“So, the twilight zone is real."
That’s how Magdalena Schools Principal Leslie Clark characterized ending the school year during a national pandemic. “Who would have imagined it?”
Through it all, Clark says the schools’ staff - and students - deserved to be recognized for their perseverance.
“I have been extremely proud of our staff and all of the new and innovative ideas they have put together,” she said. “I have seen the most amazing strategies, and people getting in uncomfortable situations to make sure to reach all of their students. So it goes without saying that our students have done some similar outreach and experiential learning to continue to stay connected to each other and our staff.”
With a live graduation ceremony in the school gym out of the question, Clark said, “We decided to make sure to honor our graduates this year in a parade to recognize their successes. Although we couldn’t recognize all successes - scholarships, the Letterman’s banquet, and signings for our basketball players - we were able to give them their diplomas and cheer for them.”
Clark noted that Magdalena Schools had two male basketball players sign with two New Mexico universities to play for them. Kyle Julian will be playing for Northern University, and Owen Olney signed with Highlands University. Jaxson Mirabal received a rodeo scholarship and will attend Wyoming University.
“Congratulations to Jaxson Mirabal, Valedictorian, and Desirae Zamora, Salutatorian,” Clark said.
Superintendent Glenn Haven echoes that pride as the administration and faculty at Magdalena Schools prepare for a “new normal,” going into the summer and fall semester.
All things considered, Haven said he was confident about meeting the educational challenges facing the faculty and staff through the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus crises.
"With the sudden order to close schools, there was really no time for us to finish the mission of educating and saying final goodbyes to our students," Haven said. "Although we made quite a few academic strides this 2019-2020 school year where we provided a quality education for our learners, there is still a feeling of emptiness that is lingering and difficult to explain with the sudden departure from our ‘kids.’”
In order to meet the current challenges, the school district has developed a unique Continuous Learning Plan for students.
“Our CLP will provide a supportive academic environment for our learners during their absences from their classrooms,” Haven said. “Magdalena Schools has also structured a ‘Grab & Go’ meal program to feed our students. Breakfasts and lunches are prepared for a week, and we will continue this feeding program throughout the summer months."
As for the 2020-2021 school year, Haven said the administrative team has been meeting regularly and making the necessary plans to open the schools safely, “and provide the appropriate learning programs to meet the educational needs of our students.
“The appropriate guidelines are under discussion to prepare for the ‘new normal’ that our schools will face,” he said. “We are ready for the challenge to meet these barriers.”