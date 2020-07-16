Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced at her press conference last the state of New Mexico is re-enacting emergency public health restrictions on high-contact indoor environments where face-coverings are not worn in order to slow the rising spread of COVID-19 across the state.
The new public health order will also return to prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants, which had been permitted at a limited capacity in the state since June 1. Also restricted will be indoor seating at breweries, which had been permitted at limited capacity since June 15.
Outdoor or patio seating is OK and will be limited to 50 percent occupancy.
“I know this news is a tough pill to swallow for many New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said. “This public health crisis has been an overwhelming challenge for all of us – not least business-owners and workers whose lives and livelihoods have been upended as this virus spreads. But as I’ve said many times throughout this pandemic: We will not wait, as a state, for the worst to occur to make the hard decisions. We will not wait for rising cases to turn into rising hospitalizations and deaths as in our neighboring states.”
The order declaring the state’s renewed public health protections went into effect Monday.
The governor pointed out that New Mexico’s statewide cases of COVID-19 and rolling average of cases have risen and continue to rise. In the past two weeks, the state has seen 3,068 new positive cases of COVID-19, representing 21.5 percent of the total positive cases statewide over the course of the pandemic.
She said these trends are similar to frightening upticks creating health care and hospital resource shortages in neighboring states and across the country.
“We knew when we began our methodical reopening process that we would be introducing risk, and to counter that risk we would all have to amend our behavior and take every individual precaution to begin to live in a COVID-positive world and sustain that process,” Lujan Grisham said. “Unfortunately, our state’s dramatically rising case numbers reflect that those behavior modifications and precautions have either not been taken seriously or taken up by enough people.”
New Mexico Human Services Director Dr. David R. Scrase said at the press conference that an increasing number of people under 30 in New Mexico are testing positive for COVID-19.
“It has almost tripled in rate,” Scrase said. “Young people are not invincible – the first known COVID-19 related lung transplant was performed on a patient in Chicago in her 20s. Her lungs became so damaged she could not survive without support from machines and received a double-lung transplant on June 5.”
Scrase emphasized practicing basic precautions: Stay at home, wash your hands, clean surfaces, cough into a tissue, wear a face mask in public and maintain social distancing of a minimum of six feet.
“Too many of us are still not wearing masks. Too many of us are still congregating in groups, taking risks with our own lives and endangering the health of our family members, our neighbors and our state,” Lujan Grisham said. “This virus does not discriminate. But we know prolonged exposure without face-coverings – as is the case in high-contact indoor settings – is a significant risk factor. And if we are to safely reopen our schools this fall, if we are to prevent further illness and hospitalization and death in our state, we must eliminate as much of the risk as we can. We flattened the curve in this state once. We’ll do it again.”
The state’s mandate that all individuals must wear face-coverings in public – in effect since May 16 – will be strengthened to additionally require individuals to wear face-coverings while exercising. This requirement includes those exercising at indoor gyms and fitness centers. Operators of those establishments, like operators of other essential businesses, must require customers to wear face-coverings; violators will be subject to a fine.
Both restaurants and breweries may operate outdoor seating at 50 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by fire code. Restaurants may continue to operate carryout, pickup and delivery services. Breweries may continue to operate curbside pickup services.
“What we’re learning from the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state is that it’s going to take all of us together to put this virus in its place and allow us to really be able to move on with our lives. The best way to take care of our families and our economy is to take care of each other,” she said. “Please wear facemasks. Please don’t gather in large groups without them. Please keep physical distance from others, and practice those healthy habits we were raised on.”
The public health order is also amended to restrict out-of-state visitors at New Mexico state parks. Visitors to state parks must demonstrate proof of residency or will not be permitted entry. In order to ensure compliance with the new public health order, State Parks will further modify days and hours of operation for a handful of parks due to continued visitation from out of state residents and the additional staff time needed to enforce the public health order.
“Emergency public health orders aren’t about controlling lives; they’re about saving lives.” Lujan Grisham said. “Getting this virus under control means being able to reopen our businesses, getting our kids back in schools and reuniting families with their loved ones in nursing homes. We have proven we can flatten the curve once; the only way we’ll flatten it again and get back to the lives we want to lead is pulling together.”