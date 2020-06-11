Many American and international communities have felt deep-rooted social and financial effects of protests in the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.
At least 530 businesses have been vandalized and at least 67 businesses have been destroyed by fire in Minneapolis as of June 5, and another 226 businesses in the nation’s capital Washington, D.C. according to local news sources The Star Tribune and The Washington Post, respectively.
Even as close as Albuquerque protestors were involved in at least two confrontations involving crowds lighting fires and officers in riot gear disbursing tear gas last week, according to an Albuquerque Journal report.
While in past weeks the U.S. has witnessed violence in the form of both looting and police brutality, Socorro managed to stage its own type of protest last Friday evening at The Plaza without either.
Named “A Breath for Peace, and a Wish for Domestic Tranquility,” by Socorro County local Reese Janca and organized by Val Anaya, at least 100 individuals ranging in all ages ascended on the historic park to voice their opinions through spoken word, signage and pure presence.
Anaya reached out to New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham last Wednesday to gain approval for the event.
“I said okay, I can bring the PA and let’s do something because we really need to get together for the community,” Janca said. “We had about 100 people turn out there which is a really good turnout. It was a really good turnout and I thought it went well.”
Both City of Socorro police and New Mexico State Police were on hand for the gathering, which went off with no confrontation.
“I didn’t get any reports of any kind of confrontation or even any contact,” said Socorro police Chief Mike Winders. “It is their First Amendment right for people to do what they did. We were just there in case we were needed. We obviously weren’t needed at all. It’s a good thing that nothing happened to anybody. Not property or anything.”
Beginning around 7:30 p.m. Friday, with many residents already at The Plaza, several individuals ascended on the park heading north from Mechem Street donning COVID-19-appropriate face masks and signs, many in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The movement began in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida in February of 2012.
Several law enforcement vehicles blocked off the eastern entrance to The Plaza from California Street and roped off Mechem Street, and with several officers were on hand the protest began and ended without incident.
“It was really important to bring the community together. We talked about because of the fact that we’ve been isolated for so long with COVID-19 …COVID-19 has really brought out our isolation and the way that we lives our lives,” Janca said.
Janca said Socorro needs community, and the types of social interactions that occur at gas stations, at restaurants, and where you meet people. He said those are the important parts of the core of humanity.
“To be able to get together and see each other as human beings; number one it was a good reason to bring it together,” he said. “Number two, I think the other important thing is to try to understand and try to make people understand this is a human issue that has been going on for thousands as years, as we create governments and we create these things for the human being, for the individual regardless of race who is abused by power and this is our wake up time to make a change, and to make a change for all.”
While there were hearsay rumors of possibly impending violence, Winders said they were just that – rumors.
“The sheriff mentioned that he heard a rumor of people coming with bats or something, but I feel like that was nothing more than a rumor,” he said. “We didn’t have good enough intel to be worried.”
Anaya, Janca and New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colon addressed the crowd over the course of 70 minutes and eventually asked for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the same time it took for Floyd to perish with his neck under the knee of Chauvin with three of his fellow Minneapolis Police Department officers on scene.
Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder. Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who were all on scene at the time of Floyd’s death were not initially charged, but have all since been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
As the Socorro audience was diverse in regard to age, sex and race, Janca said he was happy to see young people and law enforcement at The Plaza Friday.
“I was very happy that the police showed up. I was very happy that we got the kids there. The kids are the future. That’s the whole reason we do these things,” he said.
“It’s amazing that we did get both Sheriff (William) Armijo and (Socorro) Police Chief (Mike) Winders out there. It was really great they came in, and they gave the people that came in plenty of berth. There was no patting anybody down. There was no negative interaction going on whatsoever. The kids did their own parade. They put together signs and they really made it happen. And it’s so important because the kids have questions, because they’re so young and they’re still grappling with this thing. We have to let our kids know that these are the choices we’ve made as adults. They have ramifications that have been going on for a long time. Today is your day to make a new choice.”