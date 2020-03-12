With four presumptive cases of the respiratory illness Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Mexico, Presbyterian is helping our community become prepared if the disease does impact our state.
If COVID-19 appears in New Mexico, Presbyterian is preparing by:
• Ensuring that our clinicians, staff and employees are fully informed and ready.
• Screening patients for travel to affected countries or exposure to known infected or exposed persons.
• Following current isolation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including asking patients to wear a mask when entering the facility and placing patients in an isolation room during further assessment.
• Ensuring supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection, are sufficient and readily available to staff and patients at all facilities.
To prepare for COVID-19, the CDC recommends creating a household plan of action. This includes:
• Discussing the specific needs of each person, including those who may be at risk of greater complications from COVID-19 due to older age or chronic health conditions.
• Choose a room in your home that can be used to separate sick household members.
• Learn about emergency plans at your child’s school and your workplace.
• Practice preventive care, including staying home if sick with COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19:
• New Mexico Department of Health: https://nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/ncov/
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019