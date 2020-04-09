Items take from reports at the Socorro Police Department
January 14
• A woman on Chaparral Drive reported that a neighbor’s dog chased her children and attacked her dog. The officer located the dog and placed it in the patrol vehicle. The neighbor arrived home and was informed of her dog biting another dog. She was issued citations for the violations, and her dog was released to her.
January 15
• A victim in the 1400 block of El Camino Real reported criminal damage to her car. She said someone used a sharp object to scratch the paint on her vehicle and dented the car’s body.
• The officer was shown the dents and a word scratched into the paint. The victim said she had a pretty good idea of did it but had no proof. In a separate incident at the same address, the victims reported eggs being thrown at vehicles in their driveway. The eggs did not hit the vehicles but did splash on one of them. The officer checked the area for cameras but did not locate any.
January 16
• An officer spoke with a female victim on the telephone who reported check fraud. She said a male cashed one of her checks, but that she had recently moved out-of-state. She emailed a copy of the check with a male's signature to the officer. The case is under investigation.
• Officers were advised that a male suspect with an out-of-state warrant was seen at the Chevron station. Officers arrived and were able to arrest the suspect. The officers had the suspect’s truck towed and completed a search warrant on the vehicle. Several items of evidence were collected. The suspect is awaiting extradition back to Texas. No charges were filed in Socorro County.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Fifth Street for a domestic in progress. On arrival, officers witnessed a male choking a female. On the advice of officers, he let her go and then ran into the home. He was detained and placed into handcuffs. The female he had been choking then became disorderly, and she was also put into handcuffs. The male was arrested on domestic violence charges, and the female was issued a nontraffic citation and allowed to leave.
January 17
• Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Santa Fe Lane, where a man was being threatened by another man. The victim told the officer his nephew was threatening to kill him, and that he suspected his nephew was in possession of firearms. He did not know where his nephew lived or how to contact him. The officer has checked several locations for the suspect and has not been able to locate him. No charges were filed at this time.
January 18
• A complainant in the 500 block of Skylark reported he was getting text messages from his ex-girlfriend. He wanted the incident documented because he didn’t want to get into trouble as she has a protection order against him.
• An officer dispatched to Chevron on North California for a male who had been trespassed. The officer met with him, and he was placed into handcuffs. He was searched, which turned up several syringes. One syringe contained a clear substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamines. He was arrested and incarcerated.
January 19
• An officer was dispatched to Spin City for a broken window. The reporting person showed the officer the broken window and a large rock on the ground. The value of the window was $480. No suspect at the time of the report.
• An officer was dispatched to Circle K for a disturbance. The reporting person told the officer his daughter was fighting with people in their vehicle. A check with NCIC showed she had a warrant for her arrest. The officer tried to get her into handcuffs, and she kept resisting. After she was eventually cuffed, she was incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
January 20
• An officer responded to a shoplifting report from Walmart. The officer was advised the suspect who had been previously trespassed from the store, was now leaving the parking lot in a truck. The officer conducted a traffic stop and placed him in handcuffs. A check with NCIC showed he had a suspended driver’s license and also did not have registration on the vehicle. The suspect was cited for the trespassing and the traffic violations. The officer called for a tow truck for his truck, and he was released.
• A man in the 400 block of Second Street reported a break-in while he had been gone for three days. Stolen were a 46-inch TV, an air compressor, a chainsaw, a 30.06 rifle, two shotguns, and a Playstation 3. No serial numbers were provided for the items. The officer checked the home for fingerprints. At this time there are no suspects.
• A male juvenile on Halstead reported he was visiting friends and had his cell phone with him. The victim stated he put the phone down, and when he went to pick up the phone, it was gone. When he asked his friends about the phone, they all said they hadn't seen it. The victim later returned home and notified his father. No charges were filed at this time.
January 21
• A complainant called police on a trespassed person coming back into Walmart. The suspect was being detained in the office of the business and became disruptive. The officers attempted to place handcuffs on the suspect, who resisted. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Police Department. He was cited for the violations and then released.
• Officers were called to McDonald's, where a woman was sleeping in women's restroom. The officers arrived and had the staff check the ladies' room, but she was not there. They were told she was standing outside. She was contacted, and a check with NCIC showed her to have a warrant for her arrest. The suspect was arrested and booked SCDC.
• Complainants at Walmart reported a male driving erratically in the parking lot. The victim said the suspect dropped off a person by the front door then drove to the west side of the parking lot at a high rate of speed. He then turned around and drove east at a high rate of speed and came to a skidding stop. The victim stated she was in fear of being hit by the suspect's vehicle. The officer was able to view the video of the incident showing the suspect driving erratically in the parking lot, but he did not appear to be attempting to strike the victim's vehicle. The case will be staffed with the District Attorney.
January 22
• A couple reported someone broke into their locked vehicle on the Plaza. Stolen from the car were a phone charger, a blue backpack, a Texas Instruments calculator, an Xbox controller, notebooks, inhaler, ID card, and $10 cash. The officer did not see any damage to the car. The officer checked the area forcameras but did not locate any in the immediate area. At this time there are no suspects.
• Officers were called to a home on Blue Canyon for an unresponsive female. The officers located the female who was lying on her back with vomit in her mouth. She was rolled over on her side to remove the vomit. The officers were told that the victim used heroin. Narcan was then administered with no reaction. Ambulance staff arrived, and on checking her over, advised the victim was deceased. The officer called for OMI and obtained consent to check the home. Narcotics were found in the house. OMI arrived and processed the scene, and the victim was taken from the home.
• An officer pulled over a woman on California Street who was known to have a valid warrant. A check with NCIC confirmed the warrant, and she was arrested and booked.
• A woman in the 500 block of Park Street reported the female suspect was racially harassing her and her partner. The victim said she was upset over the comments and did not want any contact with the suspect. She also said the suspect kicked the front of her car but did not cause any damage. She did, however, noticed scratches on the front windshield and suspected the suspect caused the damage. The officer contacted the suspect, who claimed she was only teasing the other two women and denied damaging the victim's car. The suspect was advised to have no further contact with the victims.
• Police responded to a caller who said her daughter was threatening to drive her car off the bridge because she was tired of living. The caller showed the text message from the daughter. The officer later met with the daughter, who stated she sent the text to her mother because she did not think her mother cared for her anymore. She agreed to go for a mental health evaluation at the hospital where she was seen by medical staff.
• A victim in the 300 block of School of Mines reported her rear Texas license plate stolen, leaving the front plate still on the vehicle. The plate was entered into NCIC as stolen.
January 23
An officer conducted a traffic stop on Otero on a female driver who was known to have an outstanding warrant. A check with NCIC confirmed she had warrants. She was placed under arrest and was taken to Socorro General Hospital, where she was cleared for incarceration.