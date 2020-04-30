Nominees for Teacher of the Year announced

The principals of the five schools in the Socorro Consolidated School District have submitted their nominees for Teacher of the Year and Staff Member of the Year.
Each year, all New Mexico school districts and Charter schools nominate an outstanding teacher to become New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year. Socorro schools take that one step further and also recognize a Staff Member of the Year.
In an email to The Chieftain, Superintendent Ron Hendrix voiced his pride in the quality of education the teachers provide throughout the school year.
“I cannot express how proud I am of these dedicated employees,” Hendrix said. “They go beyond their job descriptions and work tirelessly to make sure the students of Socorro are educated, loved, and safe. This recognition by their peers and administrators is a testament to their work ethic and genuine concern for the welfare of our youth. These are truly exceptional educators and employees.”
The winners will be announced at the SCSD Board of Education meeting on May 18.
Midway Elementary: Teacher of the Year: Karly LeAnna
Karly LeAnna is a veteran teacher with thirteen years of experience. After graduating from the University of New Mexico with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, Ms. LeAnna spent the first four years of her career as a 1st-grade teacher. Since then, she has found her passion as a Kindergarten teacher. Every day is an adventure in learning in Mrs. LeAnna’s class. With her creativity and hard work, she sparks a love for learning in her kindergarteners. Mrs. LeAnna’s passion for teaching is evident by her relentless dedication to helping her students grow in all aspects of their lives. Mrs. LeAnna embodies all of the characteristics that make an exceptional educator; she loves her students, is passionate about teaching, and she is eager to learn. The staff and students at Midway are lucky to have her as a member of our school.
Staff Member of the Year: Betty Sedillo
Betty Sedillo joined our wonderful school district as a substitute teacher. She started at Midway as a long term substitute. During this time, the staff and students fell in love with Betty and were determined to keep her full time. Since then, Betty has worked as an Educational Assistant for our school. During her time at Midway, Betty has found her passion for working with children. She is currently pursuing a degree in Elementary Education, at CNM, and hopes to one day have a class of her own here at Midway. Betty is caring and compassionate towards the students. She displays a very positive and energetic attitude. Betty is willing to help in any way possible. She has made such a positive impact on so many students and is deserving of this honor.
Parkview Elementary:
Teacher of the Year: Dora Greenwood
Dora, an interventionist, stepped in temporarily this past fall as a second-grade teacher. She ended up choosing to stay in this classroom for the rest of the school year. She became very close to the students and the parents, and seeing their progress; she didn't want to leave them. In addition to teaching second grade, Dora has been a mentor for several of the teachers on the staff, and she has provided professional development training for them. She is positive and supportive and wants what is best for our students and teachers alike. She is also kind and thoughtful, and a tremendous leader on our staff.
Staff Member of the Year: Camelia Herrera
Ms. Herrera is our school counselor at Parkview. Ms. Camelia has been a wonderful addition to our administrative team. She does an incredible job of working with our children on their emotional needs, as well as their language testing. Ms. Camelia has also started an Anti-Bullying program at our school. She schedules classes for discussions, and she also sees some students on a regular basis. In addition to this, she conducts emotional assessments on students, as needed, and has worked with many parents, as well, in this process. Our students love Ms. Camelia, and so do we.
San Antonio Elementary: Teacher of the Year: Melanie Sanchez
Melanie Sanchez has worked with Socorro Consolidated School for the past eight years. During this time, she has had held different teaching roles. She worked as an Educational Assistant for a few years, where she shared her love of learning with her cooperating teacher and her students. Melanie has also been an excellent kindergarten teacher. If you were to walk into her classroom and observer her interacting with her class, you would hear her telling stories with a variety of dialects and accents. She loves to bring humor into her teaching and can often be seen dressing up or playing the role of a visiting guest speaker who shows up to help the kids work with the letter of the week. Ms. Sanchez leads with a tender heart. She does a wonderful job of redirecting her kids who may have drifted off with a soft, “Who can show me eyes and ears?” or “Put a bubble in your mouth.” Melanie not only does a wonderful job engaging with the whole class, but she gets to know each one of her students on a personal level. At any time, she could tell you how many letters of their name a specific child can recognize and write fluently and what letters they still get hung upon. She knows how high each of them can count to and where they start to trip up. She gets to know what their interests are and incorporates that into the daily lessons the help them make connections to the learning. Ms. Sanchez is very proactive in her instruction. She is able to identify possible problems and does what she can to get the child the support they need. She is loved by not only her students but by their families as well. Over the past several years, we have had more and more families from Socorro enroll their child into our Kindergarten program. Ms. Melanie has worked hard to gain the reputation of being a wonderful teacher and providing a rigorous, inviting kindergarten program. We have had a few families place their child on our waiting list a year in advance just to ensure that their child begins their schooling with an amazing start. Ms. Melanie is a very humble person, and you will never hear her talk about her accomplishments or be boastful. She does not need to because her accomplishments speak for themselves. We are very lucky to have her as part of our team. It is with great pride that I recognize Ms. Melanie Sanchez as our teacher of the year.
Staff Member of the Year: Madalyn Vaiza
Madalyn Vaiza was first introduced to us by her cousin Cynthia Romero. We were planning our end of year Continuation Ceremony for our 5th-grade class when Madalyn was asked to come and work with our 5th graders choreographing and teaching them their program performance. She was able to put her years of dance into practice. She was very far along in her pregnancy but did not let that stop her from creating a memorable program. The kids, and the staff, fell in love with her. It is very easy to see why. Madalyn is the first face you see when you visit our school. She is sure to greet you with a smile and make you feel noticed and welcomed. Madalyn is my Number One. She has taken it upon herself to learn all the parts of her job and has made it a point to do what is asked of her to the best of her ability. She takes pride in the work that she does and does it very well. If there is a part of her job that she is not certain if she is doing correctly, she finds the person who can help her to do it right. If you have a budget to spend and you want to get the most out of that budget, then Madalyn is your girl. Most, if not all, of our budgets have been spent down to within a single dollar. She takes a lot of pride in that as well. Ms. Vaiza not only helps me by doing her job, but she is very helpful in making sure that I do my job the best I can. Having a strong Administrative Assistant, someone who knows their role in the functioning of the school is such a blessing to a site administrator. We are truly blessed to have Madalyn Vaiza as our Number One.
Sarracino Middle School: ●Teacher of the Year: Avelonia Quarrie
Avelonia Quarrie is Sarracino's certified staff of the year. She moved to Socorro, where she lives with her husband and two children. Teaching is her second career. She teaches math at SMS. In addition to teaching math, she also serves on the leadership committee, is a student council sponsor, tutors after school, and runs the Girls Who Code Program.
Staff Member of the Year: Christie Chavez
Christie Chavez is Sarracino's classified staff of the year. Christie was born and raised in Socorro and returned home after serving in the Air Force. She has been at SMS for the past two years as an administrative assistant, as well as our girls' volleyball and basketball coach. Christie is always ready to help out and keeps SMS running smoothly.
Socorro High School: Teacher of the Year: Brandon Brabson
Brandon Brabson is an integral part of Socorro HS and our community. He contributes across the board in every aspect of Socorro High School with our students, parents, teachers, and community members... he is always the first one to provide assistance and lend a hand whenever it is needed. We are so fortunate to have Mr. Brabson with us!
Staff Member of the Year: Patrick Gonzales
Gonzales is the glue to Socorro High School. He keeps everything running smoothly with all of the building maintenance, refurbishment and teacher/student requests. Pat is able to keep us all together in a clean, safe and organized fashion... in fact, he makes our school more like a home than just a building that we come to every day! We are honored to work with Pat at Socorro High School!