April 3
An officer was called to the 100 block of Santa Fe Lane for loud music. The officer located the home with the music playing and contacted the homeowner, who stated she was listening to the music in her car. The female was asked to turn the music down and she complied.
April 4
A caller was concerned that she has not has contact with her son or the father of her son in over a year. She believed they were in Oregon but did not have any contact information or social media information for the father. The officer did attempt to obtain an NCIC check on the father using his name and date of birth. No information was obtained at the time of the report.
• A male suspect was caught trying to leave Walmart concealing a bottle of wine in his pants. The suspect, who had been previously trespassed from the store, was being escorted to the store office by security personnel when he fell, breaking the bottle in his pants, and causing injury to him. He was taken to the hospital and charges were filed for shoplifting and trespassing.
• A woman called police about a male calling her and harassing her over a period of months. The victim showed the officer several missed calls from the suspect that were dated over several months. The suspect was contacted and advised he was to stop contacting the victim. The suspect refused to provide his information and hung up. The officer called the suspect a second time. The suspect was again advised to have no further contact with the victim.
• A woman in the 1100 block of Chaparral reported that her father was sitting in his room and an arrow came through the wall. The arrow broke through the sheetrock and the debris hit him in the fame and shoulder. The officer went around to the back of the trailer and saw the arrow sticking out about halfway through the wall. The officer followed the direction the arrow had come from and went to the residence. The owner of the residence denied anyone was shooting with a bow and arrow and let the officer check the area. The officer did not locate anyone with a bow and arrow or evidence anyone had shot an arrow. There are no suspects at this time.
April 5
Police were called about someone throwing a rock and breaking a window in a residence in the 300 block of Fisher. The victim believed the rock could have been thrown by kids, being there is no school and kids are out and about. At this time there are no suspects.
• An officer was summoned to a four-wheeler spinning out in the parking lot of the Desert Diamond Restaurant. The owner of the business said the four-wheeler was coming onto his property and spinning out and driving back onto the street at high rates of speed. The officer noticed the owner’s dad speaking to the father of the boy and they worked it out. The father of the boy agreed to speak to his son. The boy’s father said he could have gone and spoken to him instead of calling the police. The officer advised the father it was over with and for him to do his part and it would be taken care of.
• A woman in the 500 block of Dolores stated her mother was mad because her son had gone into the trailer and got oil to make some food. She said her mother broke her door and then began throwing food out the door and eggs at her vehicle. The officer noticed the food on the ground and eggs broken on the vehicle. The officer met with the suspect who denied everything, claiming that her daughter and grandson had done all the damage. The suspect was run through dispatch and found she had a warrant for her arrest. The suspect was placed under arrest on charges and warrant. She was medically cleared for incarceration and booked into the SCDC.
• Police responded to a burglary at a residence in the 200 block of Mesquite. The complainant reported that his neighbor was out, and although to his knowledge nobody should be at the residence at this time, there was a car parked in the driveway and people inside the home. The officer was on his way to the residence and was advised that the owner of the residence confirmed to dispatch nobody should be at the house. On arrival, the officer noticed a car on the property with two TVs in the back seat. Inside the residence, officers noticed several items in disarray and two TVs missing. Most of the drawers in the master bedroom had been pulled out and contents dumped. Suspects were not found in the house. The vehicle was secured and towed to the SPD to get a search warrant. Stolen items were recovered from the vehicle and filed charges on the male and female suspects.
• A complainant on Sean Street advised an officer she wanted to report her juvenile daughter missing. She said she had spoken to her earlier and was told she was at home, but when she got there she was not found. She was told her daughter was on her way to Alamo where her father lives but the father does not have custody of her and she wanted her child back home. As the daughter was suspected to be on the reservation, the officer was limited on taking action. The minor was entered as a runaway, but since she was on federal land and the complainant was advised to contact B.I.A. authorities
April 6
A caller reported seeing a child walking in the road in the 800 block of Caine alone. The caller said he knew where the child lived and took the child to the home, but there was no one there. The officer was able to speak with the aunt of the child. The aunt advised she left her son at home to watch the child. The child was returned to the aunt. A CYFD report was called in.
• Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Pena for an argument. On arrival, an officer was advised the female suspect left the home. The officers were called back a second time. This time, the female victim was seen arguing with the male and female suspect. The officer walked towards the three and the male suspect approached the officer and put his hand up to the officer’s face. The officer told the suspect to step back and put his hand down, but he stepped towards the officer again and put his hand up again. The officer believed he was going to be struck and told the suspect to turn around, as he was being arrested. The officer grabbed the suspect's arm and the two fell to the ground. While on the ground the suspect struck the officer with an elbow. The officer struck the suspect and gained control. A second officer arrived and assisted in taking the suspect into custody by deploying a Taser. Then the female suspect began coming at the officers and was given commands to stop. The assisting officer attempted to arrest the female suspect who began pulling away and resisting. Both suspects were arrested. The officers met with the female victim, who said prior to the officers’ arrival the male suspect was yelling her and chasing her around the yard, and she was in fear of being hit by him. Both suspects were taken to the police department for processing and were later booked into SCDC.
April 7
A female victim reported that she was out of town a person entered her home in the 700 block of Medley by damaging a glass door. She said whoever it was threw clothing around the home, but did not take anything. She stated she was notified of the incident by a friend she allowed to stay in her home. The victim named a person of interest in the case; a male who has been harassing her for some time. The victim said she has obtained a protection order on the male and he has been served. The officers were able to locate footprints in the area that lead from her home towards the suspect’s home a few blocks away. The footprints were lost once they crossed the roadway which is in the area he lived. There were no witnesses to the break-in.
• A man reported his car keys were missing from the home in the 1100 block of Lopezville, and the door had been left open overnight. The victim advised he checked outside and found other keys, but not the key to his car. He was not sure who took the keys, and there are no suspects at this time.
• The complainant reported that the juvenile victim was riding his bicycle on Pena Avenue when two small dogs began chasing him, causing the boy to crash and become injured. The two dogs were located and take them to the shelter. The officer met with a possible owner of the dogs who denied being the owner.