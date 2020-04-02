It didn't begin with the ring of a bell in financial markets or civic parades or religious festivities, but March 2 was the beginning of the most significant annual event in the middle Rio Grande valley; opening the flow, as the 2020 irrigation season begins to nourish crops now through October 31.
Opening the irrigation flow is managing water in this semi-arid region to ensure crops arrive at market. Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District is optimistic through snowpack and Rio Grande flow being near normal this time of year. The district expects to receive 20,900 acre-feet from San Juan-Chama and 70,000 acre-feet available storage in El Vado, giving the district a reliable water supply reserve through most of the season. This is necessary to deliver a net conveyance of over 530,000 acre-feet of irrigation to annual to water bank users.
The El Vado Water Bank reserve was tapped to meet the Rio Grande Compact delivery requirement of nearly one million acre-feet of water for users south of Elephant Butte when 2019 conveyance delivery fell short, resulting in the 2020 season beginning with a 35,000 acre-feet water debt.
An acre-foot of water is 325,851 gallons almost enough to cover a 1.32-acre football field with one foot of water.
The MRGCD has managed the irrigation flow since its creation in 1923. It begins the 2020 season optimistic but conservative about the irrigation season flow.
MRGCD's challenge is to manage how much water meets the requirements of the Rio Grande Compact, as well as providing the necessary net conveyance to the water bank users in the Cochiti, Albuquerque, Belen and Socorro Divisions.
Mike A. Hamman, MRGCD CEO, said there were three main challenges.
“Managing and meeting the terms of the Rio Grande Compact delivering a million acre-feet to users
beneath the Elephant Butte reservoir,” Hamman said. “Which is a challenge with the El Vado storage. That is key to late summer delivery important to crops like corn.”
He said managing 1,200 miles of irrigation system conveyance and delivering water when the crops need it isn't always in coordination with rainfall, water flow, and storage.
“This is along with working together with irrigation users to maximize on-farm efficiency of delivered conveyance from the turn-out to the field."
“Managing water for compliance with the Endangered Species Act to protect the natural riparian habitats and wildlife within the district also depends on the river," he said.
Water Operations Manager David Gensler said at the January Special Water Bank meeting that despite efforts to increase total storage, the water bank operations would likely be controlled by flow triggers.
Given that the 2019 debt to the Rio Grande Compact and total storage being less than curtailment storage, Gensler advised those with junior water rights to be prepared for curtailment, possibly beginning in late June.
Irrigation efficiency is MRGD's central challenge of managing limited water flow through canals, ditches, and laterals, which is affected by both natural processes like seepage and evaporation, along with efficient operational metering and control of the flow. In MRGCD's Water Distribution summary report provided to the Bureau of Reclamation, between 1976 and 1999, the average annual net supply was 561,732 acre-feet, with an average 30 percent system delivery efficiency over the same decades.
Since 2000, MRGCD has acquired and implemented technology to improve irrigation efficiency and enhance management information and operation control.
Meter-based control of diversions has been deployed, reducing manual water control delivery by ditch riders, and radio modem telemetry sends data to information systems for near real-time information about flows and diversions.
Additional irrigation delivery system improvements to reduce seepage and evaporation through the conveyance and time of day delivery all work to maximize water utility.
Grading acreage to improve on-farm irrigation, and using drip-tape for chile production are both excellent strategies to maximize water use for the healthiest crop yields.
On-Farm irrigation efficiency programs are also in the works, providing more farmer education, outreach, and resources to assist growers in taking advantage of engineering and technology; improving water utilization and, most importantly, crop yields.
Hamman says MRGCD employees continue to work in compliance with COVID-19 federal restrictions this irrigation season to keep the water serving the middle Rio Grande flowing. He asked that those doing business with the district use phone, email, and the website to conduct business.
Water Bank User applications are available online at www.mrgcd.com for new users and renewals. Ditch riders will not irrigate until all documentation and fees are filed and paid. Scheduled irrigation deliveries are essential to maximizing water efficiencies, and users are reminded not to take water out of turn, and with curtailment likely this summer, not to waste water.
Historically, the necessity of irrigation is found in Las Capas, the oldest North American complex irrigation system near Tucson, Arizona, which existed from 1200 to 800 BC. The inhabitants’ skeletal remains revealed irrigation water fed their fields and fostered a healthy population without signs of nutritional deficiencies.
In 1540, Francisco Vázquez de Coronado noted an active and extensive irrigation system used by the native communities along the Rio Grande.
Stewardship of the wild Rio Grande River as a source of life and industry for the people of New Mexico today requires constant monitoring and maintenance, which includes putting the systems in place to control extreme weather flooding, which is what displaced the inhabitants of Las Capas when it buried their fields.
The next time you enjoy those green fields along the interstate or enjoy the wildlife and vegetation at Bosque Del Apache and see those MRGCD trucks going by, give them a wave, and thanks for managing the flow of life and our future in the Rio Grande valley.