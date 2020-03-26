The following itesm were taken from the Socorro police blotter
January 3
• Officers were called to Supermart for two males and one female sleeping in front of the store. The female had shoplifted items concealed in the sleeves of her jacket. She was escorted in the store where officers met with the manager. The manager stated that the suspect had just tried shoplifting other items. The officer removed three cans of beer from the female suspect's jacket. The beer was returned to the store and was valued at $9. The suspect was trespassed from the store and issued a non-traffic citation. While on the scene, the officer located money on the ground. The money was logged into evidence.
January 4
• An Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Grant Street for people staying in a rundown house. The officer was able to make entrance through a window and located a man and a woman. Both subjects had warrants and were arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Fifth Street for a male who needed to be removed. The suspect was run through NCIC and had a valid warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and incarcerated.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Walkway for harassment. A female at the scene said her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her and coming to her apartment. During the attempt to locate the suspect, officers were called again to the residence and the male was not in the area. The male was later located and was issued a non-traffic citation for trespassing. He was also told not to contact the female in any way.
• An officer stopped a vehicle on Sean Avenue for a traffic infraction. The male driver was run through NCIC and had a suspended driver’s license with an arrest clause. He was arrested and incarcerated.
January 5
• A vehicle was stopped on Bullock Avenue for a traffic infraction. The driver was told why he was stopped, but was unable to provide a driver’s license, registration or insurance. The suspect was checked through NCIC which showed had a revoked driver’s license with an arrest clause,. He was placed under arrest and issued several citations. His vehicle was released to his mother.
January 6
• An officer was dispatched to a local business where a female said a male kept coming to her place of employment and bothering her. She wanted him trespassed from the business. The male was located and issued a non-traffic citation for trespassing.
• A woman reported her tires punctured. She said someone punctured her tires with a sharp object. She was not sure of an exact location the tires were damaged, but the officer did see the tires and the tires were indeed flat. The victim estimated the replacement of the tires at $400.
• An officer was assisting on an investigation of burglary in the 1400 block of NW Frontage Road. The officer was called back to the home for an assault. The officer met with the victim, who said the female suspect was upset over her home being broken into, and pushed the victim. The victim asked that charges be filed. The suspect was issued a citation for battery and released.
January 7
• An officer responded to a domestic on Faulkner, where the female victim said her boyfriend had held her down and had hit her several times. The officer asked where she was hit and she indicated her stomach. When asked how long they had been together the victim replied for about six years. The boyfriend had fled. Charges are pending.
• Police responded to a shoplifting at Tractor Supply. The caller provided a description of the female suspect and the direction in which she fled. The officer located a female matching the description and she said she would return the items. The officer placed her under arrest and completed a search of her belongings. Two stolen flashlights were recovered and returned to the store. The suspect was cited and released.
• An officer was called to meet a female subject victim at Burger King who whose purse was missing. She said there was a "G" gold emblem on the purse which contained $800 in currency, credit cards, ATM card, keys and her driver's license. The officer asked the manager if they had, or if anyone had turned in, the purse. The manager stated nobody had found a purse. The only camera in the restaurant was pointing towards the cash register. The victim was contacted and she told the officer she was going to need a report.
January 8
• Police were contacted about a road rage incident. The caller was entering the Socorro city limits from Interstate 25 when a black SUV in front of the caller made a sudden stop. The caller believed the person driving was possibly trying to cause a crash with the caller, since the person in the other vehicle owed the caller money. The caller said she began to follow the vehicle. The driver pulled over and the occupants exited the car and tried to engage in a fight with the caller. The caller drove off with the other vehicle following and then passing the caller. The caller continued to follow the other vehicle. The occupants stopped and again exited trying to fight with the caller. The caller again drove off and was passed by the other vehicle. The caller continued to follow the other car. The officer had dispatch tell the caller several times to stop. The caller continued to follow the other vehicle before stopping several minutes later. The caller stated again the person in the other car owned them money and believed the driver was trying to get the caller to crash into them. The caller advised they did not fight with the occupants of the other car. The officer documented the incident.
• An officer was called to Cottonwood Valley Charter School in reference to broken window. The officer checked the window and could discern if the damage was caused by a BB or a rock. The officer also found another window that was shattered. Estimated damage is $500.
• An officer was called to a residence in the 800 block of Lucero for a break in. The caretaker of the home said someone connected an extension cord to the victim's electric meter and connected the cord to a suspect's home. The caller showed the officer the cord, which had been buried. The officer was escorted into the home where the unknown suspect had clothes washing in the washing machine. The caller added that he thought two vacuums were
missing from the home but was not sure. The officer was provided with a number for the victim who lived in Las Cruces. The officer called the victim by phone and was advised the neighbor and possible suspect was selling a Denver Broncos helmet that might be from her home. The victim said she would be in Socorro over the weekend and would notify officers of any stolen items. The officer was not able to make contact with the possible suspect.
• A man in the 400 block of Terry reported a stolen package. He was having a package delivered to his home by UPS and received an alert that the package was delivered. When he arrived home the package was not there. He contacted UPS and was advised to wait a few days to see if the package was delivered. The victim said he never received the package of headphones and a humidifier, valued at $90. At this time there are no suspects.
• A man reported that he was the men’s room stall at McDonalds when another male put a phone over the top of the stall and took a picture of him. The suspect was identified and contacted. The suspect claimed he did go into the men’s room and put his phone over the top and had his light on but did not take any pictures. The suspect allowed the officer to look through the phone. There were no pictures of the victim on the phone. The suspect was arrested at the scene by New Mexico State Police on a municipal warrant.
• An officer called to Walmart on a disorderly conduct incident where a male subject was yelling at customers and staff. The officer met with a staff member who pointed out the suspect and stated he was yelling and tried walking out of the store with merchandise that was not paid for. The officer contacted the suspect who became agitated and began yelling. He was arrested and trespassed from the store. The suspect was then taken to the police department and later booked at the SCDC.
January 9
• A victim in the 300 block of C Street reported that unknown suspects are entering her yard at night and taking scrap from a scrap pile. She does not know who is entering the property but wanted more patrols in the area.• Police were called to Socorro High School where a male student was cursing and yelling in the classroom. The teacher tried to calm him down but he knocked over book shelves and began throwing items at her. The suspect then attacked and hit her. She was able to get the other students out of the classroom and returned to try and calm the juvenile suspect, but he attacked and struck her again. Other staff members had to pull the suspect away from her. She was taken to the Socorro General Hospital for medical treatment. The case was referred to JPPO.
• An officer was summoned to Arby's in reference to a male who had been asked to leave the business and pulled a knife on employee. The officer was told the suspect had a guitar with him and had just left. The suspect with the guitar was located. The officer found a knife in his right rear pocket but he suspect denied pulling it on anyone. The officer met with the employee who said the suspect had eaten and was just hanging around but when he was asked to leave he got upset and pulled out his knife with the blade open. The employee was scared as he thought suspect would hurt him. He said when the suspect left he locked the door and called police. The suspect was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the SCDC.
January 10
• A caller reported the theft of took two vehicles from a property in the 800 block of Park Street belonging to victim. A neighbor said a recycling company picked up the vehicles over a week prior. The officer called a local recycling company and the owner said he did pick up two vehicles from a male suspect. The owner provided the suspect’s name and information. The suspect was contacted at the Socorro County Detention Center and advised of his rights. The suspect agreed to talk with the officers and admitted to selling the two vehicles to the recycling company. The case was staffed with the District Attorney and charges approved. Charges were filed on the suspect.
• A woman in the 600 block of Lucero reported having an argument with the male suspect. She said the suspect made threats to hurt her, and she was in fear of him. The officers had the victim remove barricades that were in place in front of the door so they could enter the home. The officers noted the home had been torn apart with holes in the floor and sheet rock taken off of the walls. The officers searched the home but could not find the suspect. The victim declined to go to another residence for safety. Charges were filed on suspect.
• A male in the 800 block of Calle de Linda reported someone broke a window of his residence. He showed the officer the broken window which appeared to have been hit with a rock. The victim listed a possible suspect. There were no witnesses to the incident.
January 11
• A male subject was found hanging around behind a closed business at Sixth and Manzanares. The suspect was checked through NCIC and was shown to have a valid warrant. He was arrested and found in possession of another man’s wallet. The wallet was seized and logged as safekeeping. The suspect was processed and booked into SCDC.
• An officer patrolling in the area of Lincoln and Pena noticed a vehicle driven by a male known to have a valid warrant. The suspect was contacted and a check with NCIC confirmed he had two valid warrants. The suspect was arrested and left his vehicle parked at a residence. He was taken to the police department and later booked into SCDC.
• An officer was called to a residence in the 1200 block of Santa Fe Lane for an assault, where the male suspect made a threat towards the victim. The suspect the officer he was upset with the her because she was not feeding her infant child, and then raised a baby bottle to show the victim. The suspect was run through NCIC which showed he had two valid warrants. The officer met with the victim, who said the suspect raised up a baby bottle as if he was going to throw the bottle at her and she was afraid of being struck. The suspect was taken to the police department and issued a citation for assault and booked on his warrant.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence on Elias Baca Street to speak with a female who stated she was struck by another vehicle. She said she exited her vehicle and spoke with a male who was aggressive. She said she got back into her vehicle and the male pulled open a door and hit the other vehicle with the door. She said he was pushing her door closed on her leg. The officer was given the license plate number to the vehicle the male was driving. The officer met with the male who stated he was sleeping in his vehicle and woke up to someone hitting his vehicle. He exited his vehicle to meet with the occupants of the car and one female became confrontational and began exiting her car. The male said he held her door closed due to her being confrontational. He was not aware of her leg being out of the car. At this time no charged were filed.
January 12
• Officers were dispatched to Economy Inn for an argument. A female suspect at the scene was run through NCIC and had a valid warrant for her arrest. Officers located a plastic bag near the suspect and looked through the bag. In the bag was a pill bottle with her name on the bottle. She admitted the bag and pill bottle were hers. Narcotics and packaging material for narcotics were found in the bag. She was transported to Socorro Police Department then incarcerated at the Socorro County Detention Center.
January 19
• Officers were called to meet with a juvenile male who was out of control and was acting out. At the home officers noticed a female on the floor crying. The juvenile suspect placed himself between the officer and the female who was crying. When the officer told the suspect to move back as he needed to speak to the female, the male suspect turned around and chest bumped the officer. He was placed under arrest and seated in the back of the police unit. An officer spoke to the grandmother who said she had received a call from her daughter stating the male suspect’s girlfriend had a knife. The officer spoke to suspect who had calmed down and stated his girlfriend wanted to go through his phone and he was prolonging it. She got mad and he locked himself inside the bathroom and he called his mom but hung up on her when she told him she was calling the police. Shortly afterward everyone showed up. The male juvenile was arrested for shoving the officer and was later incarcerated at the SCDC on charges.