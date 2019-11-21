The Festival of the Cranes, one of the largest annual festivals in the state, began Tuesday at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. Hundreds of birdwatchers started their trek late last week to observe the Sandhill cranes in their natural environment. They came armed with their backpacks, cameras, tripods, and hiking boots from around the United States, as well as several foreign countries. And it’s all because of their love of birds. Now in its 32nd year, the festival is more than cranes to many folks in Socorro County. It’s also about celebrating what the local communities have to offer. Here’s our recommendation on what to see, do and eat this weekend while visiting Socorro County.
1. Have your picture taken next to the Sandhill cranes mural located at the corner of San Miguel and California Street, on the Michael Olguin Insurance Associates, LLC, building. It’s one of the many new murals in the community that have popped up in the past few months.
2. Do you have a love for unique arts and craft items? There are three local festivals this weekend. Catholic Daughters of America will host a Christmas craft and gift show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at San Miguel Parish Hall, Socorro. San Antonio Elementary School in San Antonio will host its annual food and craft on Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the local school. The third festival is at the Garcia Opera House from November 22 to 24. The craft fair’s hours are Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be a full house of New Mexico artists and crafters, some new and some returning, showing their artistic works in jewelry, fiber arts, pottery, watercolors, photography, paintings, cards, hand-made beauty products, locally made prickly pear jellies and syrups, metal, wood craft, and other treasures.
3. Have you noticed the giant white bird feet lining the streets of Socorro? If you follow the feet, they will take you to some interesting historic places in the community. If you love history, take in a historic walking tour of the city of Socorro. Pamphlets are available outside the Socorro Heritage and Visitor’s Center located at 217 Fisher Avenue. Walking the tour will give you a glimpse of Socorro’s unique past.
4. If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to see, venture out to view the Festival of the Crayons featuring the 7.5 foot Whooping Crayon. The 22nd annual Festival of the Crayons opened this past weekend at its usual spot at 306 School of Mines Road in Socorro, courtesy of artist Rebecca Taylor and her Prisma Light Studio.
5. A stop in Socorro County wouldn’t be complete without taking in the Old Mission Church Tour, starting at 8:15 a.m. on Friday at San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro. Deacon Nick Keller hosts the three-hour tour that visits six mission churches in Socorro County. At each stop Keller will give a talk about the particular mission. Attendees will be able to visit the gift shop at San Miguel as well as tour the 400-year-old parish at the end of the tour.
6. While the sights and sounds are wonderful here … don’t forget about tasting the local cuisine. A trip to Socorro County must include ordering up some of the best Green Chile cheeseburgers in the southwest. Sample the best at the Owl Bar, Buckhorn Tavern and Crane Café in San Antonio. And if you want to help raise funds for the local elementary school in San Antonio, attend their craft fair and eat some BBQ. Plus … don’t forget about sampling the best Frito pies and other great food at other local restuarants in Socorro County, too.
7. Come relax and listen to the music at several different locations in Socorro on Friday night. The Capitol Bar will feature music by Johnny Dean from 5 to 7 p.m. The same night, Jen Exten will perform at Bodega from 6:30 to p.m. Plus on Friday night, hONEyhouUSe will perform at the Macey Center on the campus of New Mexico Tech at 7:30 p.m.
8. The Socorro Save Our Bosque Task Force invites the public to participate in its Fall Community Cleanup today, Nov. 21. Meet at the end of Otero Street at the Rio Grande to pick up trash around the parks and river from 9 a.m. until noon. Trash bags will be provided and there will be a dumpster at the site. Don't forget to bring water and gloves.
9. Finally, if you’re looking at sinking your teeth into turkey on Thanksgiving, come try you luck at winning a turkey at Turkey Bingo at 6 p.m. Friday night at Finley gym in Socorro. The community bingo party helps raise funds for Toby Jaramillo’s 50th Annual Food Drive, plus winners can win a turkey for Thanksgiving. Tickets are $5 for a 20 hard card Bingo games. Or bring in five canned goods to receive a one free $5 ticket (limited to one per family). Special game winners get 50 percent of the games earnings while the other half is donated to the annual food drive.
Story compiled by Editor Wanda Moeller