Life goes on amid the COVID-19 crisis and that includes law enforcement.
Socorro’s Chief of Police Mike Winders said the department is making adjustments but still open for business.
“We have some office people working from home and coming in when necessary, but have closed the office for foot traffic,” Winders said. “But we are fully functional.”
A note on the door tells visitors what to do. WInders said a knock on the door will be sufficient.
“We’re here to answer phones and get email, so we’re here,” he said. “We’re just taking the social distancing approach. Rest assured that no services are cut, even in these challenging times.”
People in search of paperwork will be taken care of, he said. Otherwise, officers are out on patrol 24/7, with a little extra precaution.
“The officers always have their latex gloves. That’s routine,” Winders said. “And if need be we will provide masks, but so far haven’t had to use them.” He added that even in normal times, officers routinely deal with people with all kinds of diseases, and patrol units are being continually disinfected.
“You can imagine what these guys deal with every single day,” he said. “It’s not necessarily new to us but we still want to have heightened awareness to make sure we’re not getting this (virus).”
Winders said to reduce exposure, officers - in some cases - will file just charges as opposed to booking them. “We’ll just type up a criminal complaint and file it with Magistrate Court,” he said. “But if you need to go to jail you will go to jail. We will still incarcerate.”
Winders said officers are not out looking for people not complying. “Nobody’s trying to strong-arm anybody. We’re just trying to help people get through this thing.
“If we get calls, we would handle them but we’ve been fortunate,” he said. “We really have no issues to speak of. Everybody has been very compliant.”
As for non-essential businesses complying with the governor’s directive, “We’ve had one business in question, but it was worked out easily,” he said. “We’re going to try to handle it right off the bat. We are enforcing the law, but far it’s been very light for us.”
In Magdalena, Marshal Michael Zamora says his office has had to make similar adaptations.
“First, our operating hours will remain as usual, but the Marshals will limit their contact with the public to a minimum,” Zamora stated. “We’re asking the public to be considerate of this. Also we will be prioritizing calls from the most serious to the least. We will respond in person or by telephonic communications depending on the crime.”
Reports will be filed by the deputies. Zamora encourages every resident to be considerate of each other and to respect each other's wellbeing.
“We are confident that the community will obey the Governor's guidelines and our community will work with us,” he said.
County Sheriff William Armijo said their administrative office will be closed, “but the Sheriff’s office will be patrolling.
“We will be responding to calls and will be providing or normal service,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to call if you need to. Our administrative assistant will be taking these calls..”
Statewide, New Mexico State Police will be enforcing compliance with the Emergency Public Health Order.
According to an NMSP press release, non-compliance with a business, a violation of the mass gatherings ban, or other violations of the public order, can be reported to NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us.
“We believe the great majority of businesses will continue to voluntarily comply in the interest of public safety,” the statement says. “However, in the event businesses are not compliant, officers will educate the non-compliant establishment about the requirements of the order and allow them a reasonable opportunity to adapt. We anticipate many businesses will voluntarily comply in the interest of protecting public health, state law addressing the public health order grants the State Police the authority to take action when necessary. Businesses who remain non-compliant may face civil fines or criminal charges.”
In a separate statement, the State Police says it has been made aware of rumors going around the state that law enforcement is making traffic stops to determine if a person is an essential worker or if their travel is essential.
This is false. NMSP is not making traffic stops to ensure the public or their travel is considered essential.
“Our goal as a law enforcement agency is to protect those communities and the state in which we live. We are in this together and keeping everyone healthy is all our responsibility,” said Tim Johnson, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “I have mandated from the very beginning that my officers first educate the public about the importance of us all following the health order before taking any enforcement action. We will continue to perform this difficult task with professionalism, compassion, and diligence.”