Gail Rogers-Tripp began her new position as Emergency Services Administrator for Socorro County on February 24. The Kansas native has an extensive background in mapping and FEMA professional services.
What is your official position, and what does that entail?
The title is Emergency Services Administrator. It’s about basically guiding funding and resources for a community during a disaster. Basically during this one, I’m sending out the requests that the individual entities have to the state EOC (Emergency Operations Center). The national stockpile and the state EOC and the National Guard and all of them are working out the logistics for the delivery of the items requested.
Tell me a little but about yourself. Where are you from? Where did you go to school?
I was born and raised in Coolidge, Kansas. It’s a town of 82 people. I grew up on the Arkansas River, pretty much a community like Socorro. It was a farming community; dad was a John Deer mechanic and mom was a physical therapist.
So kind of a classic All-American Midwest upbringing? What did you like about being raised in a small farming community like that?
There was a lot of room to run.
When did you leave Kansas and where did you go from there?
I went to college in Topeka, and during that time mom had gotten her job down in El Paso and they had moved to Las Cruces. So once I decided I didn’t want to be in Kansas anymore, I packed up and moved down to Las Cruces with mom and dad.
What did you do in Las Cruces?
Went to college. Went to NMSU, and met my now ex-husband down there, and moved to Santa Fe and got an associate’s degree in Drafting Technology with a CAD (Computer-aided Design) option when AutoCAD (a commercial computer-aided design and drafting software application) first came out.
How did you end up here in Socorro?
I went to Aztec for 10 years too. I was a Civil Engineering Tech Level 3 at Sauder-Miller (an engineering firm). The economy downturned and they laid us all off. My job after that was at United Field Services. I loved all of my friends at United Field Services, but pipeline drafting is very boring. I applied for the mobile home clerk position at the assessor’s office. They made me the mapper. At the time, the maps had not been put on the computer yet, and of course looking at my drafting background they said can you do that? And I said, yes I can. I was the GIS Administrator (responsible for all aspects of the development and maintenance of a comprehensive, town-wide Geographic Information System), including the design and production of mapping products for both town and public use before I got this job. I created my own department, created the positions that are currently under me. Out of all of that, we’ve got about 36,000 of the 41,000 parcels mapped now.
Wow. It feels like that is a huge number.
It’s a huge number, especially when we had to do it by every deed and survey on record in the clerk’s office.
It seems like that would be overwhelming. How did you approach that?
Well, it started out with getting all the subdivision plots in that were within the City limits, because being driven by the assessor’s office they want the tax base built out. So the highest population areas got brought in first. Then we moved out to the rural communities, ranchlands which are easier because their section township and range, they’re pretty much already drawn in. So you just trace that section line and you’re good.
Obviously you’re more than knowledgeable when it comes to mapping and CAD. What do you like about it? What do you enjoy about it, because it seems like a tremendous amount of work?
It’s like a big puzzle. It’s like finding all the pieces. When you get a big parcel that you can’t find, it’s like that piece of puzzle that’s on the floor and you can’t quit looking for it until you find it.
Do you have to appreciate the challenge in all that?
Yes. Very much so.
What are the parts that are maybe frustrating for you?
Honestly, maybe the lack of capabilities of the technology. For having New Mexico Tech here and the great minds who live here, even outside of Tech, we have some very intelligent people in our community. But the technology has just never been brought in.
Why do you think that is? Is it a budget thing?
I think it is. I think they saw the money spent better in other places. It’s just always got a higher priority to be somewhere else, and they’ve been doing fine with paper documents. The way they look at it, it’s not broken.
It’s a strange time to have your position. What are you finding most challenging about it?
I’m learning the bureaucracy. I’m learning the paperwork. When I was doing the GIS my department was under the Emergency Services Department. I was doing cross-training… I was going to as many classes as I could get. In fact I have my professional theories in FEMA and Emergency Services, and then I have my Advanced Professional as well. So I took as many classes as I could get through Emmitsburg in Maryland. I’m a person that has to ‘find the answer’ kind of person, and watching the things they had to do in the littlest floods … the documents are still the same. And it’s like why you require that much paperwork for that when if you look at the scope of what we’re dealing with now and it’s doing the exact same paperwork just for more entities and more information?
So maybe it could be a little more efficient?
Right. I think it could be scalable. But I literally started February 24 so I’m brand new to it. So it just may be not doable at all.
How has COVID-19 affected your current position?
It has made it very busy. I don’t using the word challenging because to me it’s not a challenge. It’s just making sure I’m catching every single thing. I’m trying to make sure I’m in front of it all and I’m trying to make sure who I can help, when I can help. That’s the toughest task.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
Usually hiking, getting out in nature. I was lucky enough to get some land out north of Magdalena last year and it’s just beautiful. I love going out there and cruising around. I’m not a tree hugger, but I like trees. It’s like a sense of security. It’s like having a blanket around you. There’s nothing in western Kansas. It’s flat. You just keep going and it’s like, eventually I’ll get somewhere.
What advice would you have for people in Socorro County, not just in terms of COVID, but maybe how they approach emergency services in general?
Use common sense. Be logical. Don’t listen to the hype. Listen to the facts. Stay focused. Every emergency there are certain tasks that have to be done, and just make sure they’re done in whatever way they can be. I know that not every task can be done exactly the way it was done before the emergency, but it can still be done.