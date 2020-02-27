Items taken from reports at the Socorro Police Department
November 28
• A man in the 700 block of Sixth Street reported a battery. He told the officer that wanted to retrieve property and a bank card from the suspect's home after an argument, but when he got there the suspect pushed him down, causing him to go to the hospital. The victim stated he did not want charges filed and just wanted his bank card and belongings back. The officer was able to speak with the suspect, who said he did not push the victim, but that it was the victim’s son who pushed the victim and took the bank card. The suspect added that he did not want the victim back at the residence. The officer called the victim back with what the suspect told him. The son was located and still in possession of the bank card and was told to return the card. The victim said he would come to the police department at a later date to file an assault report.
December 2
An officer was called to check a shed in the 900 block of Ake where a homeless man was staying. The officer did not find anyone I the shed but did find a TV that was not there the previous day. The officer collected the TV for safe keeping and it was logged at the Socorro P.D.
December 17
• An officer on patrol in the 500 block of Dolores spotted a female who was known to police as having an arrest warrant. She was detained and asked about her boyfriend who was also known to be wanted on a warrant. She said she did not know where he was. She then asked that her purse be obtained from in the residence. The officer went to pick up the purse and found the boyfriend inside. He was arrested and both were booked into the SCDC on their warrants.
• A woman in the 1100 block of Chaparral called police about being choked and struck by the male suspect. During the altercation he broke her phone and necklace. Officer located the suspect walking north on Chaparral and he was arrested. The victim did not show signs of battery, and the suspect denied hitting her. The suspect was taken to the police department where he ultimately admitted to hitting the victim and breaking her phone. The suspect was processed and booked into SCDC.
• A woman on Park Street reported that the male suspect took her pickup and keys. The officer located the suspect and gave him commands. He refused to comply until he realized force was going to be used, and he was detained. The victim explained that he called her for a ride. When she picked him up he began demanding to be taken to a specific residence. She refused to take him to that residence and then he demanded that she take him to her house. She again refused. At that, the suspect threw the transmission into park while the vehicle was still in motion and took the keys out of the ignition. The victim then exited in fear of being hurt by him. The suspect moved over to the driver’s seat and drove off down the road. He then parked the truck and ran off with the keys. The keys were recovered and the vehicle returned to the victim. The suspect was arrested and booked into SCDC.
December 18
• Officers called to a business in the Adobe Plaza on California for possible break in. The caller said the power was off at the building and someone had tried entering the building through an A/C duct on the roof. The officers checked and saw the A/C duct was damaged where they tried to get in. The officers met with the employee of the business who said no items were missing. It did not appear that entry was made into the store. A second store was found to have an exterior wall damaged and a box of duck decoys removed. A check of the electric meter was done. The main breaker to the building had been shut off causing the power outage. The breakers were turned on and the power restored. At this time there are no suspects.
December 20
• A caller advised reported that when she arrived for work at Spin City the front window had been broken and there was a rock on the floor inside. She said the business does have cameras but she did not have access to the cameras. At this time there are no suspects.
• Police received a report that an unknown suspect urinated on the door of Courtesy Loans on California Street. The caller suggested the name of a home less male as he does not like the staff. There were no cameras to show who urinated on the door. At this time there are no suspects.
• An officer was called to El Camino Coffee Restaurant where the suspect had overdosed earlier in the day. The suspect was told not to come back and asked that the police let her know she was not to come back to the restaurant. The officer located the suspect and advised her she was trespassed from the restaurant. The suspect was given a warning citation to document the trespass.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Fifth Street for a battery. The victim told the officer she brought her sister food. She said her sister wanted more food and pushed victim into some cabinets. She wanted to file charges. A report was made on the incident.
• An officer was called to the hospital for a male suspect being disruptive. A female victim stated that the male was cursing in the lobby and took her phone. She was able to recover her phone but the suspect tried taking it again. She asked him why he wanted the phone and the suspect said because he wanted it. The victim said she was able to get into the hospital and the police were called. A second female told the officer the suspect was being aggressive and also tried taking her phone. The witness believed the suspect would have harmed the victim if she not present. The suspect was asked why he tried taking the victim's phone, and he said he just wanted it. The suspect refused to provide any identification and had to be taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. The suspect was taken to the police department for processing and later booked into the SCDC.
December 21
• A caller told a police officer he was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM in the 1000 block of California. He stated the ATM Machine did not provide the money, so he tried it again but the machine informed him he had reached his limit. He left without any money but when he checked his account later in the day, it showed that he had withdrawn the money. The caller maintained he never received any money from the ATM and asked that the incident be documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of School of Mines for a possible domestic. The female victim stated she was battered and struck in the head with a small pocket knife. She also told officers her vehicle tire was slashed. EMTs were called to check on her. The officer located the suspect at his residence. The suspect struck the officer and was arrested. He was incarcerated at the Socorro County Detention Center.
• Officers were called to Walmart for shoplifters in the store. The officer waited outside for a male suspect to exit. Once outside, the suspect was detained, telling the officer he would now pay for the items he concealed. The suspect was arrested. The value of items taken was $228. A second officer was at the store when a second suspect was caught shoplifting. A female was with the male suspect who had merchandise concealed. The officer attempted to arrest the suspect, who fled from officer. The officer deployed a Taser to stop the suspect. The suspect was placed under arrest. The suspect was in possession of $70.00 worth of merchandise. Both suspect were booked SCDC. The suspect's vehicle was towed from the scene.
December 23
• Police responded to a break-in at a medical cannabis dispensary on Highway 85 South. The caller said an unknown suspect entered the dispensary by totally removing an air conditioning unit. The suspect took several items from the store with a total value of $3,048. The officers were advised the suspect left blood at the point of entry. The officers collected evidence from the scene to be sent to the lab. At this time there are no suspects.
December 24
A caller on Garden Circle reported that his son removed a dog from his home without permission. He said he paid $2,000 for the dog. The dog was now in the back yard of the residence where the son was living. The officer later met with the son who stated he paid for half of the dog and took possession of the dog due to the dog being sick. The officer was shown the dog. The officer advised the son the issue was civil since both parties paid for the dog.
• Officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive for an unresponsive male. The officers checked the victim for a pulse and did not locate one. The caller said the victim had been sick over the past week with flu-like symptoms. She said the victim ate dinner and went to bed, but when she checked on him noticed he was not responding. The caller and family members began CPR and called for an ambulance. The ambulance staff also attempted CPR. The victim was not responsive. The OMI officer was called and completed a preliminary investigation. The victim was pronounced deceased and taken to Daniel's funeral home.
December 25
• Police were called to a home on Grant Street for someone banging on the house. The officers arrived and caught up with the female suspect exiting the yard. She told officers her children wanted to see their father. The father, who was not home, heard someone yelling in the streets and returned home to find the suspect yelling at the occupants of the home. He said she began yelling at him that he was her husband. The officer met with the owner of the home, who said the female suspect arrived and was hitting the side of the house. She asked to come in and see a child, then exited the home and began yelling at a woman in the house, wanting to fight. The woman did not want to file charges on the suspect. The officer spoke with the victim, who said her children wanted to see their father, so she brought them to the home he was staying. The suspect was asked when she last drank an alcoholic beverage. The suspect said it was this date. The suspect was advised she was no longer welcome at the home and needed to report to her probation officer. The children asked to stay with their father. The female suspect was advised to leave the property. No charges were filed in the case.
• A caller reported finding a cellphone at a residence in Lemitar. After looking in the phone to find the owner, the caller saw images of child pornography. The caller turned the phone over to police. The suspect was contacted and advised the phone had images of child pornography and a search warrant would be completed to verify the images. The suspect was released. The officer met with Socorro County Deputies and turned the phone over to the detectives since the phone was found in Lemitar.
• A woman arrived at her home on Spring to check on her belongings and found that someone had broken in and stole her TV, DVD/VCR, 100 DVDs, PS2 games, and video recorder. The officer checked the home and found a metal silhouette with finger prints. The item was collected as evidence. The victim had the serial number for the TV and completed a theft declaration. The TV was entered NCIC as stolen. The silhouette was logged as evidence to be sent to the lab for testing.
December 26
• A woman in the 600 block of Western reported that her Schwinn bicycle and In Step trailer had been stolen. The victim said the bicycle and trailer are kept on the front porch of the home. She said a set of WALD baskets and an air pump were also taken. The victim estimated the value of items at $524. The area was checked for cameras. At this time there are no suspects.
• An officer was called to the 1100 block of Cassity for a vehicle left in roadway. The officer arrived and the owner said the car broke down and was being moved. The owner said she also noted damage to the car. The officer did see the damage that appeared to be from a blunt object. The caller said the damage was done while the car was parked in the driveway. There are no suspects at this time.
December 27
• An officer was called to assist Socorro Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop in the 700 block of California Street. The officer was advised that a male suspect was stopped and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. The suspect had been released and told to get a motel room, but he was now driving in and out of the parking lot. The clerk of the motel said the suspect came in for a room and was acting nervous, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The officers completed a traffic stop on the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect exited his vehicle and came towards the officer. The officer drew his Taser and stopped him. The male was patted down for weapons and none were located. He told the officer he was in fear of someone following him and was trying to get in touch with police. During the contact, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. The officer completed field sobriety tests on the suspect and established probable cause. He was arrested and his vehicle towed. An inventory was completed and two glass pipes with white residue were found in the car. The residue was tested and showed a positive for methamphetamine. The suspect refused to submit to a blood draw and was processed and later booked into SCDC.
• A caller reported that the male suspect came into Puerto Seguro before the shelter was open for business. The victim advised the suspect they were not open and the suspect pushed the her. The suspect was told to leave the shelter. When the officer arrived the suspect was leaving the area. The victim asked that charges be filed on suspect. Charges were filed and the suspect was later contacted and told not to return to the shelter.
• A female shoplifter was caught on security camera video at Walmart. Officers were told she left on a bicycle and was carrying a grey hand bag. The identity of the woman was made by the officer who watched the video. A Socorro County deputy located the suspect and brought her back to the store. She was still in possession of the grey bag and the stolen merchandise. The suspect was cited for shoplifting. a previous trespass notice was found ans she was also cited for trespassing.
December 29
A female victim on Stallion Circle said the suspect was arguing with her and caused her to be in fear of being hit. The victim stated the suspect has been physically and verbally abusive in the past. She asked that charges be filed on suspect. The suspect had already left the home and was not present. Charges are pending in the case.
December 31
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Garfield for damage to property. The female victim at the scene stated her ex-boyfriend had damaged her vehicle. The officer was unable to locate the male at time of report.