As the current COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread and New Mexicans begin the fourth week under the Governor's stay-at-home order, farmers and ranchers statewide prepare for weekly farmers' markets with an increased sense of urgency and responsibility to provide healthy, delicious food for New Mexico families.
The most recent public health order from the Governor’s office, issued by the New Mexico Department of Health and effective March 24, includes New Mexico farmers’ markets on the list of essential businesses allowed to remain open. With restaurants now limited to take-out only, and grocery stores struggling to keep up with increased demands, farmers’ markets offer an important option for buying fresh, locally-grown and nutrient-dense food that has been handled by very few people – sometimes just the farmer – and supporting the local economy.
The New Mexico Farmers' Marketing Association is working closely with the Governor's office, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the New Mexico Environment Department, farmers' market managers, and farmers throughout the state to implement new guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of farmers and shoppers. It's still early in the farmers' market season with only a few year-round and winter markets currently open, but in the coming weeks, as these open-air shopping venues continue to open, organizers want to make sure they are fully prepared with new health and safety precautions firmly in place.
In Socorro, the winter farmers’ market is currently running at limited capacity, with a drive-through market available in the Smith’s parking lot on Saturday mornings, 9-9:45 a.m.
Customers can check the market’s Facebook page for updates regarding the summer season, currently scheduled to open in May.
What can folks expect at the Socorro Farmers’ Market? A recent Saturday morning visit to the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market revealed that COVID-19 was clearly top of mind for farmers and shoppers alike. Most everyone was wearing a mask, vendors wore gloves, and nearly all of the produce and other foods were pre-bagged or packaged.
Social distancing was also evident as customers and vendors kept their distance from each other throughout the market.
Shopping at local farmers’ markets offers a great way to support local workers and contribute to the state’s economy. In addition, with so individuals and families faced with decreased incomes or entirely out of work, the Double Up Food Bucks incentive program for SNAP recipients helps stretch peoples’ food budgets when they purchase New Mexico grown produce. Double Up Food Bucks is available at most farmers’ markets and select farm stands and grocery stores across the state, including Socorro.
Furthermore, in her March 31 press conference, Governor Lujan Grisham indicated that New Mexico would be expanding SNAP benefits during the current public health crisis. New, emergency SNAP funding totaling $23,959,148 will provide additional funds for existing SNAP households for April and May.
New Mexicans interested in applying for SNAP can learn more about eligibility requirements at https://farmersmarketsnm.org/resources/food-access/snap/ or https://www.hsd.state.nm.us/.
“It’s still early in the market season,” said Denise Miller, executive director of the NMFMA, “So this is a good time for everyone to practice safe shopping behavior. Markets are definitely less social now, and there won’t be any entertainment or events, but the opportunity to buy fresh, local produce and other foods hasn’t changed. Customer support for our farmers, ranchers, bakers, beekeepers, and other food producers is critical. It’s also a great way to stay healthy and keep our immune systems strong.”