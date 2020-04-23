Homeowners and residents of the Polvadera area can rest a little easier since the construction of a new fire station. It’s known as Midway Polvadera Station #2 and is now open on Highway 408.
The chief of the new station, Marc Wheeler, received certification from the New Mexico State Fire Marshal at the end of March.
“We desperately needed a new station here, on the north end of the district,” he said. “The response time was the main factor.”
Wheeler should know.
“I’ve been part of it since 1993 when I first joined up with the Midway Fire District,” he said.
In general, the Midway Fire District is responsible for that part of the county from the State Police office on the north end of Socorro to about a mile north of the Walking Sands Rest Area north of San Acacia. In the past, the firefighters have had to go to the Midway station in Lemitar to answer a call and then turn around and drive up to San Acacia or Polvadera.
“With us being here, this is going to decrease our response time by 15 or 20 minutes or better,” Wheeler said.
Even better, the new fire Polvadera station boasts at least a dozen active volunteers.
“We average anywhere from eight to 12 people per call. We’re actually doing pretty well,” Wheeler said. “We have a lot of dedicated firefighters in this part of the county. A lot of our calls are overnight and so to have that many firefighters respond to those calls is a blessing for this community.”
This contributes to one important factor; the ISO rating. The new station at Polvadera will share the same ISO rating as the Lemitar station, which is 5.
“That means is that residents will get a better insurance rating on their house and end up paying cheaper insurance,” he said.
A company called the Insurance Services Office, or ISO, creates ratings for fire departments and their surrounding communities. In the ISO rating scale, a lower number is better. A rating of 1 is the best possible rating, while a 10 means the fire department did not meet the ISO's minimum.
Also contributing to the ISO rating is the amount training the volunteers put in.
To begin with, every firefighter who volunteers has to complete the Firefighter 1 course, which is about 80 hours. Firefighter 1 is basically a ‘one-and-done,’” Wheeler said. “But then we also have to meet annual training requirements.”
Annual training covers wildland firefighting, driver training, handling hazardous materials, water delivery, and so forth. Three to four hours training sessions are held once a month at the station.
“But sometimes we’ll put on some special training on a weekend and those can last eight hours or more,” Wheeler said. “For these volunteers, it’s a big commitment to continually train and be ready. This is just other important factor for the ISO rating.”
According to the latest estimates, he said, this year may see a heightened fire danger.
“To start off we were told we were going to have a wetter spring. We’ve kind of seen that, with a few storms giving us a little moisture, but now we’re going to start drying out,” Wheeler said. “We’ll be getting into that fire danger season by the end of this month.”
In addition to Midway, Socorro County Fire Marshal Mark Mercer coordinates the four other volunteer fire departments within Socorro County, including the Abeytas, Hop Canyon, San Antonio, and Veguita fire districts. As he points out, these volunteer fire fighters are your friends and neighbors.