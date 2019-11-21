It was an idea to promote friendships and eliminate loneliness on the playground. And the idea came from a second grader at Magdalena Elementary School.
Raylan Cason, age 8, had asked to speak at the Magdalena Board of Education meeting Monday night to propose an addition to the school’s playground.
“It’s called a ‘buddy bench,’” Raylan told the board. “I was reading something and I just got this idea. I thought, well, if there’re benches outside, why don’t we have a buddy bench?”
He explained, “You put it out on the playground and if there’s somebody who doesn’t have someone to play with, they sit on that bench. And then we know they need a buddy and then one of us will go and ask them to play, so they’re not alone. I think it should be somewhere everybody can see it, no matter where they are.
“And I would like it to say, ‘no bullying allowed,’ or something like that,” he added.
Little did Raylan know, but his mention to his mom of his idea for a buddy bench got the ball rolling behind the scenes, so to speak.
School board secretary Evanna Cheromiah told the Chieftain that Raylan’s mother, Tina Cason, approached Principal Leslie Clark straightaway and “told her to go talk to Raylan, because he had a really great idea.”
“So Mrs. Clark grabbed me and we went down and got Raylan to come in the office and he told us his idea,” she said. “That’s where it all started. We took the idea to the steering committee and got the go-ahead.”
The idea was then presented to Clay Clark who supervises the school’s wood and welding shop, and the bench became a teaching project for the wood shop students.
“It’s one of those things that just took off,” Cheromiah said. “It’s so good to see little kids come up with those kinds of ideas.”
After Raylan concluded his presentation, he was surprised to see staff members bring the completed ‘buddy bench’ into the meeting.
“He was so excited,” his mom Tina said.