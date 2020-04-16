In a message posted on the City Of Socorro’s website, Mayor Ravi Bhasker is directing all retail store personnel and customers to wear face masks.
In the letter, dated April 13, 2020, Bhasker states, “Following our declaration of an emergency announced April 6, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am requiring all retail store personnel and customers to utilize face masks or face coverings when entering a business in the City of Socorro. I need store managers to make it mandatory for all employees to have a face covering at all times and customers should not be allowed to enter a business without a face cover.”
According to the letter, the directive was to go into effect Monday. The face mask requirement applies to retail stores, restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations or any other public building in the City of Socorro.
“With these efforts, I believe that we can stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our most vulnerable citizens safe and healthy through this difficult time,” Bhasker noted in the declaration.
Bhasker stipulates that the face covering could be a surgical mask, N95 mask, bandana, homemade cloth mask, scarf or any type of covering that covers the mouth.
In the letter, Bhasker lauded the health safety standards of local businesses.
“We would like to thank you for your continued service to our community through the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated. “Your hard work and continued dedication have not gone unnoticed. I appreciate all that you have done for our city.”