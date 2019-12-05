Magdalena is once again going all-out for the Christmas season, with a parade, a decoration contest, and the return of the Secret Santa.
The Secret Santa Christmas tree is up at Village Hall, and children from low income families will once again be receiving gifts from Santa this year, thanks to contributions to the Secret Santa tree. Magdalena Deputy Clerk Carleen Gomez said the tree is decked out with paper stockings indicating a child’s name - not their real name - and age. The names are designated by whether it’s a boy or girl, and age. Ages range from newborn to twelve-years-old. Toys must be returned to Village Hall by Tuesday, Dec. 17. Toys donated should not be wrapped.
Gomez said people can choose a name and buy a toy, or make a cash donation.
“If you don’t wish to do the shopping, no problem,” she said. “Donate money and Village staff will do the shopping for you.” The cash donations are used to make sure every child has a toy.
Secret Santa gifts for children on Santa’s list will be given out by Santa on Friday, Dec. 20 between 9 a.m. and noon at Village Hall.
Secret Santa is a volunteer project which began in 1996.
“We are also taking monetary and food donations for food boxes that will be delivered on Dec. 21 needy families in the Village of Magdalena,” she said. “Please contact Village Hall before donating food items so that we can guarantee that someone hasn’t already donated the item.”
The food boxes are packed with everything needed for a complete Christmas dinner, including turkey, ham, stuffing, butter, 5 lbs. potatoes, gravy, corn, rolls, green beans, milk, salad and dressing, eggs, and cookies.
The dinner food boxes will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 21.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Village of Magdalena and the Kids Science Café are hosting Magdalena’s Electric Light Christmas Parade. The parade theme is “A Western Christmas” and will begin at 6 p.m. Immediately following the parade, Santa Claus and refreshments will be available at the Magdalena Fire Station. For those wishing to enter the parade, entry forms can be picked up at Village Hall. Entries must be returned by 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13. Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
If that’s not all, the Magdalena Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its third annual Holiday Decoration Contest. First, second and third prizes will be awarded in two categories: Business and Residential.
In addition, the Ninth Annual Old Times Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at Magdalena Schools’ Fine Arts Center, Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Linda Montoya at 575-418-7256 for vender information.