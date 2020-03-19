Last Tuesday was the deadline for candidates filing for local and state primaries. 49th District Representative Gail Armstrong is seeking a third term and is opposed. State senator Gabe Ramos, who was chosen to fill out the remaining term of Howie Morales, is being challenged by a fellow Democrat. State Senator Clemente Sanchez, a Democrat, will be challenged by one of four Republicans.
Locally, three county commission seats will be decided this year; Districts 2, 4 and 5. County Clerk and County Treasurer incumbents are both unopposed.
Primary voting day is June 2, 2020.
District 49 State Representative
Gail "Missy" Armstrong (R)
District 28 State Senator
Gabriel Ramos (D)
Siah Correa Hemphill (D)
James S. Williams (R)
District 30 State Senator
Clemente Sanchez (D)
Pamela M. Cordova (R)
Joshua A. Sanchez (R)
Kelly K. Noble (R)
U.S. Representative, District 2
Xochitl Torres Small (D)
Claire Chase (R)
Yvette Herrell (R)
Chris Mathys (R)
U.S. Senator
Ben Ray Lujan (D)
Bob Walsh (L)
Gavin Clarkson (R)
Elisa Maria Martinez (R)
Richard T. Montoya, Sr (R)
Mark V. Ronchetti (R)
Mick Rich (R)
Louie Sanchez (R)
Socorro County Commissioner
District 2
Craig D. Secatero (D)
Stanley Herrera (D)
Andrew E. Salas (R)
District 4
Manuel T. Vega (D)
Glen S. Duggins (R)
District 5
Gilbert Murillo, Sr (D)
Antonio Ray Martinez (R)
Socorro County Clerk
Betty L Saavedra (D)
Socorro County Treasurer
Rose Mary Rosas (D)
District Attorney, 7th Judicial District
Clint Wellborn (R)
Judge of the NM Court of Appeals
Position 1
Zach Ives (D)
Barbara V. Johnson (R)
Position 2
Shammara H. Henderson (D)
Kerry C. Kiernan (D)
Jane B. Yohalem (D)
Gertrude Lee (R)
Justice of the NM Supreme Court
Position 1
Shannon Bacon (D)
Ned S. Fuller (R)
Position 2
David K Thomson (D)
Kerry J Morris (R)
Catron County Commission
District 3
Haydn R. Forward (R)
Catron County Clerk
Sharon Armijo (R)
Catron County Treasurer
Jeannie L. Myers (R)
Joyce R. Laney (R)
Catron County Probate Judge
Beverly Denise Laude' (R)
Lucinda Mae Howell (R)