughout the day. She was told she could shoot any dog that was killing her livestock.
January 2
• A woman came to the Sheriff's office at 1 p.m. to report an incident that occurred a few days ago when she had been groped by a male subject at a church in Lemitar. She said she along with three male subjects were in a room together at the church. The victim said the male in question was standing next to her and leaned on a table, saying he had been having trouble with his balance. She said he took a step forward and then backward, extending his arm out to where his hand touched her chest. She told the officer she believed he did this intentionally, but he did not grab her breast, per se. She explained that after the incident the male apologized and she accepted the apology. She said she forgave him at the time, but since then, she has been having issues; eating, sleeping, and other emotional problems. A few days after the incident, she contacted her pastor and told him about what had happened, and a meeting was arranged with the victim, the pastor, and the male and his wife. She said that during this meeting the male again apologized, stating that the contact with her breast was accidental. The victim said that it was obvious to her the contact was intentional, and he made an excuse of losing his balance to touch her breast. She said she has spoken with one of the witnesses, who told her he did not recall seeing anything occur. The case of battery is open pending further investigation.
• Officers were requested at 8 p.m. to a residence on Kelly Road in Magdalena in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. An officer was assisted by a Magdalena Deputy Marshal, who checked the backyard and saw a male individual running into the home. Hearing screaming coming from inside, the officer announced himself and breached the door. As this was happening, the male subject ran into a bedroom and went to the ground holding up his hands in compliance. He was placed into handcuffs. The male was very emotional and kept saying that he knew he was going to jail because he had warrants. He was placed into a patrol car, and his information was run through NCIC, but it did not show any wants or warrants. The female victim, his wife, stated that she and he had been fighting all day, which ended up with him pushing her down and hitting her. She said he also hit her chin with an ax, and she then defended herself by striking him. She added that she could not state for sure if he had intentionally hit her with the ax or not. She did not have any apparent signs of injury, but the suspect had some minor scratches on his face, which were consistent with her statement that she did fight back after being struck with the ax. The suspect was booked into the SCDC.
January 3
• An officer spoke with a man in Lemitar at 11 a.m. who reported being threatened. He stated he had usually hired two individuals, but did not this time because he was displeased with their work. On the previous evening, he received a telephone from the suspect threatening in Spanish to kill him, kill his dog, and damage his car. Later in the evening, he received a message with another threat. The case is under investigation.
January 6
• An officer was dispatched at 9 a.m. to Windy Farm Road in reference to a disagreement between a father and his daughter, who was heard screaming on the call. The daughter appeared to be trying to leave the property as the deputy arrived. The father told the deputy that his daughter had been acting very erratically. He said when he went to wake her up to start the day, she was disobeying him and not wanting to get up and go to town. He also stated that she punched a hole in his wall, and wants nothing to do with this family. The officers took her to Socorro General Hospital for a medical evaluation. She told the hospital staff about her home situation and the hospital staff contacted the Socorro Child Youth and Family Department. CYFD paid a visit to the father, who stated that he slapped his daughter a few days prior because she is hiding a cell phone in her room that she is not supposed to have. He promised he will never get physical with her again. CYFD involvement is ongoing.
January 7
• An officer was dispatched at 4:03 p.m. to a residence on Adobe Road in Veguita for a domestic in progress. The reporting party told dispatch that a male in a white truck was screaming and hitting a female. As the officer approached the home, the white truck was driving straight at the officer, who recognized the driver and had him stop. The male said he didn't do anything wrong and proceeded to drive away. The officer told him to stop again, but the suspect kept driving away slowly. He finally stopped after a threat he would tazed, but resisted after being removed from the truck and was screaming. He was eventually placed into handcuffs. At the residence, the female said he was just angry and had been going to counseling but still had temper problems with her. She said it was just yelling and nothing physical. The officer spoke with a daughter who said he was screaming at her mom in front of her and her siblings, and that he pushed and shoved her at least five times. The female victim said she didn't tell the officer about it getting physical because she did not want him to get in trouble, that he just needs help with his anger. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
January 10
• An officer was in the area of Aspen and Spring streets at 2 p.m. and noticed two vehicles parked on the side of the road. In the back seat of one of the cars, the officer noticed a female who was known to have a warrant. The deputy stopped and had her exit the vehicle. She was placed under arrest and ended up at the SCDC for incarceration.
January 11
An officer was driving on Bullock Avenue at 11 a.m. and noticed a male walking along who was known to have active warrants for his arrest. When the deputy pulled up next to him at the intersection of Lopezville and Bullock, he turned around and started running eastward. The deputy jumped out of the patrol car and started chasing him on foot, shouting that he was being arrested. The suspect ran through residential yards across Cassity Street and east down an alley toward Leroy Place. He stopped running after being warned he would be tased. During a search, an assisting officer found him to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. In his wallet were several debit, credit, and ID cards, all with different names. Both the heroin and meth field-tested positive, and he was incarcerated.
• An officer was dispatched at 11:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing following a party at a residence in the 500 block of Carmen Place. Witnesses told the deputy there was a fight where one male had a deep cut in the leg, and another was cut from his ear to his cheek and throat. Both were treated for the wounds.
January 13
Officers conducted a search warrant at 10 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Grant Street. The warrant was for a suspect wearing an ankle monitor with a GPS, which showed he was at this address. The suspect was found in the back bedroom of the home. He was placed into handcuffs and taken to the patrol car. Also present during the execution of the search warrant were a female and another male, both with active warrants. They were also placed under arrest. All three were booked and incarcerated in the SCDC.
January 17
• An officer patrolling in the area of Neel Street spotted a man driving known to have an active arrest warrant. The officer immediately made a traffic stop at Neel and Fitch, and he was arrested and transported him to the SCDC.
• An officer was dispatched at 1:30 p.m. Durkin's Diesel in Lemitar about a stolen pickup. The vehicle's owner said it was parked within the pipe fencing the night before, and now it was gone. She said the keys were not in the vehicle. There was broken glass on the ground where it was parked. She described as a primer gray 1994 Chevy pickup with tinted windows and aluminum rims.
• An officer was patrolling the area of Peralta and Blue Canyon Road at 1 p.m. and spotted a male walking who was known to have an active arrest warrant out of Magistrate Court. He was arrested and booked into SCDC.
January 18
• Officers followed up on a report that a female meth addict had left her mother's house with her baby, and they were worried for the infant. Officers knew she had an active warrant out of Magistrate Court and followed up on information that led them to a residence in the 1400 block of El Camino Real. The officers found the female at the home. She stated she had used methamphetamine. She was arrested, and her baby was placed with a grandmother temporarily. All parties were told CYFD would contact them. The woman was taken to jail.
January 21
• An officer served an arrest warrant at 11 a.m. on a woman who was already in jail on a separate charge.
• Officers responded at 10:12 p.m. to a BOLO for a white Ford Ranger, which was speeding up and slowing down on Interstate 25. reported by another motorist. The Ranger was pulled over at the Walking Sands Rest Area by New Mexico State Police with the Sheriff's deputy assisting. The driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from the vehicle. The driver was asked to perform three standard field sobriety tests, which she refused because she said she knew she would fail the tests. The officer gave her multiple opportunities, but she continued to decline. She was handcuffed and taken to the Sheriff's office, where she blew two breath samples of over .08 after a 20 minute deprivation period. She was booked and incarcerated.
• An officer was dispatched at 9 a.m. to Bosquecito Road in reference to a man being harassed by his soon-to-be ex-wife. The man said that his ex-wife was calling and texting him all night and showed the officer his phone with the multiple texts and missed calls from her. He stated that he has a heart problem and was not able to sleep because of the constant calling and texting. The woman is said to be living in Missouri, so he is in no immediate threat, but she mentioned calling her family in Socorro to get them to go to his house. He was advised to call dispatch if she or any of her family show up to his home. He was also advised to tell her that if she wishes to gather her belongings from his home, she would have to make arrangements with the Sheriff’s office to conduct a civil standby. The man stated he was going to block her phone number, and asked that the officer not contact her because he believes it would make matters worse. The incident was documented.