On Tuesday at about 11:46 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal rollover on Interstate 25 at the Socorro north on-ramp near milepost 150.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2006 Saturn passenger vehicle driven by Concha Maese, 81, of Lemitar was traveling north on Interstate 25. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. Ms. Maese was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn at the time of the crash.
This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.