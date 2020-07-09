It’s not too early to get ready for fall piñon pine planting. That’s according to the Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division. The seedling sale of New Mexico’s state tree - the piñon pine - and more than 65 tree and shrub species began Monday and will continue through October 8. Piñon pine trees yield edible nuts, widely eaten as a snack and as an ingredient in New Mexican cuisine.
Online orders through the Conservation Seedling Program are now being taken.
“Now is the time to order seedlings for all of your fall reforestation, windbreak, wildlife habitat and erosion control projects,” said Carol Bada, the Forestry Division’s Conservation Seedling Program Manager. “For the first time in a few years, we also have plenty of piñon for your reforestation needs.”
One-year-old, small container seedlings of the same species and multi-species bundles are available in minimum lots of 49 for $80.
Two-season, large container seedlings are available in lots of 20 for $57.
The last day to order is October 9, 2020. Distribution takes place from September 14 through October 16, which includes curbside pick-up at the Forestry Division seedling warehouse, Casa de Arboles at 3250 Calle Princessa Juana in Santa Fe.
Warehouse hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-noon, and 1-4:30 p.m.
To ensure customer and employee safety, warehouse curbside pick-up will be by appointment only and COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including requiring face masks and maintaining social distancing of six feet.
For information on how to qualify for the program, a full list of seedlings, and ordering information go to http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us/SFD/.
Landowners who wish to have an order form mailed to them should contact the New Mexico Forestry Division at 505-476-3325.
All proceeds are reinvested back into the Forestry Division Conservation Seedling Program.