NMTPAS presents a local music virtual concert series

The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the music in Socorro: It’s gone virtual. Like any meeting or social occasion which has not been canceled, musicians have taken to the airways via their computers to connect with others.
The annual Fourth of July outdoor celebration at Macey Center has been canceled but Socorroans will still be able to enjoy a full spectrum of music.
In fact, you won’t have to wait until July 4 to get a taste of what’s in store. Starting Sunday, May 31, live-streamed concerts from Macey Center will be shown on the Performing Arts Series Facebook page and on YouTube.
“This is something I am really excited about,” said PAS presenter Ronna Kalish. The concerts were made possible through special funding from New Mexico Arts, a Division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts, to support performances around NM by in-state artists.
“I was trying to come up with a way to have local musicians play live,” she said, “but it’s complicated.” How do you play together under social distancing rules limiting groups to five or fewer each six feet apart?
The lessening of restrictions makes that easier. With the help of the Macey Center crew and New Mexico Tech Distance Education, local musicians will present concerts on the Macey Center stage. Using those professional lights and sound, the concerts will be live-streamed and also recorded to form "Socorro's Social Distance July 4th Celebration Concert," with all your local favorites.
The summer concert series will also give PAS and NM Tech officials a way to perfect the virtual meeting experience with a view toward the future. Kalish is determined to continue offering New Mexico a performing arts season. But what exactly that will look like is anyone’s guess right now.
“Will national artists be touring? People are in a state of uncertainty. There’s so many things to consider,” she said. She sees the coming season as having fewer shows with more in-state artists. There probably will be a limited audience with widely spaced seating. So Kalish wants to add a virtual option for every show, perhaps with a Q & A link that viewers can use to meet and talk with the artists after the concert.
Live streamed concerts will be Sundays at 4 p.m. and accessible through facebook.com/NMTPAS and https://www.youtube.com/channel/ UCUFjO6rM3bZIV9XsBG4VxRw. Scheduled are:
The Murillos (Spanish), May 31; Doug Figgs Trio (Cowboy-Country), June 7; Rob Lopez and the Infidels (Rock), June 14; Mine Country Drifters (Roots Americana), June 21; and Suavecito (Spanish, Variety), June 28.