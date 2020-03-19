The following items were taken from the blotter at the Socorro Police Deoartment
January 1
• Officers were called to a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 800 block of Texas Ave. where the male suspect was found sleeping in a vehicle. The officer met with the victim, who said she and the suspect argued at a different location with him pushing her. She also said once they returned home the suspect threw a beer bottle at her vehicle, damaging the windshield. The suspect was asked about the incident and he admitted to arguing with her, but not resorting to anything physical. The suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the SCDC.
• A driver was pulled over on College Avenue for driving and being intoxicated. He passed field sobriety tests, but a check with NCIC showed there was a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, processed and booked into SCDC.
• Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Chaparral for an argument between a male and female. The suspect said he was being accused of messaging another female and the two began arguing. He claimed she was trying to take his children to Alamo so he took the keys to her vehicle. The victim threatened to break the windows on the vehicle, so the suspect took a bat out of the closet and after he gave it to her, she struck him several times. The suspect said he was able to take the bat away from her. The officer did not see any signs of battery on the suspect. The victim confirmed his version, with one variation. She said as he was taking the bat from her, she was pushed to the floor. She added that she was threatening him with the bat to get her keys back. The officer did see a red mark on the victim's arm. An assisting officer met with a witness who said the suspect was getting physical with her. The officer completed a registration check on the vehicle which showed she was the sole owner. The suspect was arrested and later booked into the SCDC.
• Police were called to McDonalds where a subject was washing his socks in the men’s restroom. The officer entered the restaurant and saw the suspect exit the restroom. The suspect was asked what he was doing in the restroom. The suspect said he was washing his socks in the sink. The suspect was told the manager did not want him back on the property and a trespass notice was issued. The suspect signed the notice and was released.
January 2
• A woman contacted police about a stolen debit card. She said she left her purse which held her wallet and debit at the residence while she went out for New Year’s Eve. She said the next day she was not able to find the bank card and believed a female in the home took the bank card. She checked her bank account and noticed two withdrawals; $300 and $100. The officer was provided with a possible suspect and the locations for the withdrawals. A video at one location showed the listed suspect as the person withdrawing money. The officer met with the female suspect who admitted she was there but did not take any money form the account. The suspect added that she did withdraw money for the victim at the other ATM with the victim's permission, and turned over the bank card along with the money to the victim. The officer asked the victim about what the suspect said, and she said did not allow the suspect to withdraw any money. The officer is waiting on video from the Wells Fargo Bank to file charges.
• An officer was at Circle K when the manager notified the officer that a male subject ran out of the store when he saw police come in. The suspect left his phone in the store, and was identified as a person with an outstanding warrant. The officer took possession of the phone and logged it as safekeeping.
• A woman in the 700 block of Sunset reported a theft from a vehicle. She said she went to her car and noticed someone had gone through the vehicle overnight and left papers all around. At first, she did not see anything missing and put the papers away. Then she remembered there were DVD movies in the vehicle. Checking again, she found the movies, headphones and remote controls for the in-car DVD player were missing. Also a cellphone. There was no sign of forced entry into the car. No cameras were seen in the area that would have captured the incident. There are no suspects at this time.
• A man reported that another man confronted him in the 300 block of California, accusing him of slashing his tire. He said the two argued and the suspect then left. The officer met with the suspect who didn’t deny that he did confront the other man over the tire being damaged. He claimed he only wanted to notify him that he had a witness who saw him damage the tire. The suspect said he was not going to contact him any further. At this time no charges were filed.
• A woman on Fatima reported a package that she had ordered was not delivered to her home. She said she contacted the UPS driver, who told her another driver dropped the package off at the wrong address after a female living next door claimed she was at the correct space and accepted the package. The victim said the package contained a pair of headphones valued at $40. The officer attempted to locate the suspect at the camper next door but she was not home. The suspect was later contacted and said the package was dropped off at her home but she had returned the package to the victim.
• An officer witnessed a vehicle that failed to stop at the posted stop sign on Pena. The officer completed a traffic stop on the driver who was not able to provide a valid driver’s license, registration or insurance. The vehicle also had a tail light not working. The suspect was checked through NCIC and was shown to have a suspended revoked driver’s license, arrest pursuant. The suspect was arrested and booked into SCDC.
• A caller called police about finding a child walking in the street at West Place and Blue Canyon with no shoes or jacket and no adults around. The officer arrived and found the caller parked in the roadway with the child’s father standing next to the vehicle. The father said he went to a neighbor’s home for a few minutes and left the child home. He said he was not gone very long and the child must have followed him out of the home. The father was escorted back to the home where a second child was found in the home. The officer checked the home and noticed the home was clean with food, water, and electricity. The father was advised a CYFD report was being called in on the incident. The children were left in the custody of the father.
• A woman on Texas Avenue reported arriving home and finding the door locked. She entered a window to gain access to the home and found the victim laying on the living room floor. On arrival, the officers had to also enter the home through the window as the door was locked. The male victim was found on the floor unresponsive with a syringe in one hand. The ambulance staff had to breach the door to gain entry to the home. The caller said she left to got to Albuquerque and had last spoken with the victim at about 4 p.m. She arrived back home at 8:45 p.m. and found the door locked. She knocked for several minutes before entering through a window and finding the victim on the floor. She said there was a spoon with substance by the bed. The spoon was turned over to police. She said he was on a methadone program and had not used drugs for four years. OMI arrived and processed the scene and the victim was taken to Daniels funeral home.
• A woman found a male subject in her home in the 200 block of Pena going through her closets. She told police the suspect exited the home and broke a window on a door the two homes share. She did not want charges filed on the suspect but asked that the incident be documented. No charges were filed at this time.
January 3
A woman reported she had been arguing with the suspect in the car when he suddenly stopped and unbuckled her seatbelt. A child in the back seat jumped over the seat to sit with her. As she was exiting the car the suspect struck her on the mouth with his fist. The victim did show signs of battery. The officer obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and he was located and arrested. He said he was sorry for hitting her and would accept responsibility. He was taken to the police department and booked on his charges.