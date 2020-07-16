Presbyterian Hospital Press Release
Demand for meals for children has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Presbyterian will continue its meal program through the summer months.
The meals are served at Socorro General Hospital every weekday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the pandemic, meals have shifted to grab-and-go options, with most sites offering drive-up service.
The program will also continue at the six other Presbyterian hospitals statewide.
“New Mexico led the nation in child hunger rates before the current pandemic,” said Leigh Caswell, Vice President, Community Health, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “We have seen firsthand how important it is to continue this service at this incredibly challenging time for so many families in our community.”
According to a press release, Presbyterian hospitals have provided 600 percent more meals in March, April and May compared to the same months in 2019. Since the program began in 2016, Presbyterian Healthcare Services has provided more than 72,900 healthy meals to children. The program provides free, nutritious food to children 18 years and younger, regardless of income, as part of Presbyterian’s partnership with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department and USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Southwest Region.
The USDA operates the federally-funded, state-administered Child and Adult Care Food Program during the school year and the Summer Food Service Program in the summer.