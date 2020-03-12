In order to reduce the risk of possible exposure to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) has cancelled all group tours of the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), effective March 15. The cancellations will continue through May 31.
The cancellation includes the semi-annual Open House scheduled for April 4, the first and third Saturday guided tours, and special tours for schools and organizations. The VLA's visitor center, self-guided walking tour, and gift shop will remain open to tourists.
"Our first priority is the safety and health of our visitors and our staff, and these cancellations are being done to minimize the risk of exposure to this virus," said NRAO Director Tony Beasley. "We want to protect our visitors as well as our employees who keep the VLA operating," he added.
Visitors will be able to access the visitor center, the outdoor walking tour, and the gift shop. The cancelled events are those that bring large numbers of people together in close proximity, and thus elevate the potential for disease transmission. No new reservations for group tours are being accepted.
In addition, the observatory asks that visitors stay home if they are ill.
The group tour cancellations are part of a suite of precautions the observatory is taking in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The NRAO response is similar to those of a number of major corporations and government agencies.
Observatory officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will revise NRAO policies accordingly. Changes will be communicated to the public.
The National Radio Astronomy Observatory is a facility of the National Science Foundation, operated under cooperative agreement by Associated Universities, Inc.