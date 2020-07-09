Local shop allows gamers of all types, ages to bond

Erin Kendall, a Socorro native and 1995 Socorro High School graduate owns and operates World Tree Comics & Games on California Street. He moved to the East Coast as a teenager, but returned to open up the shop.
Where did you move to?
The East coast.
Was it circumstance, or did you intentionally make that move?
Circumstance, and my dad’s family is from Pennsylvania where I lived for a while with them.
How old were you when that happened?
19 years old.
How did you like the East coast?
It was okay, but there was a severe lack of green chile.
When did you move back, and why did you decide to move back to Socorro?
We moved back I think it was in 2014. We moved back for the aforementioned chile, and for family.
Obviously you’re a gamer. What got you into it?
Me and a friend were playing Star Wars with the little Kenner figures and we got tired of me saying ‘I shot your guy’ and him saying ‘No I shot your guy.’ So we went and got a Yatzee box and we wrote up rules with the dice for how we knew if we actually hit each other.
So you made your own game out of it.
We made our own game out of it. We sat down and discussed the rules. What numbers everything needed to hit, then fast forward a couple of years when we both actually started gaming and the rules we wrote were actually almost identical to the rules for the actual Star Wars miniature game.
Explain some of those rules to me. How do you score a hit?
If your target number is say four and you roll a four, five or six you hit. If you roll a one, two or three you don’t hit.
Forgive my ignorance, but are there any comparisons there will maybe Dungeons and Dragons or even Magic?
Yeah. It was like Dungeons and Dragons with action figures to an extent. In D&D you have an adventure and you’re typically controlling one character whereas with this it was all of my guys versus all of his guys. There was a game called Star Wars Miniature Battles and the rules we had were very close to that. It’s a war game, a miniatures game which we have here. Mostly Warhammer; that’s one of the most popular ones in the world.
Explain the appeal of Warhammer.
There’s many facets of it. There’s the collecting where you try and get all the figures. Or there’s modeling, where you’re actually building the model. When I was a kid, very young I started doing plastic rebel models with my dad. So I absolutely enjoy building the models. Then there’s painting them, and there’s actually playing of the game. We have people who build and paint, but don’t actually play. Then we have people who play but don’t paint their models, or their significant others or kids paint their models for them.
What’s the appeal of being able to model and paint your own characters, then go and play them on a board?
The satisfaction of having your own work there. You have a 32 millimeter figure that you painted as realistically as possible, and having your opponent look at it and say how amazing it looks.
Would you call that an art form, because I would?
Oh totally. Totally.
What kind of work goes into developing, forming and painting your own characters?
You’re creating your own story; who this person is, where they’re from. In Warhammer 40,000 the possibilities are endless. It’s that the human race has expanded throughout the entire galaxy. If there’s not a planet that’s already been mentioned in the book that fits where you want your character to be from, you create a name for it.
So you get to create your own universe?
Yeah. Even once you think you’ve discovered all the planets in the galaxy, there’s probably a couple more hiding somewhere.
What makes you happy doing what you do, just in terms of gaming?
So when we opened the store originally we wanted it to be kind of a geeky community center. We knew that just having people hang out in our building wasn’t going to pay our bills. We had to make the hard decision to bring merchandise in to sell. We would have weekends where we had a huge group of high school kids, and some middle school kids in playing. We have families that come here to play. Because of the store I don’t get the time to play like I would want to with my customers. But getting to see them, see these kids who some of them I know would be doing things they shouldn’t be doing but they’re here instead hanging out with their friends … that’s why we did this. Having grown up here I knew there was a severe lack of stuff to do, especially in more recent years. I graduated high school in ’95, and we had the movie theater and when we moved back we didn’t. The movie theater was still closed. There was an arcade … there was more to do, but we were still severely lacking for things to do.
And that’s why you opened up your shop?
That is a huge reason. My kids grew up in a similar place in Maryland and it was a social club for gamers of all sorts. And my son had just turned two years old when we started going and maybe eight when we left. So a good portion of his youth was spent in this place, growing up with these adult gamers. Everyone that went there was a gamer in one fashion or another whether it was a computer gamer, or a Playstation gamer or Dungeons and Dragons or Magic or whatever, we all had that gaming that bonded us. It was still a very outcast thing when the club opened.
How long ago was that?
2008.
So it was still a little camp back then, but now it’s a huge deal.
We have kids that play sports that come in here. When I was in high school you never would have had a quote-unquote ‘jock’ in a store like this. Most of our high school kids we’ve got wrestlers that come in. We’ve got soccer players that come in, swim team, and Dungeons and Dragons really has moved to the forefront. It’s accepted. It’s not quirky any longer. It’s mainstream. It’s socially acceptable. When I was in school it absolutely wasn’t. We played in the shadows in hiding because when the jocks saw us playing we got beat up. Now kids from my high school, ones that’s gave me a hard time about it come in and are buying stuff from me.
Well that’s a wonderful thing. Is it bringing people together a little bit?
Oh it’s totally bringing people together. It allows people to use their imaginations in ways they never thought possible. The closest a lot of people ever come to games, especially when I was younger is Choose Your Own Adventure book. Now Dungeons and Dragons is a choose your own adventure with four or five friends.
What’s your favorite game? Why do you play it and why do you think it’s good?
Werewolf the Apocalypse is my favorite. Deep down it’s mankind versus nature, and the werewolves are trying to save nature. In folklore werewolves are always the scary things that go bump in the night and they use that to their advantage to try and save nature. They’re not actually the bad guys. In this game they’re the good guys.
During COVID everyone has had to be a part from each other. How are you trying to connect with people who are into the things you are?
I was running two games a week for my customers. I had one group that was already playing. I played with a group from the high school every other week … The week we weren’t playing the game I ran, I was at a game that one of my customers that goes to Tech was running. So that’s how we kept in touch. My son has started running a game too for his friends.