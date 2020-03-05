Socorro County Sheriff’s Department
November 29
• An officer was dispatched at 3 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Jaramillo Loop in Veguita, where a witness reported seeing four boys exiting a window. Two of the boys, aged 12 and 13, were hiding in a ditch and were detained. Inside the home offices found that the glass front door was shattered, a new flat-screen television smashed, a large cabinet with glass cracked, a table overturned, and various other electronics broken. The witness said he saw the other two boys, aged 14 and 15, head eastward across fields. They were identified as cousins of the first two boys. Besides vandalizing the home, they stole a bag of chips and a lighter. They were all given Miranda warnings, and Juvenile Probation and Parole were contacted. One boy was already on probation from JPPO.
December 3
• In 2018 the Socorro County Sheriff’s office began operation New Day. The operation focuses on street level narcotic traffickers in the Socorro County area. As part of the operation, Sheriff’s deputies have gathered information from confidential sources, concerned citizens, and members of the public along with investigation techniques to identify and target known narcotic traffickers. As part of this operation, a confidential source informed a Sheriff's detective of a particular male subject selling counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills. The source also said that the suspect is an employee of the City Of Socorro and that he routinely sells these pills out of the City of Socorro vehicles. The detective used two confidential sources to purchase the narcotics from the suspect several times throughout November. From an undisclosed location, the officer was able to witness the hand-to-hand transactions. Each time that the detective was able to survey the suspect meeting with the confidential source, he was in a City of Socorro Work vehicle. The pills were all similar to many the Sheriff’s office is finding during other narcotic investigations in Socorro County, with the same markings, size color, and shape. Pills similar have been tested and found to be codeine-based. Pills matching these have been identified throughout the southwest by other law enforcement agencies, including the DEA. It is believed that their source is Mexican cartels, mass producing these pills across the border, and are then trafficked into the United States and sold as painkillers.
• Officers were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. to Dollar General in Veguita about an alarm going off. On inspecting the exterior of the business, officers noticed a hole had been cut in the west side of the building, and a door won the south side was standing open. No one was inside the store, but the cigarette case had been damaged, and the shelf was empty. Outside the store, officers noted cigarette boxes on the ground. They began walking west and located more stolen cigarettes and a Bluetooth speaker. Following the trail of cigarettes, a Dollar General shopping cart was left in a ditch. At this time, the manager of the store arrived and showed the officers the security camera video inside the store. The footage showed a male in a black and grey jacket wearing a mask climb over the wall where it had been cut outside. The male broke in at approximately 1:05 a.m. hours and walked straight to the cigarette case. The male walked out the door with the shopping cart full of items at approximately 1:08 a.m. The case is under investigation.
December 4
• Deputies assisted an officer from Adult Probation and Parole on a house visit in the 1800 block of Evergreen Drive on a male subject currently on probation. At the residence, the deputy found methamphetamine, uncapped needles containing a brown substance, and a blue rubber band. The suspect argued that the stuff was old and that he hadn’t done drugs in the past month. However, the APPO officer confirmed that the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine the day before. He was arrested, booked, and incarcerated.
December 5
• An officer was called at 1 p.m. to a residence in Luis Lopez for an unattended death. The male subject was lying on the floor in a trailer. A grandson of the deceased said his father had called him to the trailer, where they both initiated CPR. EMS arrived and performed CPR for approximately 30 minutes, with no response. The officer was told the victim had a history of stroke, diabetes, and dementia. The body was released to Daniel’s funeral home.
December 7
• An officer assisted a Magdalena Marshal with a domestic call in the 100 block of Ash Street in Magdalena. During the investigation, a check with NCIC showed the female with two active warrants for her arrest. The suspect was arrested and admitted to being in possession of heroin in the backpack she was wearing. The officer found multiple syringes, marijuana, and a black, tar-like substance in her backpack. The pack was kept as evidence, and the narcotics will be sent to the lab for testing. She was booked and incarcerated.
• An officer was called at 9:18 p.m. to investigate a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of Neel Place. The victim stated that she had parked her vehicle at 7 p.m., and when she went back at approximately 9 p.m., her center console had been rummaged through. She noticed that her wallet containing her ID and her debit card had been stolen. She did state that she left her doors unlocked. The victim was informed on how to freeze her bank account so the suspects cannot use it. The officer will be checking the security camera video.
December 9
• An officer received a call at from a male complainant about someone painting his dog blue. He said that he let the dog out at 6:40 a.m., and when he let the dog back in at 9 a.m., it had been painted blue. The dog is a German/Australian and usually is white with black spots. He believed his brother did it because he has a protection order against him, and he lives not too far away. He said he probably did it because several years back, he did the same thing. He just wanted an informational report done.
December 12
• An officer on patrol at 3:45 p.m. noticed a truck in the areas of Park and Spring streets driven by a male who was known to have valid arrest warrants. A traffic stop was conducted at McCutcheon and California. The driver was arrested on the warrants, and on checking the vehicle, the deputy found methamphetamines. The driver admitted that it was a lot of meth and that he did have a usage problem. The drugs were packaged and sent to the crime lab for testing, and the suspect was transported to SCDC for incarceration.
December 14
• Officers were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to San Juan Road in Veguita, where a woman said that she and her daughters were being held at gunpoint in her home. Deputies and a State Police officer parked around the corner from where the caller lives in a camper trailer. Barking dogs alerted a woman who came outside and identified herself as the 911 caller. She said that a man arrived at her house with his wife, riding a single horse with no saddle. She said she bought a seat from the man sometime before, and he came to demand more money for the saddle. When she refused, he pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at her and her daughters. She slammed the trailer door and called 911. The officers were given the address of the couple on the horse, and on the way there saw them on a horse heading south. Four police units blocked the road and the man and woman who both looked puzzled, were ordered off the horse, which was saddled. The man was handcuffed and checked for weapons. None were found. The woman began to cry and asked what she or her husband had done and was told they were investigating the crime of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The male said that the caller and her husband had bought a saddle from him a few weeks ago and agreed on an amount, of which they paid only half. He and his wife decided to ride to the store but decided to go first to the caller’s residence to either collect the money owed or ask for the saddle to be returned. When they arrived, his wife waited with the horse at the gate, and he knocked on the trailer door. The caller’s husband answered, and told the man that he could have the saddle back, and that it was in the SUV. He said he would get the keys and closed the door. After waiting for about ten minutes, he returned to his wife at the gate and told her that he believed they were being cheated. The two then rode home, put a saddle on the horse, and were riding to the store when the officers stopped them. On repeated questioning, both the man and woman remained consistent in their relating of events. Officers then returned to the home of the caller, who came out of the trailer and met them at the fence. She asked if they had arrested the man and was told they had not, as probable cause had not been established, and it was her word against theirs. The officer told her it would be very helpful if they could speak to another person in the house, for instance, her husband. She said he had left before the officers arrived and he doesn't have a cell phone and that he left on foot but that an unknown someone had picked him up. They asked if one of her daughters could speak with the officers, but she said she wouldn’t feel comfortable with them speaking with law enforcement until she knew the man who sold the saddle was arrested. She was informed about probable cause, and then she said she didn't want her daughters to be seen by neighbors speaking to the police. The officer suggested that she give her cell phone to her daughters, and the officer could talk to them from the police car via cellphone while they were in the trailer. The caller then said that she did not feel safe with the officers in her yard and that she didn't want them to talk to her daughters. She said she didn't want to pursue the matter further, but asked that the man they bought the saddle from stay away from her home.
December 15
• An officer was dispatched at 10:15 p.m. to County Road 91 in reference to a possible domestic violence incident. A female at the residence stated she had been pushed down a set of stairs in front of a camper by the male suspect. The female was speaking gibberish and did not make a lot of sense, but did state that she overreacted and should not have called police. The suspect was asked what occurred, and he stated she did not pay the electric bill to their home, so he closed the door on her. He said the incident was never physical and never touched her. Another individual present during the incident also said the suspect never pushed her. The suspect’s information was run through NCIC, which showed he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was detained and acted very belligerently, stating that he wanted to harm himself or others. He was transported to the Socorro County Detention Center, where he was booked.
December 16
An officer was in the parking lot area of the Shell gas station conducting surveillance at 4 p.m. and noted a black SUV parked there for a period of time. The black SUV had several subjects getting in and out of the vehicle, one of which was a female known to be a narcotics user; other people in the parking lot were involved in the use and sale of narcotics. After some time, the black SUV left, traveling north on California. The officer ran the license plate and pulled it over due to a traffic infraction. The driver did not have a driver’s license. In plain view was a plastic baggy in a center compartment. Four subjects in the vehicle were Mirandized and detained. A subsequent search of the SUV turned up numerous articles of paraphernalia associated with intravenous drug use throughout the car. Under a pillow on the driver’s seat were two syringes; one that tested positive for heroin, and another for methamphetamine and an amount of blood. Also found was a purse containing a small amount of heroin. The officer asked the five occupants who were sitting on the curb whose purse it was, but nobody claimed it. Two female suspects were arrested and booked into SCDC.
• An officer was patrolling in the area of California and McCutcheon at 7:10 p.m. and noticed a female subject known to have a warrant for her arrest walking on California St. She was placed into custody, and during an inventory of her purse pursuant to her arrest, the deputy found a black case containing several syringes, a metal cup with heroin residue, and a cotton ball. Also located in the purse was a small clear plastic baggy with a brown substance which tested positive for heroin. She was processed and booked into SCDC
December 19
• An officer on patrol at 12:47 p.m. noticed a male subject walking in the area of Sixth and Manzanares. The male was known to have a warrant for his arrest and was acting suspiciously and appeared wanting to run. The deputy conducted a terry pat to ensure he had no weapons. The suspect was not carrying a weapon but was in possession of Suboxone wrapped in what appeared to be a blue latex glove. The officer noted that the package was prepared in a manner commonly referred to as a bullet, or plug; the street term for an object that is inserted into a body cavity during an arrest, in order to smuggle narcotics into jail. The suspect was medically cleared and then booked into SCDC. Minus the bullet.
December 23
• An officer was contacted at 10 a.m. by a Socorro Police Department officer who had received information from an employee at Puerto Seguro about another employee possibly having child pornography on his cell phone. The caller, who shared a home with the other employee, said she had inadvertently used the other employee’s cell phone, believing it to be a friend’s phone. She stated that during her phone call, a notification popped up on the cell phone, and she swiped the notification to ignore it, but the application opened. She said it appeared to be a message with child porn attached. She then closed the phone and gave it to her friend. She stated he woke up and started yelling at her, accusing her of stealing his cell phone. She told him she picked up the phone, not realizing it was his, and she would have it returned as soon as possible. The phone was returned to him. She stated he was making comments under his breath and was talking out loud, asking for his gun. He told her that whoever had his phone put some illegal photos on it. She stated she knew he had been in trouble with some kind of sex offender activity in the past. The officer found that he supposed to be registered in Socorro County as a sex offender but so far had failed to do so. The suspect consented to be questioned by a Sheriff's Department Detective without a lawyer present about not registering as a sex offender and carrying a firearm. He stated he had a fake firearm and added that he did not own a phone, and he hadn't had a phone for over two weeks because it was broken. He was detained for failing to register as a sex offender and was transported to the Sheriff's office for further questioning. He told the detective he would find no child porn on the phone, but when advised that law enforcement had the ways and means to recover data and information which he had deleted or erased, the suspect admitted there would likely be child pornography on the phone. He acknowledged that he had downloaded child porn within the last two weeks, using applications called Wicker and Whisper on his phone. He stated he also viewed child pornography within the previous four days. Jeromy said he had watched child pornography with another male on both of their cell phones. The cell phone was secured pending a search warrant.