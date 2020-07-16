The New Mexico Tech Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that the contract for President Stephen G. Wells has been extended for another five years, beginning in July 2021.
In a press release dated July 14, Deborah Peacock, chair of the Board of Regents said Wells has the full support of the board.
“We have been highly impressed by what he has accomplished during his first four years at Tech, including his focus on entrepreneurialism,” Peacock said. He is a leader in our State and globally regarding higher education, research, and the university’s response to the pandemic.”
The statement said that during Wells’ tenure the university has been consistently ranked as the top university in New Mexico and has earned some impressive accolades and rankings from prestigious national sources.
For example, Tech was named No. 1 nationally in College Factual's Engineering and Physics value ratings in both 2017 and 2018 and is constantly ranked among Niche’s Top 100 Public Universities in the United States.
New Mexico Tech's engineering programs have ranked in the Top 1 percent nationwide for ROI (Return On Investment), and in the top 10 percent of all engineering programs across the U.S.
More recently, Wells began guiding the university through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of not only those in the Tech community but also that of the Socorro community and the region at large.
In response to the announcement, Wells said that serving as the president of the university is the highest honor of his professional life.
“I am very pleased with the progress we have made over the last four years, but there is still work to be done,” Wells said. “Tech has long enjoyed a reputation for a world-class education, and we have added an entrepreneurial component that complements the education by giving students the tools to take their work to market more effectively. This contract extension allows us to continue that work and to further ensure that NMT remains among the best choices for a STEM education in New Mexico, the US, and globally.”
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our Regents for their support and confidence, allowing me to continue as president,” he said.