Sewing machines are humming away in Magdalena and Socorro, and the result is hundreds of desperately needed face masks for the general public. The “sewists” are members of the Fiber Arts Guild of Socorro County who are working out of their homes in a collaborative effort to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Over 20 individuals are helping in the effort, whether it be sewing, delivering materials, coordinating distribution, or donating supplies.
They are the Mask Angels.
Guild President Wini Labreque said Magdalena resident Jean Pody saw an upcoming need for cloth face masks amid the PPE shortages being reported across the country.
“Jean started off hoping to help out nurses at the hospital. Unfortunately, the hospital decided they could not use them," she said. "However, once the word got out, she started receiving support from friends and fellow members of two groups, the Fiber Arts Guild and a local group nicknamed the Magdalena Vixens.”
“The Mask Angels have taken on the challenge, using mostly their own fabrics, threads, and elastic,” Labreque said. “We are also receiving donations that have been used in Community Quilt Projects.”
Pody told The Chieftain she felt that the first cases being announced nationally were "just the beginning of it and people are going to need masks," she said. "Hospitals and first responders were already having a hard time finding masks, so I thought well, making masks is going to be a huge job, so might as well get others involved."
Pody related an incident when she was a nurse at a small hospital, which epitomized the danger of contagions. "It happened before anybody knew what was going on," she said. "Apparently, a patient had walked through our hospital, and soon 75 percent of the front line workers came down with tuberculosis.”
From the one patient.
“I thought, boy. People don’t realize how fast contagions can spread,” she said. “The TB went through that fast.”
It was a March 21 emailing to Guild members that got things going.
Soon after that, members started jumping on board, using a variety of patterns - pleated and other types - to make masks. Pody said the fabric masks can be reused and can go through multiple machine washings.
"They're 100 percent cotton, which shrinks," Pody said. "Every time you wash it and dry it, the fabric's getting tighter. They're not 100 percent foolproof for an itty-bitty micron virus, but they're better than nothing, especially if the other person is wearing one."
Besides the cloth masks, she said New Mexico Tech has donated a medical-grade fabric that is reserved for health care workers and first responders.
"Our biggest problem is getting elastic," she said. "I managed to buy elastic early on - 250 yards worth - but since then, everybody is sold out of that elastic.”
“We have put out, I don’t know how many hundreds of masks so far,” she said. “and now we’re working to getting them up to the Alamo Navajo reservation.”
Delivering so many masks to a variety of facilities became complicated, so in stepped Ann Hook.
“I figured somebody had to do it. So I volunteered to organize and distribute within Socorro,” Hook said. “Actually, it's turned out to be a little bit wider area than just the city of Socorro. Also, San Antonio and up to Veguita, to their fire department."
When she put the word out to the Guild membership, she immediately got a response back from over a half dozen members who would "bring the masks to me, and then I would distribute them."
She said one of the most pressing needs was with Good Sam's, whose goal was to have two reusable cloth face masks for every one of their 77 staff members. “They already had some on hand, so we produced 131 masks for them,” Hook said. “They are wanting us to make some for the residents now.”
Hook is also in contact with Gail Tripp of the county’s Emergency Services.
"We're doing some more for them, and for Puerto Seguro, which also has other people sewing for them," she said. "Last week, we delivered 33 masks to the Socorro Storehouse to put in their food boxes for clients. I hope that's going to be an ongoing thing every week.”
Masks were also taken to Socorro County Detention Center. Socorro City Councilor Peter Romero has been assisting with contacts and distribution.
So far, they've been distributed to the Samaritan Center in Magdalena, service workers, family, friends, and even distributed through ZW's Blacksmith Shop. In Socorro, hundreds of masks have been donated to Good Sam's, Socorro Storehouse, Positive Outcomes, Desert Herbal, Country Living Retirement, community individuals, and to the general community.
The masks are primarily made for the general public to meet the guidelines set down by Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker. “They’re referred to as simple face masks. They protect me from you, and you from me,” Hook said. “We try to limit them to two per household. They can be laundered to share with family members each time.”
Donations of money and materials are accepted.
“No matter what the need is, there’s been a donation to follow up on that need,” Hook said.
One sewing member called to tell her she received an anonymous donation of elastic.
“This is a terrible thing that’s happening, but good tends to come out,” Hook said. “The goodness in peoples’ hearts shows itself in hard times.”
Email her at annhook411@gmail.com.
In the meantime, the Mask Angels are committed to sewing and providing masks “at no cost for as long as our materials and abilities allow,” Labreque said.