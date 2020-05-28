What started out as a promising year for cattle producers has turned into a struggle for Socorro County ranchers to make ends meet. With cattle waiting to be processed and no room at the packing plants, New Mexico beef is not getting to consumers.
It’s an unforeseen casualty of the novel coronavirus pandemic, says Randell Major, Socorro County rancher and President of the New Mexico Cattlegrowers Association.
“When we started out in January, the live cattle market was looking pretty good," Major said.
“Then just about the time COVID-19 hit, the cattle markets just took a dive.”
The crisis has affected packing plants across the country, some suffering shortages of workers, and some stopping meat processing completely. This results in losses for ranchers and shortages of meat for consumers.
But problems in the industry may have been hinted at last summer after a fire at a large meatpacking plant in Holcomb, Kansas.
“Even though it didn’t burn completely down, things like that affect the market. The market was already low, and the fire drove the market even lower,” Major said. ”The result of the fire slowed down the process of cattle being slaughtered, and that drives down the market. Even the market on the calves we were selling. We were looking at some pretty low markets last fall.”
By the end of 2019, things were starting to look better for Major and other Socorro County ranchers.
"The cattle market bumped up, and the futures for June started looking like we were going to do good," he said. "Then, the COVID-19 hit."
In February and March, when consumers went into a buying frenzy, the meat sections became depleted.
“I went to the grocery store in Socorro one day and was shocked to see the shelves 90 percent empty, Major said. “The consumers were obviously concerned.”
But replenishing the meat section in the supermarket was no easy feat.
“Now that the COVID is affecting workers, they’re shutting down some of the plants or not being able to run at full capacity,” he said. “About 50 percent of what they normally would do.
"And it’s causing the cattle to be backed up.”
The bottleneck at the packing plants also causes a back-up in feedlots where steers and heifers are nutritionally finished and fattened prior to processing.
Major talked with New Mexico Feeders in Deming last week and was told they were shipping some cattle for slaughter, but only around 50 percent of what they would normally ship.
“There is movement, but not like it should be,” he said. “And to add insult to injury, we do have cattle imported from other countries. We can’t get our own cattle slaughtered. I just don’t understand why those cattle are still being allowed to come in when we can’t get American livestock processed.
“It’s a crazy situation because we just can’t get the food to the consumer the way it should be,” he said. “They’re having to pay an unbelievable amount at the grocery store for beef. Those high prices of bought beef are not being trickled down to the producer, and the producer is taking losses.”
According to industry figures, packing plants owned by four major companies – JBS USA, Cargill, Tyson, and National Beef - control 80 percent of the cattle being slaughtered.
“The four big packers are taking big advantage,” he said. “There is an investigation into price gouging being done now by the Department of Justice.”
Major said New Mexico has 25 local processing plants, but only three are USDA certified. The rest are designed for custom and local processing.
“For example, I could sell you a beef, and you could take it to Mathews in Belen and have it cut up for you," Major said. "But, you could not sell that beef to anybody because it’s not inspected.”
Major, and other beef producers say one solution is to allow the sale of processed meat from non-USDA inspected plants for in-state and across state lines only. "We need to examine potential changes to state regulations to allow in-state retail sales from non-USDA inspected plants."
To that end, producers are pushing for a plan to bring back state-level inspections for local packing houses, which was terminated several years ago. The New Mexico Livestock Board at that time inspected the 30 or so slaughterhouses and meat processing businesses that were licensed to sell only in New Mexico.
“It had its problems,” he said. “They weren’t able to keep up with USDA inspection regulations, so the state decided to let it go.”
“We’ve got to figure out a way for the smaller packing plants to be able to sell retail,” Major said. “Allow them to sell to the restaurants and sell to the grocery stores.”
At the legislative level, Representative Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) told The Chieftain she and Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences) are trying to move that idea forward.
“We sent a letter to the governor on being able to have an animal slaughtered and processed, and then sell the meat,” she said. “Because right now I can sell you an animal, and you can take it and get it processed, and eat the meat. But you cannot sell it.”
A return to having state meat inspectors that could classify meat USDA-certified would mean increased business for the numerous local meat-packing houses across the state.
“What we’re doing right now is, several entities are working with (NM Secretary of Agriculture) Jeff Witte to change some of the legislation and regulations to where beef can be inspected by New Mexico,” she said.
Armstrong said such a change in the law could take up to two years if approved.
For the time being, an alternative has been circulating among producers that would link consumers directly with ranchers.
Armstrong, who comes from a ranching background, also supports the initiative of the formation of citizen cooperatives; people going in together to buy a cow.
“It would be no different than buying livestock from 4-H and FFA kids at the county fair,” she said. “They’re going to have pigs, lambs, and steers for sale. That’s where we get our beef every year.
“With a co-op, say, four people could get together and go to a rancher and buy one beef,” Armstrong said. “The only way it can be done is if only one person owns it. They would have it sent to the butcher for slaughter, and then the four of them can split up the cuts afterward.”
Major said, “Whatever progress is made toward sustainability, it must be an attainable plan.
"Not one that's going to be a great plan, and then it can't be profitable," he said. "It's got to be sustainable. We've got to be sustainable in New Mexico."