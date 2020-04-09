The prospect that a special legislative session will be called sometime this year by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is not news, but 49th District Representative Gail Armstrong and 28th District Senator Gabriel Ramos believe it won’t happen until after the primaries. “There’s no question we need the special session, and from what I’ve understood, it’s going to be after the primaries,” Armstrong said. “Right
now, I think the governor is just probably trying to let things settle down and trying to figure out how we’re going to do that, and when.” Armstrong thinks that overspending is the reason. "The times have changed 180 degrees from when we passed the budget," she said. "I think that there was way too much money spent, to begin with." Evidence of that was the governor’s vetoes in capital outlay, she said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever gotten capital outlay vetoed.
“I’ll be pushing to reduce the money allocated, of course, and I would say ‘do away with the new things that were passed and implemented. That's going to have to be the priority. As for programs that have been in place for several years that have been funded, we need to keep those going,” she said. “However, many of the new ones – anything newly approved – needs to be looked at again to make sure that it’s something that is pushing New Mexico forward in these times.”
Armstrong believes the new direction in the legislature will be focused on economic development.
"As of right now, the United States of America is in dire straits, what with businesses shut down and the economy starting to hurt,” she said. “Here in New Mexico we had a billion dollars surplus, but with oil prices going down and now with COVID19, I think between the two we’re in real trouble.”
Armstrong points to falling gross receipt taxes due to the temporary closing of businesses as an area that needs help. “We just have to support business.”
The forthcoming individual federal stimulus checks will help "if we're spending the money in our local community," Armstrong said. "If they can afford it, they need to be spending it in town. That's what's going to help the counties get out of their black hole."
That being said, she also thinks the stimulus package could've had a more substantial impact if done differently. “If we could have just kept payroll going, instead of the payouts, it would keep people working,” she said. “Just implementing that would keep people employed, which is much more preferable than the rising unemployment numbers.”
Armstrong cites the layoffs at TLC Plumbing. “Sixty-one people had to be laid off, and so they all went and applied for unemployment,” she said. “It’s not because TLC didn’t need them, but because we couldn’t afford them. And if we could’ve just kept them on our payroll whether they were working or not, it would not have overwhelmed the unemployment office.
“Our employment was at a record high. And now it’s at a total 180 degrees,” she said. “In addition to the virus, we’ve got to look at that whole picture.” Armstrong said she would like to encourage every single county to claim a disaster, “… so they could possibly get some more federal funding and FEMA assistance.”
"Everyone's scared right now. If people would just stay home, it would be very helpful to stop this spread,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be just all doom and gloom. If they need help, they can contact the Public Health office and the county. They’re mobilized to get them food.”
In a separate telephone call, state Senator Gabriel Ramos said he is in agreement with Armstrong on the necessity of a special legislative session
“When we go into the special session, first of all, I think it’s going to be very important that we pay all our bills, and then to do everything we can to keep people employed," he said. "By June, we should get a better picture of the unemployed numbers, and we'll be able to find the best answers at that point.
"We need to let this virus die down first," he said. "Then see precisely where we're at, in light of the fact that gross receipts will be lower than normal.
"I think that the Governor did do the right thing by making cuts when it comes to line item vetoes,” he said. “But at the same time, I think she really took into consideration capital outlay projects that would stimulate our economy at the same time.”
Ramos said as a small business owner, “I know firsthand what they’re going through.
“I get calls from business owners every day, whether they be from Socorro or from Reserve or from Silver City," he said. "Literally, these last three weeks, we have been on the phone for hours, answering questions when it comes to small businesses. And most questions are what are we going to do to help them.”
The playing field has changed, Ramos said. “We need to support our small businesses that are in our own community and do everything we can to help them thrive because small business is what runs our country.
“We’ve been calling on people to support our local restaurants and support the curbside service they are providing," he said. "I think all in all they've done a great job. But it's hard to run a business that way. When we have our special session, hopefully, we can come up with some kind of package that'll help them. We will have to, as they say in elementary school, put our thinking caps on."
Ramos said he commends the way Socorro has reacted to the COVID-19 crisis. “They had some of the first cases in the state, and they reacted very well. I'm proud to say they've done a great job," he said.