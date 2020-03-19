It was out with the old and in with the new at the Socorro Animal Shelter last week.
The small office building installed in 2000 was given the boot and replaced with a modular home building that will triple the flllor space in size according to Guadalupe (Lupe) Tarango, the city's Animal Shelter director.
"We really just outgrew our old office building and our staff outgrew the area," said Tarango. "With the assistance of the city, we were able to procure money from the state to get a new office structure."
Contrary to the rumors, this will be the business office and no one will be living on site, he said. "We will have individual offices, an intake room as well as a medical room for the animals," he said.
The original plan was for a new metal building, but when the prices were out of the shelter's financial reach, the shelter had to find a good compromise.
"We found a company out of Albuquerque that gave us a good deal. They removed the old building and installed the new buiding last week," he said, noting the new building had been in the works since October 2019.
Right now, the building is receiving its final touches.
"We're still working on changing the flooring to a waterproof laminate in the main entrance area as well as in the medical exam room," he said. "Then we're going to add the deck and make it handicapped accessible. Valley Fencing will be in Socorro later this week or early next week to complete the fencing around the entire facility. We anticipate the work to be completed in a couple of weeks.
In 2019, the shelter had an intake of 1,192 animals.