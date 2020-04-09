Items taken from reports at the Sheriff's office
February 4
• An officer responded at 11:40 a.m. to a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a grey Chevy Impala with a Raiders sticker on the back window that nearly crashed into another vehicle on California Street. The BOLO also stated that the grey Chevy Impala continued southbound on California. The officer spotted it and conducted a traffic stop in John Brooks’ parking lot, explaining to the driver why he was stopped. The driver stated that he did not have a driver’s license but provided his date of birth. A check with NCIC showed he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and incarcerated.
• Officers were dispatched to San Lorenzo Road in Veguita in reference to a woman calling about someone trespassing on her neighbor's property. The woman had reported that her neighbor was deceased and no one should be on the property. She also stated that the male trespasser had been recently released from jail. On their arrival, the deputies noticed a male inside the trailer belonging to the deceased person and asked him to come outside. The male told the officers he had been given permission by the deceased’s caregiver to stay there whenever he needed to. A deputy explained that only a next of kin could determine who could stay in his trailer. The male stated that he understood, and he would not go back.
February 5
• An officer was patrolling on Highway 304 in Veguita at 11:40 a.m. and noticed a white Nissan with the driver’s side window busted out. A check on the license plate with NCIC showed the vehicle registration expired in September 2016. The vehicle was pulled over at the Veguita Trading Post parking lot, where the driver told the deputy that his driver's license was suspended but that he was trying to get the problem fixed. Another check with dispatch confirmed his license was suspended/revoked. He was arrested and booked into SCDC.
• A sheriff’s detective was contacted by a confidential source that a male subject whom the officer had been actively investigating was to be traveling to Albuquerque to pick up narcotics. The ongoing investigation had included surveillance, and several controlled buys of narcotics, which supported the source's information on the subject's Albuquerque run for narcotics. The detective contacted other officers to stop the subject's vehicle once it entered Socorro. As the car entered Socorro, it was pulled over, and the detective met with the suspect who was sitting in the passenger seat. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and advised of his Miranda rights.
• During a Terry pat-down, the officer located a pipe used for smoking narcotics. A subsequent search of the suspect’s person turned up heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and 42 oxycodone/hydrochloride pills. The officer then spoke with the female driver, who indicated she had no idea what sort of activity in which the male was involved in Albuquerque. All evidence was secured, and the suspect was processed and booked into SCDC on three felony charges and two petty misdemeanors.
• An officer was dispatched at noon to the Dollar General in Veguita in reference to shoplifting and trespassing. The store manager stated that the male suspect had come into the store and may have taken some items. She was not sure what he had taken, but she had noticed that the front pocket of his sweatshirt was full of stuff. The deputy knew that the suspect had been cited in the past for shoplifting from the same store, and had been told that he was not to return. The manager also said the male was the same person who had broken the front door last August. A security camera video showed him breaking the outer glass doors and entering the vestibule. The deputy drove to an address on San Lorenzo Road where the suspect was known to be staying and found him in a motorhome. He was arrested, booked and incarcerated.
February 6
• An officer was patrolling at the intersection of California and Otero streets at 11:30 a.m. and spotted a male in a white Buick SUV who was known to have an active warrant out of Adult Probation and Parole. The vehicle was pulled over, and the suspect was arrested. During the search incident to the arrest, the deputy found a black tar substance in his jacket, which later tested positive for heroin. He was booked into SCDC. Two female passengers were found to have active warrants, and they were also arrested.
February 7
• Deputies were called to the detention center in reference to inmates being found with contraband. They collected a handwritten note and several doses of Suboxone, both of which an inmate had given to guards. The inmate had alerted a detention officer that he felt suicidal and vulnerable to an attack from two other inmates and that two others were high on drugs. He named the inmate who brought the drugs into the jail from a recent furlough. Cells were searched, and the reporting inmate was separated from the other inmates.
February 9
• An officer was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to a residence on Highway 304 in Veguita for a criminal damage report. The victim showed the deputy a broken window in a spare bedroom and a large stone in the middle of the room. She stated she was home all day and never heard the window break. She said she was probably in her laundry room when it happened and figured it occurred between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The damaged window would roughly cost between $150 and $200.
February 10
• Officers patrolling the Lemitar area at 2:45 p.m. were called to assist another officer at the scene of a wreck near the truck stop where a red vehicle had run into a fence. Two females were standing next to the car. An NCIC check showed one of the females had an active arrest warrant. She was transported to the hospital to be medically cleared and then incarcerated without incident.