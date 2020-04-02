Items taken from reports at the Socorro Police Department
January 12
• A woman at a residence in the 1200 block of Santa Fe Lane reported that the male suspect damaged walls and a television. The officer was shown the damage and noticed the suspect in the home. He was arrested and taken to the Police Department, and then booked into the SCDC.
• A caller from Walmart Caller reported a male and a female pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of a back door, loading everything in a black car and leaving. The caller said it is not known what was taken and did not recognize the two suspects. The officer was shown the security camera video. The identities of the suspects remain unknown at time of report.
• A caller reported a man in Walmart after being legally trespassed from the store. The caller said he entered the store carrying a child and exited a short time later carrying a tool set. The caller said he could not identify the tool set but wanted to press charges for the trespassing. The officer was provided with images and a trespass notice. Charges were filed.
January 13
• An officer assisting with a search warrant of a home in the 600 block of Grant Street cam into contact with two suspects. The suspects were known to have valid warrants. The suspects’ warrants were confirmed. The suspects were placed under arrest ad searched. They were found in possession of drug paraphernalia and were cited for the paraphernalia and booked into the SCDC on their warrants.
• A man in the 800 block of Lucero reported the theft of a washer and dryer. The unknown suspect broke into the home and removed the two appliances. The water lines were cut and the running water may have caused damage to the flooring of the home. The victim said he found out about it when a neighbor called him about noticing a water leak. The officer met with a witness who said he saw a low rider car parked in front of the home with a small trailer. The neighbor said he went inside and when he came back out the car was gone. At this time there are no suspects.
• Police were called to Highway 60 where a highly intoxicated male subject was near the roadway and causing a traffic hazard. The suspect was asked to leave several times but refused to leave. He was arrested and taken to the Police Department. The suspect was cited and released.
January 14
• Officers were called to McDonalds on the report of a male subject breaking a door at the restaurant. The officers located the male, who argued that he was the owner of the restaurant and he just was trying to get the children inside and to leave him alone. The officer then met with the manager at the restaurant, who said he broke the lock to the door and would need to get an estimate for the damages. The suspect told the officers he had a room at the hotel next door, so he was escorted to the hotel to confirm the room. The suspect walked to a room and tried using a car key fob to open the door, and then tried using a “do not disturb” door hanger. He was displaying erratic behavior and was taken to Socorro General Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He also admitted to using methamphetamine. An assisting officer met with the staff at McDonalds and was told there was no actual damage to the door. No charges were filed.
• A car was pulled over on NW Frontage Road for a traffic infraction. The underage driver did have proof of insurance or vehicle registration, and was too young to be issued a driver’s license. The juvenile made comment about hurting himself and was transported to Socorro General Hospital for evaluation.
• A man in the 600 block of Highway 60 reported the theft of his red mountain bike. He provided the officer with a VHS cassette from the security camera video. The suspect was identified and contacted. He claimed he had permission to use the bicycle, and then said the bicycle had been stolen from him. The suspect said he was going to pay the victim back for the bicycle, which was valued at $100. The victim was contacted and said if he got paid back for the bike he would wait to file charges.
• Officers were called to Clark Field for a camper-trailer being parked on the property and plugged into the utility pole. The male suspect said his friend’s truck broke down so the trailer was left there. The officer told the suspect he could not leave the camper parked at the scene and advised him to move the camper by the end of the day. The camper was not moved so the officer allowed the female suspect to remove several of her items from the camper. The camper was towed from the scene.