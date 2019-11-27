Items taken from Reports at the Socorro Police Department
September 12
• A woman in the 300 block of Hilltop told the officer the suspect arrived at her residence and parked in her driveway, blocking her. She said he then walked around the home, knocking on widows trying to make contact with her. She said he was trying to make contact with her through text, voice calls, and following g her on the roadways. The victim advised the suspect was told not to make contact with her and that she was in the process of obtaining a protection order. The officer met with the suspect at his residence and advised him to stay away from her. He was then written a citation for trespassing.
September 13
• A woman came to the Police Department to report possible embezzlement. She told the officer the suspect, her caregiver, had locked her home and was not allowing her to return after the caregiver obtained power of attorney over her. She claimed the suspect has also removed $5,000 from her bank account. She said she did not want the suspect to have power of attorney over her anymore. She was advised to obtain a civil attorney, and the case would be staffed with the District Attorney for any charges on the alleged theft.
• A victim in the 300 block of Mt. Carmel reported damage done to her vehicle from a BB gun. She said this was the second time in a few weeks the car had been damaged by a BB gun. The officer did see that damage that was consistent with a BB gun being fired at the vehicle. At this time there are no suspects.
• An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of NW Frontage Road for a breaking and entering. The victim stated entrance was gained into his property by dismantling a lock. He stated he did not know of any items missing.
• Officer dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Sean Avenue for a male who was trespassing. The officer met with the victim, who said the male suspect had entered her garage area and was asking for items. She stated that the male showed her his genital area, then he grabbed her buttocks. The officer arrested the male who was incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
September 14
• An officer was dispatched to the hospital for a male who had been battered. The officer noticed signs of battery on the victim. He said he was attacked at a local bar by a male and female who were known to him and gave their names. The officer went by the bar, but it was closed. The officer spoke with the suspect and a female, and both claimed the victim was verbally abusive to them, so they defended themselves by battering him. The officer filed charges on the suspects.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of N. Main for criminal damage. The victim showed the officer a window in her home had been broken. She said the window was shot out by a neighbor. The officer paid a visit to the suspect who was under the influence. He was told to have no contact with the victim.
• An officer was called to Garfield Street on a report of illegal activity. The officer arrived on the scene found a suspect holding a drug paraphernalia pipe. Others were ordered to drop the pipes and were detained by police. The suspect said he had a baggie of narcotics and passed it over to the officer. He was arrested and taken to the Police Department. The suspect was found in possession of a second baggie of narcotics. He was processed and booked into SCDC.
September 15
• A woman reported that she was house-sitting on Grant Street and Reservoir with her bicycle locked up outside. She said she checked on her bicycle and found the lock had been cut, and the bike was now missing. She provided a serial number and signed a theft declaration. The bike was entered into NCIC as stolen.
• A victim on Fairgrounds Road reported some unknown suspect had damaged her vehicle windows. The officer was shown the damage, which was consistent with being shot with a BB gun. The victim could not list any suspects. The cost was estimated at $500.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence on Maxwell Place for a report of phone harassment. The victim told the officer her ex-boyfriend had been calling her telling her several derogatory things. She said the ex-boyfriend had threatened her in the past. A report was filed by the officer.
• A complainant at Walmart reported a man sleeping in front of the store. The suspect was contacted, and the NCIC check showed he had a valid warrant. The suspect was arrested and booked SCDC.
September 16
• A man told police he received a $100 bill as payment for some vehicle parts. The victim said he then tried using the money at Smoker’s Discount and was told the money was counterfeit. He provided the name for the person the money was obtained from. No contact was made with the person at the time of the report.
• An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a female who was shoplifting. The officer met with the manager who said the female was scanning one item but placing two items into her bag. The officer met with the female who was given a trespass notice.
• A caller contacted police and said she was trying to obtain a protection order on an ex-boyfriend, but she needed a police report. The caller said on different occasions the two had arguments, and in one incident, she was kicked on the hip by him. In another incident, the ex-boyfriend called on a video chat and had a knife to his throat, threatening to kill himself. She met with him, but he did not want assistance and told her not to call an ambulance, or he would call the police and report her for breaking a window. The officer documented the caller's statements.
• A man came to the Police Department and told an officer his ex-girlfriend was talking to another guy, the suspect. The suspect was asking the ex-girlfriend if she wanted him to go to the man’s residence and beat him up. The victim wanted a report in case the suspect came to his residence.
• An officer was called to the 100 block of Riverside Road for an argument. At the scene, Female 1 said she was arguing with her roommate, and when the roommate began to leave, she jumped on the vehicle hood. She was driven to another area where the roommate stopped the car, and Female 1 fell off. The officer met with the roommate, who said she was arguing with Female 1, and she became scared. She said she began to drive off when Female 1 jumped on the hood of the car, and she drove with the female on the hood. The roommate stated she wanted the female evicted from the home. The roommate was advised she would have to evict Female 1. No charges were filed.
• A man in the 1100 block of Chaparral complained that children were riding a go-cart around the victim's vehicles and causing dirt and rocks to hit the car causing damage to the windshield. The officer did see the dirt and rocks on her vehicle. The victim provided an address for the children, and the officer met with the guardian of the children. The guardian was upset over the kids being listed as suspects. The mother did not think the children damaged the vehicle.
• An officer was called to a residence in the 600 block of Grant on a breaking and entering report. The officer met with the victim who said her door was kicked in, and a flashlight was shone on her face. She was asked if it was the Marquez residence. At that point, she started yelling, and the suspect left. The officer was able to secure the door with screws. No footprints were visible due to heavy rain. No suspects at this time.
September 17
• Officer conducted a traffic stop on Meek due to the vehicle’s registration belonging to another car, and the driver was known to have a suspended driver's license. The driver said he was aware the license plate did not belong on the vehicle he was driving and was not able to provide insurance or registration. A check through NCIC confirmed the suspended revoked driver’s license. The suspect was released to medical conditions, and charges will be filed.
• A man in the 800 block of Leroy Place reported that he arrived home to find his front door open and a letter from the city code enforcement on the floor of the home. He said the letter had been returned to the city, and now he received the letter back, which is why he believes the code enforcement officers left the letter in the home. The victim also said his two cats had gone missing. At this time there are no suspects.
• A caller on Otero reported a runaway. She said her daughter had told her friends she was going to run away from home. The caller said she had not seen her daughter since the morning when the caller was dropped off at work. She said the daughter had posted on social media she was not going to tell the caller where she was located. The officer obtained the daughter's information and completed a report to enter the child as missing. The officer was later called back to meet with the caller and the daughter who returned home. The daughter was removed from NCIC as a missing person.
• A caller in the 500 block of Sierra Bonita reported that her nephew and her son were in an argument, and the nephew was making threats to shoot at the caller's home. The caller said she wanted the incident documented in case her nephew actually tried to damage the home.
September 18
• A man was opening up at Burger King and noticed the suspect behind the building. He advised the suspect he could not be there, and when he was told to leave, the suspect became upset and began yelling at him. The victim went into the building and locked the doors. The suspect walked to the front door and tried opening the doors, telling the victim to open the door, or he would break in and batter him. The suspect left when told the police were called. The officers located the suspect, who was advised he was no longer allowed at the restaurant. The suspect was issued a warning citation to document the trespassing.
• A man reported his vehicle broken into in the 1000 block of California Street. He said an unknown suspect went through items in the vehicle and took a government gas card. The victim advised he was not sure if the car was unlocked, due to no signs of forced entry. The officer was able to take fingerprints from a clipboard and plastic insurance card. The prints will be sent to the lab for comparison.
• An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifter. A female suspect took two bags filled with items out of the store. The woman was identified, and charges will be filed.
• Officers were informed that several medications were in the roadway at California and Spring streets. An officer checked the area and could not find the medication, but a short time later, the caller brought in the medicines in a box. The medications had the name of the victim. The medication was logged at the Socorro Police Dept. The officer attempted to locate the victim at a listed address, but no one was home.
• The victim arrived for work in the 200 block of Spring Street and noticing several rims were missing from a storage area. He said a delivery service drops off tires at night into a secure area. He said the gate was open, and the rims were missing. The victim believed the rims were taken by the delivery driver. There were no signs of forced entry.
• An officer was called to assist ambulance staff due to the female suspect knocking on doors and asking residents to call 911. Officer met with the ambulance staff and was advised the suspect has called 911 four other times for non-emergencies. The suspect was under the influence of a narcotic and could not care for herself. She was causing a public disturbance and was arrested and booked into SCDC.
September 19
An officer on patrol located suspect behind a building in the 800 block of Highway 60, wearing only underwear and a cloth over the shoulder. The officer identified the suspect, who was shown to have a valid warrant. As he was being placed under arrest, the suspect fled on foot. Assisting officers chased the suspect, who fell down and was tasered. He was arrested and taken to the Police Dept. and during an inventory of the suspect's property, the officer found pipes with drug residue and Suboxone pills. The items were collected as evidence. The suspect was processed and booked into SCDC.
• A man in the 300 block of Otero contacted police about his neighbor being rude. He said he was exiting his home when the suspect exited his home and made a rude hand gesture and made offensive comments. The officer attempted to meet with the suspect at home, but he was not there. The officer located the suspect in his wheelchair in the area and told police he did not make the comments and was just being reported because his neighbors wanted him evicted. At this time, no charges were filed.
• A man called police about his tires being cut while parked in the 900 block of California. He said a female suspect was seen by his car with a knife, and on checking found his tire had been cut. He provided the name of a suspect and a vehicle license plate number for the suspect. The officers were later able to make contact with a possible suspect. The female said she did not damage any vehicle and was not aware of the incident taking place.
September 20
• A man in the 700 block of Reservoir Road reported being woken up to a loud noise and hearing a vehicle leaving the area. Upon checking, he found that a rock had been thrown through a window of his home. He said a neighbor had security cameras that might show the incident and identify the suspect or suspects. At the time of the report, the officer has not been provided with video.
• Police were called about a male suspect trespassing on a property in the 700 block of S. Highway 85. The officer met with the suspect and issued suspect a non-traffic citation for trespassing.
• An officer was called to the 900 block of Reservoir for harassment. The female victim said the suspect has harassed her in the past and made threats to harm her dogs. The victim said today the suspect yelled at her using profanity as he drove by her on a bicycle. The victim said about an hour later, the suspect again drove by and yelled profanity at her. She said she was afraid of the suspect and what he might do and was going to seek a protection order against him. One of her dogs was killed by an unknown person. The officer met with the suspect and advised him to stay away from her. The suspect instructed the officer to leave his property and walked away from the officer. Charges were filed on the suspect.
• An officer responded to a report of damage done to a building in the 300 block of Spring Street, where a glass door has been shot by a BB or pellet gun. At this time there are no suspects.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Bernard for removal of a female. The female in the residence was run through NCIC which showed she had an active warrant. She was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• A man reported that a juvenile male was riding a bicycle through a fenced-off property in the 700 block of S. Highway 85 that was also posted no trespassing. The victim said he confronted the suspect who pushed passed him and went around a barricade to go south. He said the suspect returned and went back through the property and into a cement drain. The juvenile was not located in the area he was said to have gone. The suspect has not been identified.
• A suspect was found on a property in the 700 block of Texas Avenue he was not supposed to be on. He was contacted and issued a trespass notice and then released.
September 21
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Chaparral for an order of protection. The female victim told the officer a male who had an order of protection was next to her residence, taking pictures. The officer was advised earlier in the day the same male was also taking pictures from another location. A report was filed.
September 22
• An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of College because of a broken fire hydrant. On arrival, the officer noticed a damaged vehicle parked in the area with mud on the tires and paint damage. The officer knocked at the door and met with the suspect, who had signs of being intoxicated. He was given field sobriety tests and failed. He was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a male shoplifter. On the way, the officer noticed the suspect matching the description given. The suspect was detained and transported back to the store. He was identified as the suspect who was shoplifting a camera. The suspect also had a trespass notice from the store. He was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• A woman in the 1200 block of El Camino Real reported being notified by a credit monitoring company about activity to her Gmail account. The victim said her ex-boyfriend had changed the account password several months ago after the two broke up. She was advised to close the account because it was not known who had access to the account.
• An officer on patrol spotted a male known to have warrants walking on Grant Street. Before the officer could contact him, he ran into a yard. The officer located him lying face down. He looked up at the officer and was identified as a suspect who had two valid warrants. He was placed in handcuffs and booked into SCDC.
September 23
• A woman on Santa Fe Lane reported a man had taken her vehicle. When the officer noted her vehicle was right there in the yard, she said the male brought the car back, but not when she told him to, and now wanted the vehicle reported stolen. The officer advised the car was not stolen because she was in possession of the car. The victim also said an unknown person had entered her home and turned a flower pot around. The victim said she also had clothes on her bed that were not hers and listed her son was a crossdresser and wanted the child checked on. The officer advised the victim her child was with a grandparent in Alamogordo and was safe. The victim advised an unknown suspect had also urinated on the bed. The officer advised a report would be filed on the incident. The officer did check both doors and did not see any signs of forced entry. The officer documented the incident.
• A woman in the 200 block of Barraras reported that a male was at a yard sale and asked about cassette tapes. The victim went into the home to retrieve the cassettes, and when she came back out the male suspect was gone, along with several pocket knives. She believed the suspect took the knives. The officer attempted to contact the suspect at his home but could not locate the suspect at home. The victim was notified that the suspect was not reached. The officer told the victim the incident would be documented.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Neel for an intoxicated male. The male was making threats to the officers and was arrested. He was incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center. The charges were later dismissed.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of El Camino Real for criminal damage to property. The victim showed the officer a scratch on her vehicle. A report was made.
• An officer was dispatched to a vacant motel in the 200 block of California for a window that was broken. The victim was unable to get inside the motel to see if any items were missing.
• An officer noticed two females walking at Abeyta and California, and was attempting to identify one female when she separated from the other. She was located and identified as a person with a warrant. The officer tried stopping her, but she said she needed to go to her mother’s and fled from the officer. The officer located her bicycle behind a building and notified an assisting officer. The officers searched the area the female had run. She was found hiding under a vehicle. She was arrested, and an NCIC check was completed, and she was shown to have a valid warrant. The female was booked into SCDC.