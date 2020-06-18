Magdalena residents hold BLM demonstration

Echoing the protest at Socorro’s Plaza on June 5, over two dozen Magdalena residents lined up along Highway 60 last Saturday afternoon to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and to express grief over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Many held hand-lettered signs decrying violence perpetrated on black Americans, some with Floyd’s name and others who have been victims over the last few months.
The hour-long event was organized and promoted by Carol “Cricket” Courtney of Magdalena.
“I put together this Black Lives Matter event in Magdalena partially as an expression of grief over the death of George Floyd because - I don’t know about you - but I got to see his actual death online with that video recording that they had,” Courtney said. “It was just so tragic that some way, I needed to express my grief over that.”
A sampling of comments throughout the crowd reflected the same sentiment and frustration.
Fancher Gotesky, who also attended the Socorro protest the previous week, said the killing of Floyd gave her insight into the reason for the movement.
“Black Lives Matter had been around for a while and it’s always sounded rational to me,” she said. “But I hadn’t taken it too seriously. I mean, it was always out there … not here… But now I know that it’s been happening all this time to black people. We’re just privileged without even realizing it.”
Most of the signs reflected messages of hope for changes in racial attitudes and police policies.
One participant, Magdalena business owner Dami Jents, saw a connection between the pandemic and racism.
“I’m glad that Magdalena folks are so supportive,” Gents said. “My sign says ‘Treat Racism Like COVID-19. Assume You Have It. Listen To Experts. Be Willing To Change. Be Willing To End It,’” Ordained minister Athena Gassoumis, while an active participant in the demonstration, made clear that she holds high regard for Socorro’s local law enforcement.
“Ever since I’ve known him, Sheriff (William) Armijo has been ethical and that’s the way he runs the department,” she said. “He’s a gentleman and I’m proud that we have him.”
Courtney said she felt a radical change was needed, “...so that innocent people are not shot and killed or restrained and killed by the police because of force. I hope that these choke-holds are no longer allowed and that people with mental illness won’t be tased.”
She said persons with mental health instability are particularly vulnerable.
“It’s just that the police have to know they’re dealing with a lot of different people and some may have a mental illness,” she said. “But of course, we have a problem in New Mexico. We don’t have behavior health programs. So, it’s all tied in. But that’s the system. The police system, the mental health system. We’ve got problems in all these areas.”
Village Marshals were parked nearby for the safety of the gathering, which went off with no confrontation.
One Magdalena resident, Sarita Johnson, held aloft a sign that said: Re-Imagine Policing In America. “I’m one of the very few African Americans in Magdalena, and it’s good to see that local people that are out here showing support for George Floyd, and other black and brown people,” Johnson said. “Most of them here are not African American, and that gives me hope.”
The demonstration ended with each participant kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds.