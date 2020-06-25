It's a challenge every school district in New Mexico is facing.
With a little over six and a half weeks to go, the Magdalena Schools administrators are having daily sessions and conference calls on how to plan for the beginning of the fall semester,
The problem is, there is no way to tell how the COVID-19 pandemic will look in August, and several scenarios were discussed at the June 15 Magdalena Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Glen Haven told board members that he is in frequent communication with superintendents of other districts.
“What is coming out of the discussions is that it appeared that we’re going to allow schools to open up according to the schedule. We’ve determined that we will start making plans,” Haven said. “Our schedule is August 10, so that gives us approximately six to seven weeks to come up with an opening plan. But still what's undecided is what type of school we're going to have."
He said surveys have been sent out to parents, and early responses indicate a split on attitudes for wearing masks at school.
“Right now, we're looking at all kinds of options,” Haven said. “Nothing definitive yet. We’re still working and waiting for CDC and the governor’s office and PED for more guidance and direction.”
In the meantime, classrooms and hallways have been measured.
“We’re trying to figure out student numbers for social distancing,” Haven said. “Our hallways are seven feet wide. That is putting it pretty close in regard to students passing each other. Do we need to put six feet markers on the floor, arrows on the floor? Posters?”
K-12 Principal Leslie Clark said whatever the plan is, state mandates must be adhered to.
"First, I just wanted to let all of you know that we are following the governor's guidelines," she told the Board. "That means the masks are required, and that's what we have to follow. Whether we personally believe in them or not, it doesn’t matter. We have to follow what the governor’s guidelines are.”
Taking that into account, her task, along with the curriculum coordinator and guidance counselor, is to develop a plan based on what the requirements presently are, and realizing that those requirements might change. With 129 students in the elementary school., 71 students in middle school and 97 students in the high school, social distancing requirements posed a particular problem.
“Our classrooms can only fit six to nine students following the six feet distancing guidelines,” Clark said.
Other topics discussed included rotation schedules, half-day school, and school bus challenges.
Board member Kelby Stephens commented that he has talked to some parents who didn’t like the idea of their children being required to wear a mask.
"One response was that if their child is made to wear a mask, they would consider homeschooling that child," he said.
Stephens also wondered if a child would be disciplined for not wearing a mask.
"How in the world are our preschool teachers, and kindergarten teachers keep little kids keeping their masks on?" he said. "I just see a whole bunch of issues and problems."
One alternative Haven said was being discussed during superintendent conferences was remote learning.
“We need to figure out what best fits all our kids, because we know one of the barriers we have is internet connectivity,” Haven said. “We’re really concerned about our kids out in Alamo.”
Clark pointed out that about 30 percent do not have internet.
“And, if you do have internet access, then what devices do you actually need?” she said. “Laptop? Camera? Microphone or headset with Zoom mic? We’re collecting all that in the parents’ survey.
“We’re looking at really having a strong program, that if and when we send it out to students at home, they feel that they can get the work done," she said. "They tell me they feel like their parents can support them. I know I've talked to a lot of parents, and some felt a little overwhelmed with the online schooling."
Haven said one more factor was the faculty.
“We’re putting them in a new thing, a new normal,” Haven said. “This may require a new style of teaching. We need to make sure they have what they need, technology-wise.”
As for now, “We're starting to prepare and wait for direction and guidance from PED," Haven said. "Of course, all of this may change. It may change next week."