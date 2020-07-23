New Mexico State University is participating in gathering information to help understand how producers make decisions regarding their cattle operations.
NMSU Extension beef cattle specialist Craig Gifford said in a news release the purpose of the study is to examine the best methods for managing bulls after purchase and what influences bull-buying decisions.
“We are collaborating with the Southwest Beef Coordinated Agricultural Projects, along with colleagues in California, to survey producers regarding their bull management and selection strategies as well as their marketing mechanisms,” Gifford said.
He said potential benefits associated with the study include improvement to marketing strategies and management for both bull buyers and bull breeders.
Participation by ranchers will help guide future university research, educational training and research and management.
“We ask cattle producers to please take the time to tell us about their bull selection priorities, bull health and management, general cattle operation and marketing program,” he said. The results will be anonymous and will only be reported as summaries.
“Their answers will not be connected to their name or address in any way,” he said. “Participation is completely voluntary.”
The analysis of the survey will be shared in a future Extension publication, workshops and with ranchers in the Southwest.
The survey project is part of a study to improve the sustainability of beef production in the Southwest funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture $8.9 million grant.