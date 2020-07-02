Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands has named Michael Salazar as Forest Ranger for Cibola’s Magdalena Ranger District. As ranger, Salazar will be responsible for overall management of the Magdalena district, including oversite of recreation, timber, fire, and other land management activities. Along with leading the district personnel, Salazar will also serve as a liaison with community members, local leaders, and elected officials.
Salazar was most recently Timber Field Operations Supervisor with the Forest Service Southwestern Regional Office.
New rangers have also been assigned to the Mount Taylor and Mountainair Ranger Districts.
Yolynda Begay is named Ranger of the Mount Taylor Ranger District. She was previously Tribal Relations Program Manager at the Forest Service Southwestern Regional Office
Ernest Taylor is named to the Mountainair Ranger District. He was previously Budget Program Manager for Wildlife, Fish and Rare Plants at the Forest Service Southwestern Regional Office
All three new rangers are working in their official capacity at this time.
In addition, Matthew Rau will be the Acting Forest Supervisor for the Cibola National Forest from now until late October, while Steve Hattenbach is on a temporary assignment in Colorado. Matt is typically the Cibola’s Fire Staff Officer, and will return to that position when Steve Hattenbach returns in October.