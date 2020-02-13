Thanks to its lobbyists Matejka and Jay Santillanes, the City of Socorro was able to secure meetings with several state departments during a recent trip to Santa Fe.
Mayor Ravi Bhasker told Socorro City Council, the city met with the Department of Transportation to talk about securing money for redoing Bullock Avenue from California to New Mexico Tech. Bhasker is hoping the Department of Transportation will help with the $4 million project which will include nice landscaping. “If they could give us a bit of help, this would get us a nice entrance into Tech,” Bhasker said.
The city also is trying to coordinate with the state highway department when it repaves California Street in late August, to coincide with the Bullock’s construction.
Bill Stone, Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at New Mexico Tech reiterated the project on Bullock Avenue would be beneficial. “The concerns at Tech are that people not knowing we exist.”
Bhasker said a nice boulevard would help draw more attend to the college as well as the Mineral Museum. “We want people who live out of town to life here. The biggest traffic jam is on Bullock at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
Besides a meeting with the Department of Transportation, city representatives met with the USDA to talk about money for a new broadband system in the city as well as the New Mexico Finance Authority.
In other business, council:
• Extended a note of appreciation to Mike and Sherri McGuire who have been good friends of the city and taken an interest in Socorro and the city council. The couple, who regularly attends city council meetings, is moving to Nebraska to be closer to their family and grandchildren.
• Heard an update on the most recent Festival of the Cranes at the Bosque del Apache. It was a banner year for attendance at this year’s festival with an estimated $2.5 million pumped into the local economy. Next year’s Festival of the Cranes is slated for a week before Thanksgiving.
• Approved the transfer of land to Socorro Vista LLP for a 32- multi-unit family residential rental housing development.
• Approved a new busines license for Simply About Movement Dance at 420 California Street.