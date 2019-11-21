Items taken from the blotter at the Sheriff's office
October 5
• During the last part of September, a Sheriff’s Department Detective was contacted by Carlos Lopez, a farmer in the Luis Lopez area, who reported that someone has been entering his property and taking hemp plants. Over the course of several days, the officer was in contact with the victim, as plants were taken on several occasions. On more than one occasion, the victim observed bicycle tracks that would lead to his field and then footprints into the field. The victim would find holes where plants had been removed and broken hemp plants where someone broke the plants near the base. Security cameras were mounted in hidden locations to try and catch suspects entering the field. Pictures were also taken of bike tracks and vehicle tire tracks. One set of vehicle tire tracks actually drove into the field at one point. Over the course of about ten days, as many as 50 plants were taken from the field. On October 4, a Socorro police officer made contact with a suspect who was in possession of green hemp plants. The subject in possession of the plants said that they bought the plants from a male subject on a bicycle. Socorro Police tried to locate the suspect on the bike but was unsuccessful.
The detective then spoke with a confidential source and was given the name of a male who may be in possession of hemp. The source said that the male was the subject that the Socorro Police Department had been looking for earlier in the day.
Information was obtained that some of the stolen hemp plants may be at the home of the male subject who resides on State Highway 1 and that the plants were in a camper trailer located at this residence. On October 5, the detective met with the male subject, and after a short conversation, he admitted that the plants were in the camper trailer. He maintained that he was not the one who was stealing them, but that it was his neighbor. He stated that he was aware that the suspect had been stealing the plants for some time and that he had even loaned him his truck recently. The male subject then showed the detective where several of the stolen hemp plants were hanging in his camper.
The plants were removed and taken as evidence. The subject added that the suspect also recently had some hemp plants hung in a shed right behind an RV in which the suspect and his girlfriend live. The subject stated that he was concerned that eventually what the suspect was doing might get him in trouble, and that he should not have allowed him to hang the plants in his camper.
The next day the detective found the suspect, who, after being advised of his rights, admitted to stealing the hemp plants and had done it on several occasions. He said that he would often go by the field on his bicycle and grab a few plants at a time. He admitted to asking the other male to hang the plants in his shed and to use his truck to retrieve plants. The suspect stated that he also had some of the hemp at his home and retrieved a tackle box from inside. In the tackle box were hemp buds trimmed from the stem. The suspect then signed a confession admitting that he had been stealing the plants. The detective conferred with a hemp specialist who placed the value of the 50 stolen hemp plants at somewhere around $2,000, based on the CBD level. He said the THC level in the plants was negligible, which precluded their use as a smokable.
October 19
• Officers were called at 10:30 a.m. to a farm on Highway 380 east of San Antonio, where suspects had defrauded the residents. The complainant said at around 9 o'clock that morning, a 4,000-gallon International water truck, a white SUV, and a small white pickup drove into the yard of the ranch headquarters. A tall, bald Hispanic man who appeared to be in his sixties asked the complainant’s husband if he would buy the International truck for $800. He agreed and a check for $800 was handed over to another man in the group. The men said they would get the title from the vehicle, but then got into the pickup and SUV and drove away, eastbound on 380. The complainant believed there were two other men in the vehicles. She called State Police and gave them the VIN of the water truck, and found out that it had been stolen from TLC Plumbing in Albuquerque in October 2019. She called TLC Plumbing and told the manager. A deputy inspected the vehicle, and saw that the TLC logo was scraped off, the ignition had been tampered with, and that there was the remote control of another machine in the cab. The water truck was kept at the ranch until TLC could recover it, and the deputy assisted the complainant in contacting the bank to cancel the check.
October 20
• A woman came to the Sheriff's office at 11 a.m. to report a possible loose dog responsible for dead livestock. She said her daughter keeps sheep in San Antonio on her mother-in-law's property. The day before, there was a dead lamb in the field, and she suspected it might have been run to death by dogs owned by a neighbor on Pino Street. She said hers and neighbor's livestock have been chased by his hound dogs in the past. The officer told the complainant that if she sees dogs killing or chasing livestock, she is justified to shoot the dogs and if it came to that, to make sure she takes photographs and calls the Sheriff's office for a report.
October 21
• Officers were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to County Road 91 on the theft of a go-kart and air compressor. The victim said she thought her son and ex-boyfriend might have stolen the items. She explained that her son was not allowed to stay at her house because they had a domestic dispute, so he had been staying with the ex-boyfriend. She had gone to town earlier in the day, and when she returned home, the go-kart and air compressor were missing. She said it must have been them because they were the only two who would have known where the items were, and they may have seen her going to town when she used the ditch bank to get over to Chaparral Drive. The victim did not know the make or model of the air compressor or the go-kart and was unable to provide serial numbers for the items, but added that both items were spray painted the same shade of blue.
October 23
• A man came to the Sheriff’s office at approximately 5 a.m. to report that his house in the Bingham area had been broken into. He stated that three saddles and a red Yamaha four-wheeler had been stolen from his property. Upon arrival at the victim’s ranch, deputies observed that a trailer on the east of his residence had a side door pried open. The victim said the trailer is where the three saddles were taken from. He said two of the saddles were very similar, but each had family’s names into it. The third saddle was older with a big scrape on the side of it. At the primary residence, the front door had been kicked in, but the victim said he did not notice anything from inside the house missing. The garage was open, and his red Yamaha Bear Tracker four-wheeler was missing. The victim told deputies that he heard from a friend in Mountainair that someone was attempting to sell three saddles and a four-wheeler for $800. A deputy contacted the friend who stated that his friend told him about the man selling the saddles and four-wheeler. The friend heard the description of the items being sold and knew they belonged to the victim. There are no identified suspects at this time, but tire tracks and footprints were photographed at the scene.
• Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched at approximately 3 p.m. to the 600 block of Grant Street about a male subject who was not breathing. EMTs and deputies arrived to find the male subject lying on the floor next to a bed. EMTs assisted but stated that it was apparent that the man was deceased. The scene was secured, and the time of death was called at 3:15 p.m. OMI arrived on the scene and completed their investigation. Evidence at the scene indicated drug use was occurring in the room, and a small orange plastic container was found that held a clear plastic baggy with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The deceased was taken from the residence to Daniels Family Funeral to await an autopsy.
• An officer met with a woman at the San Antonio General Store, who said that she located a fake $50 in the store cash deposit. She said she believes the bill was accepted by a cashier sometime over the weekend. The deputy checked the bill, which was off-color and did not feel like real cash. The bill was taken as evidence
October 24
• An officer was dispatched at 5 p.m. to a residence on Highway 116, where the suspect was violating a restraining order. The male victim said his brother had been served with a restraining order at court earlier in the day. The victim admitted that his brother did not technically violate the restraining order because it was not in place at the time, but he wanted a report done. Another brother told the deputy that at about 6 a.m., his dogs were barking, so he got a spotlight to look outside at what they may have been barking at. Charles told me that he saw Richard's dog in the bushes on the east side of Highway 116. He said when he shined the light on the dog, it quickly disappeared, so he thinks the suspect brother pulled it down out of the light. He said at this time he yelled, "Hey!” and someone stood up in the bushes and began walking north along Highway 116. They added that the hearing for the restraining order did not take place until a few hours after the incident.
• An officer was contacted by the female victim regarding harassment from the husband, with whom she is seeking a divorce. The victim said that she and he separated recently and that he has been harassing her by phone and voicemail. She added that when she is at work, he has come to the house and broken windows and damaged the home. She said that she does not want him around her and is in fear of him hurting her. She admitted there is no history of physical violence. However, she said he was arrested and charged with damaging her home during a violent outburst and that New Mexico State Police pressed criminal charges. The victim provided the deputy with text messages showing that he is calling her continually and text messaging her. There were no threats in the text messages, but the victim said that she does have some threatening voicemails saved. The deputy called the suspect, who was very upset about getting the call. He was told that until the order of protection had been set, he needed to stop trying to contact the victim and not to go to the home where she was living.
• A woman called the Socorro County Sheriff's office at 4 p.m. to report that her tenants had vandalized her rental home in Veguita. Deputies met her at the residence and saw that the walls and rugs were clearly damaged. There were dog feces and miscellaneous trash inside the home. The yard to the rental home was also left very cluttered, with trash cans full of trash and piles of wood, car parts, and other miscellaneous trash thrown throughout the yard. The victim said that the couple stole a sink, a dryer, light bulbs, poles that hold clothes in the master bedroom closet, and an end table. She also stated that the male and female had been stealing electricity from the home. They were supposed to move out on August 29 but ended up staying there until sometime between September 10 and September 29. She had the electricity turned off on August 29 but discovered that the two had tampered with the meter and were getting free power. The deputy noticed that the front panel of the electric meter was missing, exposing some wires, and a piece of pipe was missing. The victim stated that the couple owed her approximately $6,000 in back rent, and she had to pay off a bill from Socorro Electric Cooperative for roughly $700. She added that she is going to have to pay an additional $275 to turn the electricity back on because the two suspects were late on their payments and did not pay their last electricity bill. The victim stated she had already taken them to civil court, but they failed to appear. She will provide price quotes for all the items she claimed were stolen.
• A woman in San Antonio contacted the Sheriff's office about credit card fraud. The deputy took her report, which listed charges to her bank card which were apparently made in Florida. Approximately $2,843.17 was charged to her card from "Walmart Family Mobile," and "Simple Mobile," between August 21 and October 15. The victim had not been aware of or approved these transactions and has not been to Florida.
• A deputy was dispatched at 3 p.m. to Jaramillo Loop in Veguita about a wood stove that was stolen. The victim said the wood stove was stored in a shed behind the house, and now it was gone. There was no sign of forced entry and no witnesses. She was unable to give an accurate description of the stove nor the brand, model, or serial number. No suspects at this time and the value of the stove is unknown.
October 29
• An officer was sent at 10:30 a.m. to the District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant for a female who worked for the Magdalena Ridge Observatory at New Mexico Tech. The suspect was located and placed under arrest. She was cleared for incarceration at Socorro General Hospital and transported to the SCDC.
November 1
• An officer was dispatched to Community Road in Polvadera in reference to someone attempting to break into a home. The victim said she was inside her home asleep and woke up to someone loudly knocking on her front door. She looked out and saw a young man standing there and a four-wheeler parked in her driveway in front of her vehicles. She did not open the door but instead spoke to the person through the door. He told her he needed help but did not tell her what he needed help with. She told the deputy she was feeling uncomfortable, so she told him she didn't know who he was and to leave. When the man heard this, he got mad and started banging on the door, so she got out her 410 gauge shotgun, not loaded. As she was walking back to her front door, the male was still banging on it, and it had opened. He was standing outside, and she pointed the shotgun at him and told him to leave. The man got back onto his four-wheeler and drove away, heading south on Community Road. She described the man as being possibly Hispanic or Native American with a dark complexion and a mustache approximately 5’ 9” tall weighing about 180 pounds. He wore a blue ball cap, gray sweatshirt, with a blue shirt underneath, and blue pants that were stained with oil. The victim said she had never seen him before. The deputy checked the area where the four-wheeler was parked and found no tire tracks. A search of the surrounding area for anything matching the given descriptions was unsuccessful. No suspects at this time.
November 3
• Deputies were contacted at approximately 4:30 p.m. by a couple in Socorro in reference to a white Dodge Dakota that had been stolen from them about a week prior. The male victim said he had already reported it stolen to the Socorro PD. He said he had just received information that the vehicle was seen at a residence off Poco Loco Road in Lemitar. He showed the officers photos of the vehicle, which had cracked Bondo on the front bumper. The officers spotted the vehicle parked in the yard of a mobile home on Poco Loco Road and spoke to the female subject who lived there. She said she did not believe the vehicle was stolen because it belonged to someone named “Locs,” but she did not know his real name. The plate and VIN were entered into NCIC as stolen, and it came back as already reported stolen by Socorro PD. A male subject arrived at this point and said the Dodge Dakota was not stolen, that his cellmate from jail sold it to him. He did not remember the name of the guy he bought it from, but said he wore glasses, “is a taller guy, and used to drive a jeep.” He gave his former roommate $3,500 for the vehicle about a week and a half prior. The Dodge Dakota was sealed and towed.