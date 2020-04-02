The following items were taken from the Sheriff's blotter
January 21
• Deputies assisted the Magdalena Marshal with a search warrant on a residence in the 700 block of Tenth Street in Magdalena. After a sweep of the main residence was completed, deputies began searching the numerous camper trailers in the yard. In a white and green trailer, a female was located. She was the only person present in the camper trailer when it was searched and a loaded syringe was in open view on the bed. The substance in the syringe tested positive for heroin. The female was taken to the Magdalena Marshal’s office for processing. After paperwork was completed she was transported to the Socorro County Detention Center where she was booked and given all documents pertaining to her arrest.
January 26
•An officer was dispatched at about 1:15 p.m. to Olive Lane in Lemitar for criminal damage to a resident’s fence. Victims told the deputy that they had been having problems with another man, and when he showed up at their home today, they ran out of their shed and told him to leave. The suspect then ran to his truck and out it in drive. He pressed the gas and ran straight into the gate, and kept going. The victims said the suspect steals from them often and causes them a lot of problems. The deputy photographed the truck’s tire tracks and then attempted to find the suspect. The deputy then began a search of places the suspect was known to hang around, but was unsuccessful at time of report.
January 27
An officer was sent at 9 a.m. to speak with a woman about break-ins at a home and hotel she owns. She stated that her son returned home from school four days prior and found a window broken at the house. She went home and found jewelry, cash, and a .357 caliber handgun missing. She said her son spoke two males outside the home when he first got home. One of the males wanted to borrow $20 from her, but she said no. Following up, the deputy found two individuals inside the closed motel who were not allowed to be there. A weed whacker, Dewalt air compressor and a bag of Dewalt tools were all burgled from the motel within the last week. Suspects were not located at time of report.
• An officer was patrolling in the area of Simpson and Vigil and spotted a white Dodger Dakota truck with dark tinted windows traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to make a complete stop at the stop sign. The truck was not displaying a license plate or temporary tags. There is a dirt parking lot on either side of the roadway and the white truck went off of the roadway going west and then turning north onto Middle Road. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the ditch bank between Middle Road and School of Mines. The driver provided his name and date of birth, but not have a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance because he said he just bought the vehicle and gave the name of person. The officer ran the VIN through NCIC and the return came back as suspended status and registered to someone in Rio Rancho, which is not the person who he said he bought the vehicle from. The suspect was run through NCIC which showed he did not have a valid driver’s license. He claimed he bought the vehicle for $1,000 from someone in the South Valley. He said he got the title but the man who sold it to him didn’t sign the title and just left after the exchange of money. The officer looked at title and saw that it it was signed by someone who was not the registered owner, nor the person who the suspect said sold it to him. The vehicle and title were seized and the suspect driver was told the vehicle was possibly stolen. He was issued five traffic citations and released. The vehicle was towed and placed on hold until the registered owner could be contacted.
• A deputy went to a residence in the 1200 block of Albany Street to follow up on an incident to which nightshift had responded. The female victim had human bite marks on her arm. The teeth marks were deeply bruised. She said the female suspect and her husband had been living in an outbuilding for several days and stated that the female was previously estranged from the family and had a falling-out with other family members. Two nights ago an argument began which ended in a fight where the suspect bit the victim several times. The suspect and her husband have since moved out.
January 30
• An officer was dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. to the 1700 block of Chaparral Loop in reference to a Statewide Central Intake report. The reported stated that the mother was concerned about her daughter coming home from her father’s house with a rug burn on her back. The report also stated that the mother was concerned that the father was leaving their daughter unattended for long periods of time. The report stated when the mother asked about the rug burns on the girl’s back he stated that she and her sister were playing and dragging each other across the carpet. The daughter told the officer that she and her sister were trying to do one of the challenges they had seen on You Tube and that was how she got the rug burn on her back. She said they were not trying to hurt each other; they were only playing. The daughter also said that the father did leave her alone once, but she was asleep most of the time that he was gone, so she is not sure how long he was gone. The father said he did leave the daughter alone once, and that he was not going to do it again.
February 3
• A deputy was dispatched at 10:15 a.m. to Riverside Road in Luis Lopez in reference to the theft of a wallet and a bottle of methadone. The victim told the officer a female relative and her husband had stayed with them the last two days, and when they left she could not find her wallet, which contained cash, EBT cards, Social Security cards and Suboxone strips. The relative and her husband were the only two people that had been inside the home.