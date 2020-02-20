Socorro police blotter
November 30
• An officer was called to the scene of a crash on Chaparral Loop where an odor of an alcoholic beverage was noted on the suspect driver. The driver claimed she had nothing to drink. She said she could not complete field sobriety tests because she had a leg injury. The officer completed alternate tests and the suspect was arrested. She agreed to a breath test, and after a 20 minute deprivation period the suspect provided two breath samples of .15 and .16; twice the legal limit. Booked into Socorro County Detention Center.
December 1
• Officers were called to Dollar Tree where a woman was observed placing merchandise into her pockets. She was arrested and the items, valued at $30.08 were recovered. Booked into SCDC.
December 2
• A complainant reported his bike was stolen but does not know who did it. The bike was described as a red and black Mongoose with a basket attached to the rear of the seat, blue pegs in the front, and black pegs in the rear. There were diapers, a lamp, and assorted candies in the basket. The victim said he does not have a serial number for the bike, which meant it could not be entered into NCIC as stolen. But officers would keep an eye out for the bike.
• Police were called to Grant and Spring streets for a man walking around in the middle of the road. He was found to be highly intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was causing a traffic hazard and was placed under arrest and later booked into SCDC.
December 3
• An officer was called to an area on the south end of Walmart on a report that two males were engaged in an inappropriate act on each other in public. The officer noticed a large amount of trash on the ground where the suspects were and asked who whose trash it was. Both said it was their trash. The suspects were given two non-traffic citations and released.
• An officer was called to Spin City laundry in reference to a female who had just stolen some items and was using them at the laundromat. The female suspect told the officer she had just purchased the item and when the officer asked for a receipt, she said she threw it away. She had in her possession three speakers. She was taken to Dollar General where the stolen speakers were identified, and priced at $162.12. The suspect was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the SCDC. The officer was called back to the detention center a short time later for drugs found in her backpack. The narcotics tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine.
• Officers were called to the apartments in the 700 block of Bursum for a man walking around and knocking on doors of the other residents. An officer knocked on the suspect’s door. The suspect opened the door brandishing a large knife and began threatening the officers, then shut the door. The officers called for assistance and were able to have the suspect exit the home. He was placed under arrest and the knife was collected for evidence. The officer met with several neighbors who said they did not want to give a statement for fear of retaliation from the suspect. The suspect was booked into the SCDC.
December 4
• Officers were called to Walmart where a man in the store was eating food that he refused to pay for. The suspect was contacted by officers while he was eating, claiming he did not have money to pay for the food. He said his name was Flash Gordon and did not have an ID. The officer was provided with a receipt for the items the suspect opened. He was arrested and booked at the SCDC.
• A woman in the 200 block of Bernard reported a domestic where she was battered. She said it started by the male suspect, who was intoxicated and upset with her for going out the previous night with other college students. She said she was at the table and he was in the living room talking to himself. He then came into the kitchen and tried unsuccessfully to take her phone away, knocking over a chair in the process. The victim said she made it over to the kitchen sink when the suspect grabbed her and held her by the throat for approximately 30 seconds. She was able to get away and went to hide in the closet to call police. The suspect then began striking the closet door, causing damage to the door. The officer did see signs of battery on her. The suspect was arrested and taken to the police department where he denied arguing with her or getting physical with her. He was processed and booked into SCDC.
• Officers were called to Socorro High School for an argument in progress following the football game. The officer witnessed the male suspect yelling at the school’s football coaches, saying it was the coaches’ fault the team lost the game. The suspect was told to leave the property but continued to yell at the coaches and others in the area. The suspect got in his vehicle and left, still yelling as he drove off. The officer was provided with several statements from coaches. One coach stated the suspect made a threat to assault the coach and came at him but was held back by others. The suspect was charged.
• A woman called police about reaching for a pan at Dollar Tree and being stuck by a syringe. The victim had a puncture to her thumb. The officer met with the staff who identified a suspect in the store who had just been in the aisle where the victim was stuck. The staff also stated the pans had just been arranged and no syringe was in the pans prior to the suspect being in the aisle. The officer was advised the suspect had also dropped a syringe as he was paying. The syringe was collected as evidence. The victim was advised to go to the hospital and be seen by hospital staff as it was not known if the suspect has any blood diseases. Charges were filed in the case.
December 5
• A woman on Mesquite reported someone fraudulently used her debit card to make a $483 withdrawal from an ATM. The officer completed a subpoena for the security camera video from the ATM to identify the suspect.
• A caller in the 100 block of Juniper reported that his dog began barking in the early morning hours and when he went outside to check there was a male and female standing at his gate. He said they told him they were just checking on him. He advised them to leave, and told the officer the couple lived in an abandoned house down the street. The caller asked for more patrols in the area at night.
• An officer called to the police department on a harassment report where a male was following the victims. When the officer arrived the suspect was standing next to the passenger side of the victims’ vehicle. He said he was trying to show the female text messages the male sent to his wife. The suspect was told to stay away from the couple as they do not want any contact from the suspect. The male and female in the car said the suspect was following them through town all the way to the police department and was insistent on showing her messages the male victim sent to his wife. She said she was aware of the messages and did not want the suspect bothering them any more about it. The couple asked about obtaining a protection order and were advised of the process. Charges are pending in this case.
December 6
• An officer was called to Socorro High School for a student threatening a staff member. The officer was advised the suspect was being escorted from the cafeteria by the victim. While in the gym with the suspect, the suspect became upset and threatened to slap the victim. The victim said she was verbally abused by the suspect and walked to the principal’s office and filed a report. The suspect was suspended from school and the officer forwarded the report to the JPPO office.
December 7
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of El Camino Real where someone had thrown a rock through the victim’s window. The victim said she did not know who could have thrown the rock through her window.
• A woman reported hearing voices outside of her home in the 600 block of Sean over the last month and also finding footprints around the home that were not hers. She also heard someone move the trash can and had seen a drone flying over her backyard. She said the incidents occur between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. She asked that the incidents be documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence on Chaparral for damage to property. The victim told the officer her daughter broke a window to her residence. The daughter said she was unaware of any such incident. A check with NCIC showed the daughter had a warrant for her arrest. She was incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
December 9
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Fifth Street for a report on battery. The female victim told the officer her boyfriend grabbed her by her hair, knocking her glasses off. She said earlier in the day he ripped off her bumper at Walmart. A security camera video showed him ripping off the bumper. A warrant for the boyfriend’s arrest was obtained.
• An officer was dispatched to the Historic Plaza where a female was highly intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was transported to Socorro General Hospital for medical clearance then incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• A woman on Tierra Bonita reported that as she stepped out of her residence she was struck on the head from behind and she lost consciousness. When she woke up she saw that her car had been damaged as well as her cellphone. She drove to her mother-in-law’s home and was taken to the hospital. The victim did show signs of being struck and was treated at the hospital. The officer also noted her car’s front and rear windows were smashed. At this time there are no suspects.
December 10
• An officer was called to a residence in the 500 block of Spring Street for a woman being passed out in the street. The caller said the female was now on her porch and asked that the suspect be removed from her porch. The officer placed the suspect under arrest and she was booked into SCDC.
• An officer was called to arrest a man who was highly intoxicated at Magistrate Court. He could not care for himself and was incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
December 11
• A man reported someone had entered his unlocked car and stole a backpack containing his ID, Social Security card and bank card. He told the officer someone tried using the bank card at two different ATMs in Socorro. The officer obtained a security camera video from one of the locations but could not identify the suspect at this time.
December 12
• Officers were called to a business on the Plaza where a male suspect was running into doors. When officers approached, he began to walk away and reach under his clothing. The officer drew out a TASER and ordered him to stop. As he was being handcuffed he began to resist and pull away, and was taken to the ground, continuing to resist. He was searched and found to be in possession of a pipe with methamphetamine residue. The suspect was booked into SCDC.
• A caller in the 800 block of Cuba Road reported finding a shotgun in the roadway. The shotgun did not have a serial number, as it was filed off. The shotgun was seized and logged as evidence for destruction.
• An officer was called to the animal shelter and met with the callers who turned a cat over to the officer. The officer was taking the cat to a cage when dogs at the shelter began barking, causing the cat to get scared and bite and scratch the officer’s hands. The cat was secured in a cage. The officer washed off the cuts.
December 13
• A man in the 500 block of Harold Drive reported that someone stole a welder and radial arm saw from his shed sometime in the prior week. No serial numbers were provided at this time. And there are no suspects.
• A man reported that unknown suspects were able to obtain his credit card number and make purchases in Texas and Florida. He thinks the card number was obtained when he got gas at a convenience store on California Street. At this time there are no suspects.
December 14
• A breaking and entering was reported at Sarracino Middle School. A staff member showed the officer the room entry was made into and a window that was forced open. And there was mud tracked in the room. The officer asked that the cameras be checked to identify a suspect. The officer was later advised no suspects were seen on camera. At this time there are no suspects.
• Police were contacted about the theft of a TV from a room at the Economy Inn. The caller said a witness had seen a male walking with a TV in the area of the motel the night before. The witness identified the suspect by name. The officer located the suspect who claimed he did not take the TV but knew of a person who bought a TV. The suspect was strongly advised to recover the TV. The suspect recovered the TV and took it back to the motel. The officer was contacted by the motel and that the TV had been returned. The manager did not want to file charges. The incident was documented.
December 15
• A mother reported that her son was being very aggressive and wanted a report documented. She told the officer he was verbally assaulting her and had punched two holes in the wall, but she does not want charges pursued at this time because he was going through some issues right now. She said he has been taking medication and was not sure if that was the reason he had been acting up. He was also was verbally aggressive towards her boyfriend, she said.
• A woman called from Clarke Field about a juvenile male who was being disrespectful after being told it was time to go home. The officer met with the juvenile suspect who said he was mad because the caller wanted to discipline the suspect. The boy was advised he could, in fact, be disciplined and he needed to go home with the caller. The officer released the suspect to the caller. The officer was then called to the hospital and met with the caller once again. The caller said on the way home the juvenile began yelling at the caller and threatened to hurt himself when the two arrived home. The officer spoke with the juvenile about the incident. He was left in the care of the hospital.
December 16
• A man reported losing his wallet at Walmart three days ago. He was advised to check with trhe store to see if anybody turned it in. The wallet was not turned in. His wallet containep an ID, a bank card and passport. The officer also checked with the store and was told the wallet was not turned in.