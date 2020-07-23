MRGCD to release stored water

Due to extreme drought conditions and historically low Rio Grande flows the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District anticipated running out of its general irrigation water supplies in upstream reservoirs by last weekend. This would have led to extensive river drying and devastating crop losses throughout the middle Rio Grande valley, but thanks to an agreement between the state and conservancy district, this has been averted.
Since mid-June, virtually all flow through the middle Rio Grande valley, from Cochiti to Elephant Butte, has been due to water released from upstream reservoirs.
To alleviate the crisis facing irrigators, the MRGCD will be working with the State to use approximately 38,000 acre-feet of Rio Grande Compact water being held in El Vado Reservoir as debit water owed to Elephant Butte Reservoir.
The New Mexico Compact Commissioner, State Engineer John D’Antonio, requested the concurrence by the two states of Colorado and Texas to allow him to direct the use of this supply for emergency purposes within the middle Rio Grande, and they agreed to the use of this water with conditions that this supply “is judiciously used to prevent catastrophic crop losses and minimize impacts to endangered species.”
The amount of water is relatively small, and the Rio Grande is still experiencing exceptionally dry and difficult conditions. The water must be managed very carefully so that no drop goes to waste.
According to an Associated Press report, MRGCD CEO Mike Hamman said the water is a lifesaver for farmers after irrigation deliveries were stopped earlier this summer because of low natural river flows.
“We’re in one of the highest demand periods for crops, particularly things like corn and chile,” he said in the AP article. “This is one of the last blocks of water in the system. With it, we get another four or five weeks of water, maybe more with a little help from Mother Nature.”
The authorization of this release by the Rio Grande Compact Commissioners is an exceptional occurrence, but also cautionary.
The MRGCD said in a statement that “although we may squeeze by this year, without significant precipitation we can expect to have in excess of 100,000 acre-feet debt to downstream users next year.”
It added that this water must be replaced as soon as possible to prevent harm to irrigation districts below Elephant Butte Dam and, by the rules of the Compact.
The MRGCD says it is committed to addressing its top priorities of delivering irrigation water to middle valley farmers that includes the six middle Rio Grande Pueblos, assisting to meet the Rio Grande Compact obligations and optimizing available leased water to meet environmental goals as required under the 2016 Middle Rio Grande biological opinion.